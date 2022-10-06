ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

ktep.org

Socorro ISD Superintendent, Dr. Nate Carman

For this edition of El Paso Prime Time, host Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Superintendent for the Socorro ISD, Dr. Nate Carman, appointed to his title earlier in 2022;discussing Dr. Carman’s upbringings, security funding for student’s safety in schools, the efforts to combat the COVID-learning gap with beneficial programs and various new facilities openings.
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

The Festival of Chariots flourished in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday, a traditional Krishna Consciousness celebration- the Festival of Chariots- took place right here in the Borderland. The festival saw visitors from all over the desert southwest, as well as local and regional monks celebrating their beliefs with others. The colorful event featured cultural music, yoga classes, singing, dancing, gift shops, free food, and traditional clothing.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU Fire Department to unveil new fire engine at open house

The New Mexico State University Fire Department will mark Fire Prevention Week with the arrival of a brand-new fire engine. NMSU firefighters will unveil the 2022 Alexis Class A pumper during a public open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the NMSU Fire Department on the Las Cruces campus.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An 18-year-old Marine recruit who recently graduated from Mayfield High School has died after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton. According to a statement from the Marines obtained by the San Diego Tribune, Pfc. Javier Pong collapsed and became "unconscious and unresponsive" while participating in what the Marines have called The post Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond” appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Friday Fright Movie Night

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department presents Friday Fright Movie Night, showing the 2021 version of “Cruella,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, at Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. Bring your camp chairs, blankets, pillows, and snacks and get cozy.
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover

BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
ROSWELL, NM

