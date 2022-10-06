Read full article on original website
Monday's Transactions
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
Weekend Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
No more interim: Rob Thomson to remain Phillies manager
ATLANTA (AP) — After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff berth in more than a decade, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday. Thomson had to sit through a news conference to discuss his new two-year contract to remain as Phillies manager through 2024.
Monday's Sports In Brief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract. The Panthers fell to 1-4 on Sunday with a home loss to San Francisco.
Blackhawks claim D Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Rangers
DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers on Monday. The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Blackhawks open...
San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 0
LOB_San Diego 8, New York 2. 2B_Machado (1). RBIs_Nola 2 (2), Grisham (3), Machado (3), Soto 2 (2). SB_Kim (1). CS_Soto (1). S_Soto, Nola. Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Profar 2, Myers 2); New York 1 (McNeil). RISP_San Diego 4 for 11; New York 0 for 2. Runners...
Beane still believes Oakland ballpark project will succeed
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Billy Beane still firmly believes the Athletics will secure a new ballpark in Oakland, and he plans to stick around to see it through. Beane, the club's longtime executive vice president of baseball operations, said Monday he plans to be with the A's for as long as they want him. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have expressed interest in Beane over recent years but he has committed himself to the small-budget A's despite the challenges of financial restraints and an inability to keep star players once they're due big pay raises.
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
SEA Gilbert(R)323213-63.205-53.258-13.1621-11 HOU Verlander(R)3:37p282818-41.7510-11.648-31.8620-8 LAD Urías(L)9:37p313117-72.166-32.4311-41.9421-10 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
This Date in Baseball-Bob Welch fans Reggie Jackson.
1906 — Ed Walsh of the Chicago White Sox pitched a two-hitter over the Chicago Cubs for a 3-0 win and a 2-1 lead in the World Series. 1913 — Eddie Plank tossed a two-hitter against the New York Giants to give the Philadelphia Athletics a 3-1 victory and the World Series in five games.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — LAS VEGAS: RB Brittain Brown, LB Jayon Brown, TE Foster Moreau, DT Johnathan Hankins, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower. KANSAS CITY: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, DE Joshua Kaindoh, G Trey Smith.
Dolphins need to address defensive issues amid 2-game skid
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — One of the things that made Miami’s defense so good late last season was its ability to generate pressure and get takeaways. The Dolphins have one interception this season. That came in Week 1. And during their two-game skid, they’ve struggled to get key stops and avoid giving up big plays, let alone force turnovers.
Browns acquire linebacker Deion Jones in trade with Falcons
CLEVELAND (AP) — Looking to fix a defense with problems galore, the Cleveland Browns acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on Monday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Cleveland sent a sixth-round pick in 2024 to Atlanta for Jones, a six-year veteran, along with a seventh-round pick...
Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 11
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. FOX — N.L. Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 1. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 1. 7:30 p.m. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 1...
Today in Sports History: Favre throws his 500th TD pass
1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants...
Bills draw inspiration from Kobe-led Olympic 'Redeem Team'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sticking with his yearlong message of “Find A Way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men’s basketball team’s journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. The film's...
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS...
Sacramento 126, Portland 94
PORTLAND (94) Grant 5-8 5-5 17, Hart 1-4 1-2 3, Nurkic 4-10 6-6 14, Lillard 2-10 4-4 8, Simons 5-9 2-2 16, Brown III 0-2 3-4 3, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 2-4 0-0 4, Eubanks 0-1 2-2 2, Little 3-4 1-2 7, Sarr 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 2-6 0-2 5, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Sharpe 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 29-72 26-31 94.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
MINNESOTA (119) McDaniels 4-8 1-1 10, Reid 9-13 2-2 20, Towns 5-11 6-6 19, Edwards 7-15 0-0 14, Russell 4-10 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 2-4 1-2 6, Forbes 5-8 0-0 15, McLaughlin 2-5 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-10 0-0 11, Rivers 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 47-95 12-14 119.
Kansas City 30, Las Vegas 29
Las Vegas71309—29 Kansas City010146—30 Las_Adams 58 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 8:37. Drive: 4 plays, 67 yards, 2:52. Key Plays: Carr 14 pass to Jacobs; Carr 12 pass to Bolden on 3rd-and-13. Las Vegas 7, Kansas City 0. Second Quarter. Las_Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 14:03. Drive: 10...
