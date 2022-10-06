Read full article on original website
ESPN
Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says
TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Buccaneers' win Sunday. The Falcons were down...
NBC Sports
Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
ESPN
Boy tackled by security after running onto field at Bucs game
TAMPA, Fla. -- A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay's game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10 but couldn't release his information because he is a juvenile. The officer said the woman has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
Week 5 Sunday Night Freestyle: Stafford regressing, Tucker closing, Kyler's Kermit suit & the crazy fun NFC East
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. When it comes to game-winning field goals, Justin Tucker is automatic. What else can you say? It's what Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab have to say to kick off Sunday evening's podcast. The Baltimore Ravens took charge of the AFC North over the former division champion Cincinnati Bengals thanks to the leg of Tucker on Sunday Night Football.
What Jackson State's Deion Sanders said about Eddie Robinson Jr. rejecting his postgame hug
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
AOL Corp
Video shows Draymond Green throwing a punch at Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle
We finally know what went down during the skirmish between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the Golden State Warriors practice this week. A video obtained and released by TMZ showed Green walking over to Poole during practice and putting his body right in front of Poole, who stood a few feet away on the baseline. Poole then pushed Green away, to which Green then lunged and punched at Poole, pinning him against the wall. Members of the Warriors staff rushed in to separate the two before the video ends.
Fan sues Patriots, says they ruined his Tom Brady-signed flag
A New England Patriots' fan sued the team for causing "irreparable damage" to a U.S. flag signed by Tom Brady.
Cowboys News: Deion dissed at midfield, Pollard's availability, Dorsett's record broken
A couple college games on Saturday had a decidedly Cowboys angle to them. In our lead story- that’s sure to remain a buzzworthy topic for much of the next wee-, Deion Sanders was involved in a bizarre coaches’ spat after his Jackson State team won again. The opposing coach- Eddie Robinson Jr., no less- shoved Sanders during the midfield handshake and had some choice words about Coach Prime in his postgame press conference. A little farther north, a longstanding record by the legendary Tony Dorsett fell after a Pitt Panther turned in an absolute beast of a performance.
AOL Corp
Teddy Bridgewater sidelined in new Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocols; 7th-round rookie Skylar Thompson in for Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins went down to their third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson against the New York Jets. Backup Teddy Bridgewater sustained an elbow injury and head injury following a hit on Miami's opening drive on Sunday. He left the game, and the Dolphins initially listed him as questionable to return. He was later downgraded to out in concussion protocol.
Bill Belichick Clarifies Patriots Offense/Starting QB: 'I'm Responsible'
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered terse responses when asked about the role of offensive assistant Matt Patricia and the identity of the team’s starting quarterback for Week 5.
NBC Sports
Playing surface for Giants-Packers passes inspection, despite seam concerns
As the Giants and Packers prepare to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there’s a concern about the playing surface. As one source explained it to PFT, there’s an issue with seams in the artificial turf playing field. There are “deep dips” in the some portions of the seams connecting strips of fake grass. Last week’s injury to Vikings safety Lewis Cine on that same field occurred in the vicinity of one of the seams.
NBC Sports
Arik Armstead ruled out for Sunday, may be placed on IR
San Francisco’s defense has taken a significant hit for Week Five. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in his Friday press conference that defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) are both out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Kinlaw missed Monday’s win over the...
ESPN
'It's a setback': Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffers left ankle injury in loss
NEW ORLEANS -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said running back Rashaad Penny "seriously" injured his left ankle Sunday and will have a hard time returning this season. "I don't want to make any statements because I don't really know exactly yet until they get all the MRIs and stuff, but he's got a bad ankle [injury]," Carroll said. "He's in trouble getting back."
