Cape Girardeau, MO

kbsi23.com

Deputy City Manager embraces time in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The Deputy City Manager of Cape Girardeau, Molly Mehner, has five weeks until her transition to city administrator for Collierville, Tenn. “My time with the City of Cape has been phenomenal. It’s been a wonderful experience and I will treasure my almost nine years here with the city. Working with a phenomenal staff … very professional, dedicated staff and working on great projects to serve the citizens,” said Mehner.
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Police Department modifies retirement system

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for people looking to join their team, and the department is offering a little extra motivation to apply. Cape Girardeau City Council approved unappropriated general funds that were made available by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)...
kbsi23.com

Massac County under burn ban

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Massac County is under a burn ban until further notice. The Massac County Fire Protection District put the burn ban in effect starting Oct. 7. It is until further notice.
KFVS12

Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
KFVS12

Downtown Cape Girardeau busy with annual riverfront flea market

The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
KFVS12

Low water around Tower Rock

(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
westkentuckystar.com

Stolen medication lands Paducah woman in jail

Reports of medication stolen from a local pharmacy on Saturday landed a Paducah woman in jail. McCracken County deputies responded to the pharmacy and reportedly learned 37-year-old Ashley M. Kell had stolen several doses of Hydrocodone. Deputies said Kell was interviewed on Monday and admitted to stealing and selling the...
KFVS12

Couple charged with Fentanyl trafficking in West Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a couple from West Paducah. They have been charged with trafficking in Fentanyl, along with other offenses following the execution of a search warrant. The arrest took place on October 9 in the afternoon. Detectives executed a search...
KTLO

MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident

A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
Herald & Review

Timeline of Choate employees' arrests and outcomes

Through Union County court and Illinois State Police records, reporters identified 26 employees of Choate arrested on felony charges over the past decade. Below is a timeline of those arrests. Two defendants had their cases expunged, so they are not included here.
westkentuckystar.com

Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital

A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
KFVS12

Man hit by UTV seriously injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
KFVS12

Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
wsiu.org

Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities

Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
kbsi23.com

Paducah man facing meth, other charges after traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after a traffic stop. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Ford truck on Charleston Ave. near Lone Oak Road on Oct. 7 about 10:10 p.m. Kaleb S. Terry, 27,...
KMOV

Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead

A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. St. Louis City mayor proposes using millions to improve street safety. Updated: 6 hours...
