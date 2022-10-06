ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Russia strikes Kyiv and cities across Ukraine after Crimean Bridge attack

KYIV, Ukraine - A series of blasts rocked the capital, Kyiv, and other major Ukrainian cities when they were hit Monday morning by a barrage of Russian missiles that President Vladimir Putin described as punishment for an explosion Saturday on the Crimean Bridge. In an attack that rivaled the day...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia – live: Air raid sirens in Kyiv as Putin strikes more civilian targets

Air raid sirens rung across Ukraine this morning as officials anticipated a second day of missile strikes by an increasingly aggressive Russia.Bombs rained on Zaporizhzhia around dawn, with missiles hitting an educational building, a medical facility and apartment building,s according to the council head in the Dnieper river city that has seen dozens killed in recent Russian attacks.Officials said Monday’s wave of strikes killed at least 19 and wounded 9 as Russian missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia as he prepares to call for air defence support from G7 leaders at an emergency digital meeting called in response to the resurgent Russian bombing campaign. Read More ‘She was lovely, playing her violin’: Russian missiles kill civilians who fled frontline to start new lifeRussians starting to see Putin has misjudged Ukraine war, says UK spy chiefBiden promises Ukraine ‘advanced air defence systems’ after Russian missile strikesTruss and G7 leaders to meet after latest Russian assault on Ukraine
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
Houston Chronicle

How Ukrainians, targeting by drone, attacked Russian artillery in Kherson

KHERSON REGION, Ukraine - The discovery was made by two Ukrainian soldiers staring wide-eyed at their laptop screens, set up in the trunk of their SUV. They sat on a makeshift bench, the large plastic case for their drone. What they were looking at was some 25 miles away, deep into Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Trump news - live: Cassidy Hutchinson ‘cooperating’ with probe as ex-president claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating in an investigation into former president Donald Trump and his allies' effort to overturn the 2020 election.Ms Hutchinson, who was a key witness during the hearing for the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at Capitol Hill, is cooperating with the inquiry led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, CNN reported, citing sources.Meanwhile, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy