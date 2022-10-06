ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

NJ.com

Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap

Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches Cup seeds and bracket, 2022

Rancocas Valley was awarded the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Coaches Cup with a 9-1-1 record so far this season. Defending tournament champion Cinnaminson, Cherokee, Shawnee and Middle Township round out the top five. In order to determine the final seeding, the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association released two polls earlier this season, followed by a third poll on Sunday night.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap

Sarah Nasatka netted the sole goal of the game to lead Williamstown to a 1-0 win over Kingsway, in Williamstown. The goal was scored in the opening half, and Riley Baker had the assist. Madison Schill made nine saves to earn the shutout for Williamstown (9-3). Ashley Brown made 11...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro over Deptford - Boys soccer recap

Samuel Annanand Chris Sabin each scored to lead Willingboro in a 2-0 win over Deptford, in Deptford. Hillstreet Jackson made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Willingboro (10-1). Collin Peters recorded 12 saves in the loss for Deptford (5-4-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap

Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Pennsauken over Cherry Hill East- Field hockey recap

Imani Vega, Jaylin Fisher, and Kylie Le each scored for Pennsauken in a 3-1 win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Kyla Marshall and Stephanie Kranefield each had an assist for Pennsauken (10-2), which snapped a 1-1 tie with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Gabriella Brejcha made five saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap

Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Jackson Memorial - Field hockey recap

Faith Kopec and Olivia Smith each scored to lead Freehold Township in a 2-0 win over Jackson Memorial, in Jackson. Samantha Martinho made four saves to earn the shutout for Freehold Township (7-4). Jordan Czaczkowski made nine saves for the Jaguars (3-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap

Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell...
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Mount St. Mary over Montgomery - Girls soccer recap

Ella Reed had a goal and an assist as 12th-seeded Mount St. Mary rallied for a 3-2 overtime win over 13th-seeded Montgomery in the first round of the Somerset County Tournament in Watchung. Joy Zamora and Fiorella Perone also scored for Mount St. Mary, which trailed 2-1 at halftime. Shannon...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge Magnet over Edison Magnet - Boys soccer recap

Mahir Dhoka’s goal in the 86th minute was the difference for Woodbridge Magnet in a 2-1 victory over Edison Magnet in Edison. Sujal Dhoka, who assisted on the game-winner, gave Woodbridge Magnet (4-9) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when he scored off a feed from Mahir Dhoka. Sahil Khan made eight saves in the win.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Cherokee over Bishop Eustace - Girls soccer recap

Ailyn Rowe scored three goals as Cherokee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 5-0 victory over Bishop Eustace in Marlton. Olivia Marrone had two goals while Isabella Moore and Katie Ulmer each added two assists for Cherokee (10-2). Kailyn Roselli, Jada Branford and Sarah Evans combined on the shutout.
MARLTON, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 10

We’re seven weeks deep into the N.J. high school football season and our rankings are only becoming more validated. Some groups predominately held true following Week 6 action while others saw a shakeup due to a few stunning upsets across the state. That led to some maneuvering in the conference rankings in all five leagues.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
TRENTON, NJ
