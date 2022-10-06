Read full article on original website
Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches Cup seeds and bracket, 2022
Rancocas Valley was awarded the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Coaches Cup with a 9-1-1 record so far this season. Defending tournament champion Cinnaminson, Cherokee, Shawnee and Middle Township round out the top five. In order to determine the final seeding, the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association released two polls earlier this season, followed by a third poll on Sunday night.
Williamstown over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Nasatka netted the sole goal of the game to lead Williamstown to a 1-0 win over Kingsway, in Williamstown. The goal was scored in the opening half, and Riley Baker had the assist. Madison Schill made nine saves to earn the shutout for Williamstown (9-3). Ashley Brown made 11...
Willingboro over Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Samuel Annanand Chris Sabin each scored to lead Willingboro in a 2-0 win over Deptford, in Deptford. Hillstreet Jackson made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Willingboro (10-1). Collin Peters recorded 12 saves in the loss for Deptford (5-4-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap
Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
Pennsauken over Cherry Hill East- Field hockey recap
Imani Vega, Jaylin Fisher, and Kylie Le each scored for Pennsauken in a 3-1 win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Kyla Marshall and Stephanie Kranefield each had an assist for Pennsauken (10-2), which snapped a 1-1 tie with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Gabriella Brejcha made five saves in the win.
Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap
Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
Girls soccer: No. 11 East Brunswick stays perferct with shutout over North Brunswick
Samara Stein scored twice to lead No. 11 East Brunswick to a 6-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. The win kept the Bears unbeaten at 14-0. Samantha Motusesky made four saves to earn the shutout for East Brunswick. Maia Dela Cruz, Mikayla Mandleur, Theresa Steiner and Riley Smalley...
Freehold Township over Jackson Memorial - Field hockey recap
Faith Kopec and Olivia Smith each scored to lead Freehold Township in a 2-0 win over Jackson Memorial, in Jackson. Samantha Martinho made four saves to earn the shutout for Freehold Township (7-4). Jordan Czaczkowski made nine saves for the Jaguars (3-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap
Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell...
Mount St. Mary over Montgomery - Girls soccer recap
Ella Reed had a goal and an assist as 12th-seeded Mount St. Mary rallied for a 3-2 overtime win over 13th-seeded Montgomery in the first round of the Somerset County Tournament in Watchung. Joy Zamora and Fiorella Perone also scored for Mount St. Mary, which trailed 2-1 at halftime. Shannon...
Woodbridge Magnet over Edison Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Mahir Dhoka’s goal in the 86th minute was the difference for Woodbridge Magnet in a 2-1 victory over Edison Magnet in Edison. Sujal Dhoka, who assisted on the game-winner, gave Woodbridge Magnet (4-9) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when he scored off a feed from Mahir Dhoka. Sahil Khan made eight saves in the win.
No. 15 Cherokee over Bishop Eustace - Girls soccer recap
Ailyn Rowe scored three goals as Cherokee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 5-0 victory over Bishop Eustace in Marlton. Olivia Marrone had two goals while Isabella Moore and Katie Ulmer each added two assists for Cherokee (10-2). Kailyn Roselli, Jada Branford and Sarah Evans combined on the shutout.
No. 18 Rancocas Valley over Delsea - Field hockey recap
Brooke Mohan scored a hat trick to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Delsea in Mount Holly. Carly Seal added two goals for Rancocas Valley, which improved to 8-3-1. Jordyn Rosenberg had 17 saves for Delsea (8-3-1). The N.J. High School...
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 10
We’re seven weeks deep into the N.J. high school football season and our rankings are only becoming more validated. Some groups predominately held true following Week 6 action while others saw a shakeup due to a few stunning upsets across the state. That led to some maneuvering in the conference rankings in all five leagues.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Prospective playoff field taking shape through Week 6
We are just under two weeks away from the cutoff for public schools and three for non-publics for the 2022 NJSIAA playoffs. The pressure is mounting . Below you can fund the latest high school United Power Rankings following the action in Week 6. The UPR is determined by combining...
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
Unbeaten Steinert girls soccer rallies three times for hard-fought, 4-3 victory over Notre Dame
The Notre Dame High girls soccer team bravely took on the challenge of facing undefeated Steinert. Unfortunately for the Irish, the Spartans took on their own challenge of coming back from three straight one-goal deficits. Steinert finally subdued Notre Dame as two second-half goals provided a 4-3 victory on the...
Prized grid recruit, ‘Big Will’ may be best player most N.J. fans have never seen
The way Will Norman sees it, his story is far from written. Patiently waiting for his chance to get back on the field, the senior defensive end had a tough time sleeping Friday night knowing the next chapter would be written Saturday afternoon. But once in uniform and that first hit came, Norman was in his comfort zone.
