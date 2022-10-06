ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Mission man gets 25 years in prison for assaulting a family member

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated assault on his family. Isidro Antonio Hernandez, 37, pleaded guilty to all offenses before jury selection began Oct. 5, the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office stated Monday. 370th District Court Judge Noe Gonzalez sentenced Hernandez to 25 years […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Two men driving over 90mph taken into custody, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men in Brownsville have been arrested in connection to racing on the highway, Brownsville Police Department said. Police charged 35-year-old Abraham Flores and 28-year-old Juan David Rodarte, both on a charge of racing on the highway, according to the Brownsville Police Department. At 3:10 a.m. Monday, police were at the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Vega, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Police#Domestic Violence#Terroristic Threat#Violent Crime#Brownsville Ems
ValleyCentral

Woman points knife at estranged husband after he tried to leave, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after pointing a knife at her estranged husband after slashing his mattress and clothes, police said Friday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, 41-year-old Ariane Ahumada was taken into custody Tuesday at the 3000 block of Old Alice Road on charges of aggravated assault family violence. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Harlingen police continue investigating murder case 19 years later

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of Harlingen dentist, Dr. James Earl Hefner, continues to be investigated 19 years later. Dr. Hefner was 72 years old when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Michael Fechner of Harlingen Police Major Crimes Unit. “He was found deceased in his office on Oct. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brothers charged with aggravated assault, Brownsville police says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested in connection to multiple burglary and assault cases. Luis Ramon Arredondo and Jeffery Arredondo were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Police said a man, identified as Luis Ramon Arredondo, broke into a home around 4:40 p.m. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa

A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested two women in connection to a deadly downtown McAllen shooting, pushing the total amount of arrests to seven. Viviana Gomez, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, were arrested on Thursday, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated. The victim of the shooting, 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna, was […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: 2 more charged, 1 remains wanted in downtown McAllen shooting

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police provided new details after making two new arrests in connection to a shooting that happened after an altercation outside a bar in downtown McAllen. McAllen police charged Naila Reyes, 28, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. The two individuals are pending […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy