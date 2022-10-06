ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

White-collar workers are feeling the brunt of the Fed's rate hikes. Here's why

September's hotly anticipated jobs data ended up cooling markets on Friday. Stocks fell sharply as investors evaluated the report, which showed more jobs than expected were added to the US economy and indicated that more pain-inflicting interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve lie ahead. But a breakdown of the...
BUSINESS
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns

The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
BUSINESS
Stocks briefly sink after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of recession

So much for a sleepy Columbus Day on Wall Street. Stocks weren't doing much Monday morning but took a nasty -- albeit brief -- turn lower in the afternoon following stark comments from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who warned that the United States is likely to enter a recession within the next six to nine months.
STOCKS
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers

US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday's September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
ECONOMY
UK brings budget forward in another attempt to reassure markets

UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will try to avoid spooking investors a second time when he publishes details of plans to tackle ballooning government debt and kickstart economic growth on Halloween. Kwarteng announced the Oct. 31 date in a letter to the Treasury on Monday, pulling his midterm budget forward...
ECONOMY
How meltdown in a $1 trillion market brought the UK to the brink of a financial crisis

Pension funds are designed to be dull. Their singular goal — earning enough money to make payouts to retirees — favors cool heads over brash risk takers. But as markets in the United Kingdom went haywire last week, hundreds of British pension fund managers found themselves at the center of a crisis that forced the Bank of England to step in to restore stability and avert a broader financial meltdown.
MARKETS
First on CNN: Former White House aide cooperating with investigation of Trump effort to overturn election results

An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Hutchinson, whose cooperation has not previously been reported, became a prominent witness during a summer hearing for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime. There's historical precedent for mass application of the presidential pardon power, but the sheer size...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden promises Ukraine 'advanced air defense systems' after Russian missile strikes

President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday after a deluge of Russian missiles targeted cities across Ukraine, condemning the strikes and pledging continued US security assistance "including advanced air defense systems." During the call, a White House statement said, Biden "expressed his condemnation of Russia's missile...
MILITARY
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb spoke with federal investigators, source says

Christina Bobb -- the Trump attorney who signed a letter earlier this year inaccurately attesting that all classified material had been returned following a "diligent search" of Mar-a-Lago -- spoke with federal investigators in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bobb, who is still representing former...
POTUS
Elon Musk's unsolicited idea for Taiwan welcomed by Beijing, slammed in Taipei

As tensions between China and Taiwan simmer at their highest point in decades, officials in both places have clashed in recent days over an unsolicited idea from billionaire Elon Musk. The world's richest man suggested in an interview that hostilities between the two could be resolved if Taipei handed some...
ECONOMY
The Bank of England is still trying to put out the fire Liz Truss started

The Bank of England announced Monday that it would provide extra support to UK markets, beefing up its efforts to ensure financial stability after the government's plan to slash taxes while boosting borrowing stoked panic. The central bank said that it was ready to buy up to £10 billion ($11...
ECONOMY

