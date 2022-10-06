Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Car totaled, another damaged in Cedar City rockfall
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two vehicles were damaged over the weekend by a rockfall in Cedar City. The incident happened at milepost 8 on state Route 14 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Toyota Tacoma was completely totaled while a...
Parowan woman crashes into husband’s car for ‘cheating,’ police say
PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Parowan woman was taken into custody after police say she crashed into her husband’s vehicle for allegedly cheating on her. According to a probable cause affidavit, 58-year-old Michelle Webb fled the scene after crashing into her husband’s car during an argument. Webb allegedly chased her husband and hit his vehicle […]
Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site
Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.
890kdxu.com
Two Vehicles Damaged In Rock Slide in Iron County
(Cedar City, UT) -- At least two vehicles are damaged after a rockfall in Cedar Canyon. It happened on Saturday afternoon on state Route 14 between mile markers eight and nine near Cedar City. Utah Highway Patrol said Highway 14 was closed until about 5 p.m. No one was seriously injured in the rockfall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police request community assistance investigating body found in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are requesting the community’s assistance in investigating a possible homicide that occurred recently somewhere at or around a construction site in Washington County. Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) report that they were dispatched at 6:41 a.m. on Monday on reports of a suspected burglary at a […]
Gephardt Daily
Police: Woman jailed after ramming husband’s car in Parowan
PAROWAN, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 58-year-old woman was arrested after Parowan City police say she rammed the back of her husband’s car after they had been arguing about cheating. Parowan City police were flagged down by “a citizen whose wife crashed into his vehicle...
kjzz.com
19-year-old arrested in St. George with over 60k fentanyl pills in car
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested in St. George after police said they found him with over 60,000 fentanyl pills. Officers said they conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevy Impala on Interstate 15 near mile marker 11 for window tint and signal violations on Wednesday just before midnight.
Gephardt Daily
Animal activists found not guilty of taking piglets from Southern Utah farm
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two animal activists charged with a 2017 burglary and the theft of two piglets from a Milford farm have been found not guilty. The jury, in St. George, reached a verdict Saturday. The men charged were Paul Picklesimer, 44, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Washington County officials investigate homicide near Anasazi trailhead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A homicide investigation is underway after a body is found near a popular hiking trail Monday morning. Washington County Sgt. Joel Hafoka said their deputies were on another call out in the near when they came across an unusual sight. “Deputies were dispatched to what...
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
rtands.com
Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah
Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
midutahradio.com
Gov Cox Says Water Issues Impact St. George
(St. George, UT) — Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox says water conservancy is a St. George issue. Speaking at Utah Tech University yesterday, he said St. George is not on an island of its own. He said his cabinet is committed to working with the city to solve the problem. He also issued his support for the Lake Powell pipeline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
Comments / 0