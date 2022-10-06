ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toquerville, UT

KSLTV

Car totaled, another damaged in Cedar City rockfall

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two vehicles were damaged over the weekend by a rockfall in Cedar City. The incident happened at milepost 8 on state Route 14 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Toyota Tacoma was completely totaled while a...
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Parowan woman crashes into husband’s car for ‘cheating,’ police say

PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Parowan woman was taken into custody after police say she crashed into her husband’s vehicle for allegedly cheating on her. According to a probable cause affidavit, 58-year-old Michelle Webb fled the scene after crashing into her husband’s car during an argument. Webb allegedly chased her husband and hit his vehicle […]
PAROWAN, UT
890kdxu.com

Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Toquerville, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Police request community assistance investigating body found in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are requesting the community’s assistance in investigating a possible homicide that occurred recently somewhere at or around a construction site in Washington County. Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) report that they were dispatched at 6:41 a.m. on Monday on reports of a suspected burglary at a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

#A Burning#Utah Highway Patrol#Accident#State Route 17
rtands.com

Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah

Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
CEDAR CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

Gov Cox Says Water Issues Impact St. George

(St. George, UT) — Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox says water conservancy is a St. George issue. Speaking at Utah Tech University yesterday, he said St. George is not on an island of its own. He said his cabinet is committed to working with the city to solve the problem. He also issued his support for the Lake Powell pipeline.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ

