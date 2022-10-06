Binance Intensifies Growth With New Offices In New Zealand And Other Countries To Stamp Its Authority As The King of Exchanges

Read full article on original website
LBank Exchange Named The “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange” At Asia’s Premier Event
At the CryptoExpo Dubai 2022 event, LBank, a major cryptocurrency exchange, was recognized as the “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange”. The largest two-day event in the MENA attracted over 1000 attendees and over 100 exhibitors, and LBank showed off at it. Visitors who stopped by the LBank team’s enticing booth saw firsthand the range of cryptocurrency services provided by the rapidly expanding exchange.
Amid Sharp Fall in Trading Volume, Indian Crypto Exchange ZebPay Sets Eyes on Singapore, UAE Markets
India-focused crypto exchange ZebPay has applied for a license in Singapore and is planning a similar move in the UAE. The trading platform’s decision, founded in 2014, to seek a license to operate in another country comes on the heels of a drastic fall in trading volume, which some reports suggest is as much as 90%, media reports said.
Bitcoin Buys By Whales Gathers Pace With Almost $1 Billion Worth Of BTC Accumulated In 9 Days
Bitcoin (BTC) whales have been on their longest “sustained” accumulation streak since May, adding 46,173 BTC (worth around $929 million) to their holdings since September 27. According to crypto market sentiment analysis platform Santiment, who first pointed out the data, such market activity among wallets that hold between...
Flat For Flip Set To Become First European Real Estate Dao With 7,777 NFT Apartments In 7 European Countries
POLAND / OCTOBER 10th, 2022 / Flat for Flip is pleased to announce yet another exclusive giveaway for the NFT buyers till the 30th of October on OpenSea. For every new NFT buyer in October, the team will select one or more buyers and return 2X the amount spent. The...
Ethereum-Based Tiamonds Announces Launch on P2PB2B Exchange
Ethereum-based project Tiamonds is set to launch on the popular digital assets trading platform P2PB2B exchange, the platform announced via a recent press release. Tiamonds is an asset-backed token based on the Ethereum blockchain representing a real-world individual diamond. The project seeks to combine asset tokenization, education and gamification with a deflationary cryptocurrency.
Can Big Eyes Coin Become The Most Anticipated Coin After Polygon And Cosmos?
The cryptocurrency market has grown significantly in the past years, and we’ve seen several new projects launch with the prospect of being the next big thing. However, a tiny percentage of these coins end up being advantageous. The bear market in 2022 is still in full swing, making it more challenging to make worthwhile decisions.
Bitcoin Facing Dearth Of Institutional Interest Despite Discounted Price
The Bitcoin (BTC) market is witnessing a deficiency of institutional investors’ interest of late despite the price slash arising from the drop and several “buy the dip” narratives pumped into the scene. Institutional investors are crucial determinants of market movements; consequently, a decline in their interest indicates...
Bank of England widens emergency bond buying as it battles disfunctional markets – business live
BoE warns that gilt market chaos poses a “material risk to UK financial stability”, as it starts buying inflation-linked bonds
The Taliban Nearly Kills Bitcoin In Afghanistan, Bringing The Local Industry To A Standstill
Afghanistan’s digital asset ecosystem is in chaos as the Taliban continues its shakedown of the industry. The country’s crypto transaction volume has dropped by over 99% and currently stands at $80,000 per month. Virtual currency adoption has grown in the Middle East by 40% this year amid a...
Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Maintains He’s Not Hiding Following Interpol Red Notice
Do Kwon, co-founder of the Terra blockchain, has stated that contrary to what recent reports suggest, he is not on the run or hiding from law enforcement. The South Korean national who has been declared wanted by the government told his over one million Twitter followers that his daily routine has not changed in any way. He claims he is making zero effort to hide as he still goes out for walks, visits the mall, and may have even been spotted by crypto community members recently.
Bank of England further boosts gilt-buying programme as market turmoil returns
The Bank of England has said it will further bolster its emergency bond-buying plan as it warned the ongoing rout in the gilts market poses a “material risk to UK financial stability”.The central bank said it will now widen the scope of its UK government bond-buying programme, which was launched in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil, to include purchases of index-linked UK government bonds amid concerns over another “fire sale” of gilts.It comes after the sell-off in government bonds – also known as gilts – resumed on Monday as investor concerns failed to subside despite action by the...
Heathrow regains status as Europe’s busiest airport
Heathrow has regained its status as Europe’s busiest airport.The west London airport said it was used by more passengers between July and September than rivals in cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Madrid.A year ago, Heathrow blamed the UK’s comparatively strict coronavirus travel rules for it being just the 10th busiest airport in Europe, after being number one in the ranking in 2019.Heathrow has seen an increase in usage since the UK’s restrictions on travellers were lifted in March.Some 5.8 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in September.But demand last month was still 15% below pre-virus levels in September 2019.The...
Concept Note Outlines The Roadmap To Digital Rupee – India’s Central Bank
On October 7 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a concept note to create awareness of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) in general and to explain the risks and benefits of issuing a CBDC or digital Rupee for India. The concept note also explores the technology and design...
Forge Biologics Announces Updated Positive Clinical Data in RESKUE, a Novel Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Trial for Patients with Krabbe Disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Forge Biologics, a gene therapy-focused contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that Chief Medical Officer Maria Escolar, M.D, MS., will present updated clinical data from the RESKUE Phase 1/2 clinical trial for FBX-101—the Company’s novel gene therapy for the treatment of patients with Krabbe disease—during the 29th Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) being held October 11-14, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005592/en/ Maria Escolar, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Forge Biologics (Photo: Business Wire)
‘You aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo’: Guardian readers on our climate coverage
Readers around the world share their thoughts on our climate reporting, including what they love and what they would like more of
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city. Mordashov, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and the European Union in February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hong Kong authorities have said that they do not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other governments. “We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” Lee told reporters. “We will comply with United Nations sanctions, that is our system, that is our rule of law,” he said.
