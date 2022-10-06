UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...

UTICA, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO