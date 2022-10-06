Read full article on original website
Unified Volleyball: EG Bests Westerly, 2-1, in Tight Contest
Above: xxxx. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com). My editor likes to get the game results out of the way so … the Avengers won the match but it was no easy feat with the Bulldogs winning the second set. The game scores were a nail-biting 25-19, 25-20, and 26-24.
Troop 2 Continues 100th Anniversary Celebration Oct. 15
And a history of the troop, reprinted with permission of the EGHPS. Troop 2 East Greenwich is inviting the community to help celebrate its 100th Anniversary on October 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Academy Field, Swift Community Center and Troop 2’s Scout Hall on Spring Street. There will be displays and tours of the Scout House, scout skill demonstrations, games, crafts and other activities. Sen. Jack Reed and other local dignitaries will be on hand. Troop 2 hopes to introduce a wider audience to the joys and benefits of scouting for both boys and girls.
EG Calendar: Division Rd. Project Review; GA Candidate Forums
A photo an October moon over Greenwich Bay by Ray Johnson. If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Indigenious Peoples’ Day / Columbus Day – No school today as we remember the people who inhabited the United States before, and the arrival of, Christopher Columbus in 1492.
Police Log: Thwarted Scams, Loud Football
11 a.m. – Employees of the Parks & Recreation told police the electrical panel controlling the field lights was damaged sometime over the weekend. The area does not have surveillance cameras. 12:30 p.m. – Police got notice from an urgent care clinic about a person treated there for a...
Opinion: Research Supports SROs in Elementary Schools
In response to comments made by some current School Committee members at a recent candidate forum hosted by East Greenwich News, I would like to further elaborate on the need for school resource officers at the elementary level. My blog posts on this topic, including a deeper dive into the research supporting SROs, can be found on my Town Council Campaign page: www.peter-rodgers.com/issues.
