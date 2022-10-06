ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bound Brook, NJ

NJ.com

Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap

Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
LONG BRANCH, NJ


Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap

Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
LINDEN, NJ


Saddle Brook over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Sarra erupted for four goals to help Saddle Brook beat Elmwood Park 5-0 in Saddle Brook. Megan Holdsworth collected two assists and Yanci Zea made three saves for the shutout. Saddle Brook improved to 7-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ


No. 11 Elizabeth over Monroe- Boys soccer recap

Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles had a goal and an assist to lead Elizabeth, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Monroe at Rutgers University in Newark. Andy Alvarez and Danilo Fuentes each scored a goal for Elizabeth (9-4), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Monroe fell to 8-6...
ELIZABETH, NJ


West Orange over Millburn- Girls soccer recap

Aminata Diop’s goal in the first half was the difference as West Orange topped Millburn, 1-0, in West Orange. Sidda Mitchell had the assist on Diop’s goal for West Orange (9-3-1). Hannah Amoyaw made four saves to earn the shutout. Emma Woros made six saves for Millburn (7-4-1).
WEST ORANGE, NJ


Willingboro over Deptford - Boys soccer recap

Samuel Annanand Chris Sabin each scored to lead Willingboro in a 2-0 win over Deptford, in Deptford. Hillstreet Jackson made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Willingboro (10-1). Collin Peters recorded 12 saves in the loss for Deptford (5-4-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
WILLINGBORO, NJ


Haddonfield over Haddon Township- Boys soccer recap

Daire Roddy’s goal in the 10th minute was all Haddonfield would need in a 1-0 win over Haddon Township in Haddonfield. Brady Norton made seven saves to earn the shutout for Haddonfield (7-4), which has won five of its last six games. Haddon Township fell to 10-2 and saw...
HADDONFIELD, NJ


Bordentown over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap

Jay Beyers broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift Bordentown to a 2-1 win over Northern Burlington in Bordentown. Beyers scored for the second straight game and Tyler Kunkel recorded the assist, the first of his career. Ethan Beauchemin stopped all six shots he faced to notch...
BORDENTOWN, NJ


Voorhees over North Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

Keegan Mulroony and Tais Pendergast-Fischer each posted two goals and one assist to lead Voorhees in a 4-1 win over North Plainfield, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (7-5-1) outscored North Plainfield 3-0 in the second half. Ryan Savaryn scored for the Canucks (6-9) in the opening half. The N.J. High...
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ


Spotswood over Carteret in OT- Boys soccer recap

Joe Nardino scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Spotswood to a 3-2 win over Carteret in Spotswood. Maks Mroz and Alex Lagowski each scored for Spotswood (7-5-1). George Pereira dished out two assists, while Aiden Scher made four saves in the win. Anthony Bautista and Vincenzo Gancio each...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ

Soccer

Sports


Cinnaminson rallies past Palmyra - Boys soccer recap (Photos)

Joshua Pereira scored two second half goals as Cinnaminson rallied to defeat Palmyra, 2-1, in Cinnaminson. It is the second-straight multi-goal game for Pereira, a senior. Brett Casee and Owen Digney added an assist for Cinnaminson (9-1-2) in the win and Luke Rittler made four saves. Palmyra (10-2), which jumped...
PALMYRA, NJ


Wardlaw-Hartridge over Middlesex - Boys soccer recap

Amandeep Bahia scored one goal and assisted on the other as Wardlaw-Hartridge cooled off Middlesex with a 2-1 victory in Edison. Matthew Faust also scored and Gyrord Gregoire had an assist. Cian Nicholls made nine saves to help Wardlaw-Hartridge improve to 9-4. Middlesex had its six-game winning streak snapped and...
MIDDLESEX, NJ


Bayonne shuts out North Bergen- Girls soccer recap

Iliana Sanchez had a goal with two assists to lead Bayonne to a 3-0 win over North Bergen in Bayonne. Angela Maino added a goal and an assist for Bayonne (9-1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Emily Karlicki chipped in with a goal, while Caitlin Gaetani made five saves in the win.
BAYONNE, NJ


Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap

Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen’s 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ


Cedar Creek over Absegami - Girls soccer recap

Corinne Morgan scored two goals as Cedar Creek defeated Absegami, 3-1, in Galloway. Natalie Eifert added a goal and Olivia Vanelli had 11 saves for Cedar Creek (9-3), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Julia Hartman had a goal for Absegami (4-5) and Averie Wiedeman made 12 saves. The N.J....
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ


Mount St. Mary over Montgomery - Girls soccer recap

Ella Reed had a goal and an assist as 12th-seeded Mount St. Mary rallied for a 3-2 overtime win over 13th-seeded Montgomery in the first round of the Somerset County Tournament in Watchung. Joy Zamora and Fiorella Perone also scored for Mount St. Mary, which trailed 2-1 at halftime. Shannon...
MONTGOMERY, NJ


