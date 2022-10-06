Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Russia strikes Kyiv and cities across Ukraine after Crimean Bridge attack
KYIV, Ukraine - A series of blasts rocked the capital, Kyiv, and other major Ukrainian cities when they were hit Monday morning by a barrage of Russian missiles that President Vladimir Putin described as punishment for an explosion Saturday on the Crimean Bridge. In an attack that rivaled the day...
Sen. Menendez: Freeze U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production
Sen. Bob Menendez called for an immediate freeze to all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, in response to its move to cut oil production amid already strained supplies due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Kremlin war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine
Moscow's barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield
Ukraine-Russia – live: Air raid sirens in Kyiv as Putin strikes more civilian targets
Air raid sirens rung across Ukraine this morning as officials anticipated a second day of missile strikes by an increasingly aggressive Russia.Bombs rained on Zaporizhzhia around dawn, with missiles hitting an educational building, a medical facility and apartment building,s according to the council head in the Dnieper river city that has seen dozens killed in recent Russian attacks.Officials said Monday’s wave of strikes killed at least 19 and wounded 9 as Russian missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia as he prepares to call for air defence support from G7 leaders at an emergency digital meeting called in response to the resurgent Russian bombing campaign. Read More ‘She was lovely, playing her violin’: Russian missiles kill civilians who fled frontline to start new lifeRussians starting to see Putin has misjudged Ukraine war, says UK spy chiefBiden promises Ukraine ‘advanced air defence systems’ after Russian missile strikesTruss and G7 leaders to meet after latest Russian assault on Ukraine
Houston Chronicle
Dispatch from Ukraine: Liberation of Izyum brings emotional family reunions
SAVYNTSI, Ukraine - As his silver SUV bumped along the winding dirt roads, Viktor looked at me through his rearview mirror and smiled. "This is the village where I grew up," he said. "Where I went to school and spent my childhood." Several months ago, as Viktor drove me across...
Houston Chronicle
What will happen to America if Trump wins again? Experts weigh in.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Imagine it's Jan. 20, 2025. Inauguration Day. The president-elect raises his right hand and begins to recite the oath: "I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear . . ." It's an anti-Trumper's nightmare, but it could happen: 47 percent...
Houston Chronicle
How Ukrainians, targeting by drone, attacked Russian artillery in Kherson
KHERSON REGION, Ukraine - The discovery was made by two Ukrainian soldiers staring wide-eyed at their laptop screens, set up in the trunk of their SUV. They sat on a makeshift bench, the large plastic case for their drone. What they were looking at was some 25 miles away, deep into Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.
Houston Chronicle
Noncitizens pay taxes and join the military. Why shouldn't they vote?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In America, you don't have to be a citizen to pay taxes, to drive, to work, to buy property, to send your kids to school or to fight for the U.S. in the military. (As a nice touch, the...
Trump news - live: Cassidy Hutchinson ‘cooperating’ with probe as ex-president claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating in an investigation into former president Donald Trump and his allies' effort to overturn the 2020 election.Ms Hutchinson, who was a key witness during the hearing for the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at Capitol Hill, is cooperating with the inquiry led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, CNN reported, citing sources.Meanwhile, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former...
‘You aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo’: Guardian readers on our climate coverage
Readers around the world share their thoughts on our climate reporting, including what they love and what they would like more of
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
