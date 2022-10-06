EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke continue to pollute the skies of Western Oregon. It's not just the valleys feeling the impacts, but all of the Pacific Northwest is feeling the impacts of a late wildfire season. Most of the smoke in the Willamette Valley is from the Cedar Creek Fire that is only 38% contained. It's now grown over 122,000 acres since it started at the begging of August. The rest of the Pacific Northwest is seeing smoke from other fires that continue to burn from Washington to Montana and everywhere in-between.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO