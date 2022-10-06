Read full article on original website
Related
Three of nine suspects charged with murder in downtown McAllen shooting
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have filed murder charges against three of nine suspects arrested in connection to a fatal Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen. Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died Oct. 6, four days after having “suffered shooting wounds” to his upper body at the 1600 block of Beaumont Street in McAllen, according […]
Mission man gets 25 years in prison for assaulting a family member
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated assault on his family. Isidro Antonio Hernandez, 37, pleaded guilty to all offenses before jury selection began Oct. 5, the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office stated Monday. 370th District Court Judge Noe Gonzalez sentenced Hernandez to 25 years […]
Tracking device found: Love triangle leads to woman’s arrest in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a woman took her vehicle in for maintenance and uncovered a tracking device, she went to police in June. Following an investigation, police have now charged Maribel Ramirez-Cortez, 47, with unlawful install of a tracking device after she surrendered Oct. 7. Police had a warrant of arrest for Ramirez-Cortez. According […]
Two men driving over 90mph taken into custody, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men in Brownsville have been arrested in connection to racing on the highway, Brownsville Police Department said. Police charged 35-year-old Abraham Flores and 28-year-old Juan David Rodarte, both on a charge of racing on the highway, according to the Brownsville Police Department. At 3:10 a.m. Monday, police were at the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kurv.com
Judge Dismisses Excessive Force Lawsuit Against Police In Shooting Death Of San Benito Man
A Brownsville federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the police shooting death of an unarmed San Benito man almost four years ago. U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez ruled that the officers who fired 31 shots at Ricardo Trevino did not use excessive force. As reported by...
Detectives continue search for driver who hit police motorcycle, evaded arrest, PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a month, authorities remain on the lookout for a man they say threw his SUV into reverse and rammed into a parked police motorcyle during a traffic stop in September in Brownsville. Michael Osvaldo Pena, 20, is wanted for a criminal mischief and evading arrest in connection to the traffic stop […]
Recap: Separate school alerts led to arrests of several teens this past week in RGV
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A number of separate threats to school security were investigated this past week in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, resulting in the arrests of at least six students. Across the four separate incidents, no one was reported as harmed. Districts involved alerted parents and the community, and in all causes took steps […]
San Benito man sent to prison for trafficking over 250 kilos of meth in gas tank
Police searched Rodriguez's vehicle and found approximately 253.2 kilograms of liquid meth hidden inside an auxiliary gas tank.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man threatened wife then threw lumber at responding officers, Brownsville PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was taken into custody this week after officers alleged he threatened his wife with a knife and threw lumber at police, Brownsville Police Department said. The suspect identified as 25-year-old Hector Almaraz-Martinez was taken into custody Thursday at the 1100 block of Wild Rose Lane on charges of […]
Texas man sentenced; traffic stop uncovers 550 pounds of liquid meth
A Texas man was sentenced to prison after authorities found over 550 pounds of liquid meth in his gas tank.
Woman points knife at estranged husband after he tried to leave, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after pointing a knife at her estranged husband after slashing his mattress and clothes, police said Friday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, 41-year-old Ariane Ahumada was taken into custody Tuesday at the 3000 block of Old Alice Road on charges of aggravated assault family violence. […]
San Benito man arrested after SpaceX reports guns, vehicle stolen, sheriff’s office says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries at the SpaceX facilities in Boca Chica Beach, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a call Sept. 13 at the SpaceX facilities near Boca Chica Beach, where several vehicles had been burglarized. “The SpaceX […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County
OLIVAREZ, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities reported finding 84 migrants who were in a tractor trailer Thursday in Hidalgo County. A citizen reported seeing a tractor trailer arrive at a residence near Mile 12 1/2 N and Mile 6W, at the community Olivarez, north of Weslaco. The caller reported seeing people getting out of the trailer, […]
Harlingen police continue investigating murder case 19 years later
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of Harlingen dentist, Dr. James Earl Hefner, continues to be investigated 19 years later. Dr. Hefner was 72 years old when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Michael Fechner of Harlingen Police Major Crimes Unit. “He was found deceased in his office on Oct. […]
KRGV
Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case
Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
Brothers charged with aggravated assault, Brownsville police says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested in connection to multiple burglary and assault cases. Luis Ramon Arredondo and Jeffery Arredondo were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Police said a man, identified as Luis Ramon Arredondo, broke into a home around 4:40 p.m. […]
kurv.com
Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa
A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
KRGV
Edinburg police decline to release records in connection with deadly officer-involved shooting
A public information request for any records and other information related to last week’s deadly officer involved shooting the shooting was denied Friday. The Edinburg Police Department said they could not release it because it would interfere with the ongoing investigation. At a press conference, Edinburg police Chief Jaime...
Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested two women in connection to a deadly downtown McAllen shooting, pushing the total amount of arrests to seven. Viviana Gomez, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, were arrested on Thursday, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated. The victim of the shooting, 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna, was […]
Update: 2 more charged, 1 remains wanted in downtown McAllen shooting
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police provided new details after making two new arrests in connection to a shooting that happened after an altercation outside a bar in downtown McAllen. McAllen police charged Naila Reyes, 28, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. The two individuals are pending […]
Comments / 0