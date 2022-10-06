We finally know what went down during the skirmish between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the Golden State Warriors practice this week. A video obtained and released by TMZ showed Green walking over to Poole during practice and putting his body right in front of Poole, who stood a few feet away on the baseline. Poole then pushed Green away, to which Green then lunged and punched at Poole, pinning him against the wall. Members of the Warriors staff rushed in to separate the two before the video ends.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO