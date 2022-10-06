Read full article on original website
Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’
Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
Bones Discovered in Prehistoric Cemetery Could Belong To a Giant Race of Humans
In 1890, anthropologist Georges Vacher de Lapoug stumbled upon human bones of gigantic proportions while excavating an ancient cemetery in Castelnau, France. The discovery led him to believe that the bones belonged to one of the largest humans ever to exist on earth.
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
Violent Supervolcano Appears to Be Rumbling Back to Life
Volcanic unrest at Lake Taupō in New Zealand could continue for months without any real eruption but could cause landslides, mudflows and ground subsidence.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
Settlers Discovered Mysterious Gigantic Skeletons in West Virginia
Stories of mysterious gigantic skeletons found in several places in West Virginia have been circulating since the arrival of white settlers to the area. These "giant" skeletons were discovered not only in burial mounds but also while excavating the ground in the early days of coal mining.
Watch: Great white shark looks huge until second shark appears
Video footage showing a large great white shark dwarfed by an enormous white shark has produced some classic, albeit predictable, responses. The accompanying footage, tweeted Saturday by The Depths Below, is intended to show the “size difference between a 3m (10-foot) great white and a 5m (16-foot) great white.”
Ancient Burial of a Young Girl Shows How We Carried Our Babies 10,000 Years Ago
A new look at an extremely rare infant burial in Europe suggests humans were carrying around their young in slings as far back as 10,000 years ago. The findings add weight to the idea that baby carriers were widely used in prehistoric times, although archaeological evidence of such cloth is not usually preserved in the fossil record.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By The Asteroid Impact That Killed Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the Chicxulub asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probably trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
True impact of detonating all nuclear bombs on Earth at the same time revealed
EXPERTS have revealed what would happen if all the nuclear weapons on our planet were detonated at the same time. A YouTube account by the handle of 'Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell' shared a video discussing the impact of nuclear weapons. Specifically, the content creator detailed what would happen in...
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme
Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Scientist Discovers Tree That Could Potentially Be the World’s Oldest, and It’s Shockingly Old
One scientist made a shocking declaration: a tree he’s studying may be a whopping 5,484 years old. In the rain forest of the Alerce Costero National Park in southern Chile, one huge tree nicknamed the “Great Grandfather” shames the rest. And now, it may be crowned the title of world’s oldest tree.
James Webb Space Telescope captured photos of a bizarre alien planet
James Webb has spotted a strange alien planet with sand-filled clouds. The exoplanet, which is a brown dwarf, was originally discovered in 2016. It’s known as VHS 1256 b and orbits two small red dwarf stars. Astronomers were puzzled over the exoplanet’s strange reddish glow, but James Webb gave them a better view of the stellar discovery.
