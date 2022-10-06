And a history of the troop, reprinted with permission of the EGHPS. Troop 2 East Greenwich is inviting the community to help celebrate its 100th Anniversary on October 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Academy Field, Swift Community Center and Troop 2’s Scout Hall on Spring Street. There will be displays and tours of the Scout House, scout skill demonstrations, games, crafts and other activities. Sen. Jack Reed and other local dignitaries will be on hand. Troop 2 hopes to introduce a wider audience to the joys and benefits of scouting for both boys and girls.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 19 HOURS AGO