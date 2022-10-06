ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Accuses ASAP Rocky of Sleeping With Fashion Designer; Meet Yoon Ahn [Photos]

By Weso
 4 days ago

Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki

Kanye West is going on a rampage and is bringing everyone with him. ASAP Rocky has been dragged into the College Dropouts mess. Mr.West put out a cryptic post accusing the NY rapper of sleeping with fashion designer Yoon Ahn , aka “Yoon Ambush”.

The fashion designer quickly took to the comments of the post denying any sexual relations with Mr.Rocky.

Who is Yoon Ahn?

Yoon Ahn is a Korean fashion designer that is based out of Tokyo Japan. The fashion designer is most known for her work on her brand Ambush and her contribution to Dior Homme’s line. Photos have surfaced of Yoon and Rihanna sharing a hug at a ‘Young Fashion Designer’: event in Paris.

This will be the second time in the last year the Purple Swag rapper is being accused of cheating. In April 2022, ASAP Rocky was in the news for allegedly cheating on Rihanna with Fenty employee, Amina Muaddi.

Check out photos of ASAP Rocky’s alleged mistress, Yoon Ahn below.

The post Kanye West Accuses ASAP Rocky of Sleeping With Fashion Designer; Meet Yoon Ahn [Photos] appeared first on 92 Q .

