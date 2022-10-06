Read full article on original website
Socorro ISD Superintendent, Dr. Nate Carman
For this edition of El Paso Prime Time, host Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Superintendent for the Socorro ISD, Dr. Nate Carman, appointed to his title earlier in 2022;discussing Dr. Carman’s upbringings, security funding for student’s safety in schools, the efforts to combat the COVID-learning gap with beneficial programs and various new facilities openings.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces non-profit awarded grant to increase accessibility to mental health resources
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded Families and Youth Innovations Plus, a Las Cruces Health Agency, with $4 million to become New Mexico's first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. KFOX14 spoke...
KFOX 14
Boxing coach voices concern about lack of activities available to kids in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. KFOX14 spoke with Michael Clark, the coach...
KVIA
The Festival of Chariots flourished in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday, a traditional Krishna Consciousness celebration- the Festival of Chariots- took place right here in the Borderland. The festival saw visitors from all over the desert southwest, as well as local and regional monks celebrating their beliefs with others. The colorful event featured cultural music, yoga classes, singing, dancing, gift shops, free food, and traditional clothing.
lascrucesbulletin.com
NMSU Fire Department to unveil new fire engine at open house
The New Mexico State University Fire Department will mark Fire Prevention Week with the arrival of a brand-new fire engine. NMSU firefighters will unveil the 2022 Alexis Class A pumper during a public open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the NMSU Fire Department on the Las Cruces campus.
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond”
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An 18-year-old Marine recruit who recently graduated from Mayfield High School has died after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton. According to a statement from the Marines obtained by the San Diego Tribune, Pfc. Javier Pong collapsed and became "unconscious and unresponsive" while participating in what the Marines have called The post Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond” appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office participates in job fair at Holloman Air Force Base
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office participated in a job fair at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The job fair took place Sept. 29 and Alexa Enciso from human resources, Deputy Carolina Perez and Detention Officer Marlette Hidalgo represented the department in its efforts to recruit from […]
Las Cruces to show off new Fire Station No. 3 as example of GO Bond projects
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department will host an open house Saturday, Oct. 15, at its newly constructed Fire Station No. 3. The open house will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday 390 N. Valley Dr.Bottled water, sodas and light snacks will be provided. Firefighters will be on hand to give tours […]
There’s A ‘New Wave’ Of Famous El Pasoans in 2022
An El Paso-born actress is set to appear in the newest season of Netflix hit YA show Winx: Saga. She's part of a growing list of El Pasoans "Making It" in the entertainment industry. For a long time if you asked somebody if they could name anyone famous from El...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Friday Fright Movie Night
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department presents Friday Fright Movie Night, showing the 2021 version of “Cruella,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, at Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. Bring your camp chairs, blankets, pillows, and snacks and get cozy.
El Paso’s ‘A Christmas Fair’ Sets Dates for 2022 Holiday Market Return
It’s the spooky season so you know what that means; time to start planning for Christmas. Kidding. Sort of. While the holiday itself is still weeks away, it’s not too early to start planning for it. To that end, the Junior League of El Paso has locked in the dates for this year’s "A Christmas Fair"
Clash of the Titans: Who is the toughest cop on the beat, detention officer on the block?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What agency has the toughest law-enforcement officers in the Borderland? You can find out during the 11th annual Clash of the Titans Oct. 28 at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first bout is at 7 p.m. The event features boxers […]
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co Closing Its Doors For Good In El Paso
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. has announced it is closing its doors for good in East El Paso. After nearly a decade, the local coffee shop known for its unique square donuts is closing and saying goodbye to its patrons this weekend. Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. originally opened at...
The El Paso Star on the Mountain Shines Red, But Not for Halloween – Here’s Why
No, they’re not trying to be spooky. But there is a reason why the star on the mountain is shining red instead of its usual bright white. And the Drug Enforcement Administration is behind it. Red Ribbon Week. According to the El Paso Chamber, which is in charge of...
You’re Probably Feeling Old If This Was Your Party Spot In EPTX
El Paso has certainly changed its appearance over the years and for the better. You know you're feeling old when a spot you would go to do pendejadas no longer exists. If someone would have told you El Paso would get a Triple-A baseball team you would think they're crazy.
El Paso's new dashboard shows the thousands of migrants it serves, and how many it sends north on buses
Amid a spike in migrant encounters at the southern border, the City of El Paso, Texas, launched a migrant dashboard Saturday to follow activity at its welcome center.
krwg.org
Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover
BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
