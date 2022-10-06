Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in LIHEAP for New York State
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has secured $1 billion in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically helping New York State. “As these days...
cnyhomepage.com
Recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the second year in a row, a U.S. president has officially recognized Indigenous Peoples Day. On October 7, President Biden released “A Proclamation on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, 2022” where he honored Native Americans and officially proclaimed October 10, 2022 as Indigenous Peoples Day.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge suspect in Grand Larceny Investigation, one at large
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that one suspect has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for the second in connection to a Grand Larceny investigation that started back in June. In early June 2022, officers responded to Lowe’s in North Utica to...
