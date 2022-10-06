Read full article on original website
Kanye West news - live: John Legend slams rapper’s comments as Twitter and Instagram keep bans
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Lizzo have all joined the Kanye West backlash as the rapper remains banned on Twitter and Instagram.The social media platforms restricted Mr West’s access to his accounts after he shared anti-semitic posts on them over the weekend.Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the congresswoman from New York, branded the rapper’s words “hateful” and “dangerous.”“There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism,” she wrote in a tweet on Sunday night.The rapper’s posts have since been removed but the memory of the messages have left a stain online, prompting calls for the social media giants...
A new doc about the first crypto company to IPO
The new documentary about the U.S.'s leading crypto exchange is called COIN, but they might as well have called it BRIAN, after its chief executive. Why it matters: Coinbase has taken the vanguard of the crypto industry in the public imagination (much as Facebook is synonymous with social media). COIN — which is also its ticker symbol — appears to be its effort to get out in front of the criticism that has come with that position.
Russian-speaking hackers disrupt multiple U.S. airport websites
Russian-speaking hackers on Monday disrupted the websites of multiple U.S. airports through denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, CNN reports. Why it matters: No actual flight disruptions from the attacks were reported, but the downed websites were likely an inconvenience for people seeking flight information or booking services. DDoS attacks work by overwhelming...
