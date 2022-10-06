Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
White-collar workers are feeling the brunt of the Fed's rate hikes. Here's why
September's hotly anticipated jobs data ended up cooling markets on Friday. Stocks fell sharply as investors evaluated the report, which showed more jobs than expected were added to the US economy and indicated that more pain-inflicting interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve lie ahead. But a breakdown of the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democratic senator says 'there's got to be consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announces oil production cuts
A Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Sunday that "there's got to be consequences" after Saudi Arabia and a cartel of major oil producers moved to slash oil production last week in a move the White House said was "shortsighted" and hurtful to low and middle-income countries.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
Sen. Menendez: Freeze U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production
Sen. Bob Menendez called for an immediate freeze to all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, in response to its move to cut oil production amid already strained supplies due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats won't get as much Obama as they want in the midterms. But he has some other plans.
Requests for Barack Obama are pouring in from Democrats around the country -- candidates are desperate for his help in what they feel is an existential midterms battle, one in which each race could help determine control of Congress and governments in the states. To these candidates, American democracy itself...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Stocks briefly sink after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of recession
So much for a sleepy Columbus Day on Wall Street. Stocks weren't doing much Monday morning but took a nasty -- albeit brief -- turn lower in the afternoon following stark comments from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who warned that the United States is likely to enter a recession within the next six to nine months.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday's September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
UK brings budget forward in another attempt to reassure markets
UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will try to avoid spooking investors a second time when he publishes details of plans to tackle ballooning government debt and kickstart economic growth on Halloween. Kwarteng announced the Oct. 31 date in a letter to the Treasury on Monday, pulling his midterm budget forward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China's holiday spending plunges to seven-year low as zero-Covid batters consumer confidence
Holiday spending during China's Golden Week has plunged to its lowest level in seven years, as broad Covid curbs discouraged people from traveling or spending, while a darkening economic outlook continues to erode consumer confidence. Tourist spending for the week-long holiday that started on October 1 declined 26% to 287.2...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How meltdown in a $1 trillion market brought the UK to the brink of a financial crisis
Pension funds are designed to be dull. Their singular goal — earning enough money to make payouts to retirees — favors cool heads over brash risk takers. But as markets in the United Kingdom went haywire last week, hundreds of British pension fund managers found themselves at the center of a crisis that forced the Bank of England to step in to restore stability and avert a broader financial meltdown.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Former White House aide cooperating with investigation of Trump effort to overturn election results
An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Hutchinson, whose cooperation has not previously been reported, became a prominent witness during a summer hearing for...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime. There's historical precedent for mass application of the presidential pardon power, but the sheer size...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
OPEC+'s decision this week to slash oil production -- and now the looming threat of higher gas prices -- has pushed Republican rhetoric into familiar territory: President Joe Biden's green policies are making Americans pay more at the pump. Republicans in Congress have slammed Biden's attempts since he took office...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden promises Ukraine 'advanced air defense systems' after Russian missile strikes
President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday after a deluge of Russian missiles targeted cities across Ukraine, condemning the strikes and pledging continued US security assistance "including advanced air defense systems." During the call, a White House statement said, Biden "expressed his condemnation of Russia's missile...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the US killed al Qaeda's leader in July
Top Biden administration officials met in-person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said. The administration sent the CIA's deputy director and the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Slotkin calls for 'new blood' in Democratic Party but says she will support Biden if he runs in 2024
Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said Sunday the Democratic Party needs "new blood" in Washington, but emphasized her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run for reelection. "He's the sitting President. If he decides to run again, I'm going to support him, the party will support...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Gov. Bill Richardson suggests Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan may be released by end of year
Former Gov. Bill Richardson said Sunday he is "cautiously optimistic" that two Americans wrongfully detained by Russia will be released and suggested they could be freed by the end of the year. Richardson, a former Democratic governor of New Mexico, and his namesake center privately work on behalf of families...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb spoke with federal investigators, source says
Christina Bobb -- the Trump attorney who signed a letter earlier this year inaccurately attesting that all classified material had been returned following a "diligent search" of Mar-a-Lago -- spoke with federal investigators in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bobb, who is still representing former...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elon Musk's unsolicited idea for Taiwan welcomed by Beijing, slammed in Taipei
As tensions between China and Taiwan simmer at their highest point in decades, officials in both places have clashed in recent days over an unsolicited idea from billionaire Elon Musk. The world's richest man suggested in an interview that hostilities between the two could be resolved if Taipei handed some...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Bank of England is still trying to put out the fire Liz Truss started
The Bank of England announced Monday that it would provide extra support to UK markets, beefing up its efforts to ensure financial stability after the government's plan to slash taxes while boosting borrowing stoked panic. The central bank said that it was ready to buy up to £10 billion ($11...
Comments / 0