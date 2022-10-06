Illinois quick hits: Local governments to get state infrastructure funds; five in Springfield incited on COVID fraud; Illinois Municipal League opposes Amendment 1

Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
Illinois quick hits: Heating bills expected to spike; Passengers recount poor Amtrak experience
With winter approaching, there is a good chance Illinoisans will be paying more to heat their homes. The problem is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat a majority of homes in the state. Nicor, the utility serving a large portion of Illinois, estimated its average residential customer...
Ohio Dems pushing for pot pardons across the state
(The Center Square) – Ohio Democrats want Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to give pardons to all convictions of simple marijuana possession, similar to President Joe Biden’s, but a DeWine spokesman has said the state does not issue blanket pardons. State Reps. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland,...
Workforce costs, inflation causing 'perfect storm' for Indiana hospitals
(The Center Square) – Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state's hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president...
In Pennsylvania, 36,000 purchases of anti-overdose drug after state makes it easier to obtain
(The Center Square) – As drug overdose deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, state officials have expanded the public’s ability to obtain naloxone to reverse overdoses. The commonwealth started a program to make naloxone available to the public through pharmacies in 2020, as The Center Square previously reported, and now the Department of Health announced its expansion.
Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes
(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
New paper aims to give teachers alternative views on race, capitalism, U.S. history
(The Center Square) – Teachers in Wisconsin have a new resource with a much different take on American history, slavery and race, as well as the successes of capitalism. The new paper – “Critical Theories vs Human Flourishing” from UW-Milwaukee Professor Emeritus Mark Schug and Professor Of Economics & Director Of The Free Enterprise Center Scott Niederjohn – offers an alternative narrative to the critical race theory being taught in many of Wisconsin’s schools.
Illinois comptroller candidates make pitch month before election
(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates for Illinois comptroller made their pitches for why Illinois residents should elect them Nov. 8. The candidates were recently hosted separately by ABC 7 to discuss the election, which is now under a month away. Incumbent Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza...
Michigan schools boost online, in-person security
(The Center Square) – After a shooter killed four students at Oxford Community Schools in November 2021, Michigan schools are activating surveillance software and boosting security. OCS spent $145,122 on a three-year license to the software Gaggle, which filters data on student devices and stored in the cloud to...
Tax rebates 2022: Deadline for Illinois residents to claim check worth up to $700 in nine days
Illinois residents have only nine more days to file their taxes for the 2021 tax year to be eligible to receive tax rebates of up to $700 as part of state relief plans.
Illinois gubernatorial candidates differ on the shape of the state’s budget
(The Center Square) – The condition of Illinois’ budget depends on who you ask, especially the two candidates for governor. Republican candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker have differing views on how the state budget has been handled the past four years.
South Carolina ranks 35th in combined federal and state corporate income tax rate
(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 35th in the country for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, according to a new report. The Tax Foundation ranked states on how much they require corporations to pay. South Carolina’s rate is a combined 25%, lower than highest-ranked...
New York's minority, women-led businesses safeguarded in new laws
(The Center Square) – New York’s business community is supporting a legislative package Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law to strengthen and safeguard the state’s minority and women business enterprises programs. MWBE is a certification program that encourages business owners from disadvantaged populations to earn contracts with...
Washington gas prices rise three weeks running
(The Center Square) – For the third week in a row, Washingtonians have seen an increase in prices at the pump. Washington's average gas price is $5.40 as of Monday, an increase of 10 cents over the last week, according to AAA data. Gas prices in the state rank...
Lawsuit alleging government collusion with social media companies to censor speech expands
(The Center Square) – Officials from the White House, Centers for Disease Control, the FBI and 11 other federal agencies are being added to a lawsuit alleging collusion with social media companies to censor speech. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday the...
As inflation hits families, Pennsylvania increases food assistance
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s economy and population have grown at a slow pace, recent inflation driving up the cost of goods has squeezed families. In response, state officials have expanded eligibility for SNAP benefits. The increase is the second in recent months for food assistance. The...
North Carolina voter registration numbers continue to favor Republicans, unaffiliated
(The Center Square) — All North Carolina political parties gained voter registrations last week, with those registering as unaffiliated and Republicans outpacing Democrats. Voter registrations continued the long-running trend through Oct. 8, with unaffiliated registrations increasing 4,729 during the week, while 1,460 registered as Republicans, 921 as Democrats, 98 as Libertarians, and 48 Green Party registrations.
Missouri Gov. Parson calls $760 million tax cut fair, fiscally responsible
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill reducing Missouri's income tax on Wednesday and said it was fair, fiscally responsible and helps all workers. "You're being fair to everybody – everybody who's drawing a paycheck," Parson told reporters in his office at the capitol. "If you draw more, you're going to pay more (taxes). It depends on how you look at that. Is the number going to be larger because you make more money? Yes. But the percentage is the same."
Winemakers say Willcox Basin ballot initiative could spoil Arizona wine industry
(The Center Square) – Arizona winemakers warn their industry would be stunted if voters approve a new state-run governing body to restrict water usage in a basin home to most of their grapevines. Proposition 420 is on the ballots of some voters in both Graham and Cochise counties in...
