ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDRV

Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
OREGON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Blaze under control at Benton County seed & grain plant near Oregon border

PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County converged at a seed & grain plant near the Washington/Oregon border for reports of a fire inside one of the structures. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire & Protection District 6. He confirmed that fire crews rushed to Columbia River Seed facilities on Plymouth Industrial Rd...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
mynews4.com

Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KATU) — Officials say dry and hot weather increased fire activity along the south edge of the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. With increased wind speeds and low humidity predicted for this weekend, crews expect smoke impacts to persist. Currently there are 605 total personnel on scene...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, OR
Silverton, OR
Government
City
Scio, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
Local
Oregon Government
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Smoke and haze continues with the lack of rain

EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke continue to pollute the skies of Western Oregon. It's not just the valleys feeling the impacts, but all of the Pacific Northwest is feeling the impacts of a late wildfire season. Most of the smoke in the Willamette Valley is from the Cedar Creek Fire that is only 38% contained. It's now grown over 122,000 acres since it started at the begging of August. The rest of the Pacific Northwest is seeing smoke from other fires that continue to burn from Washington to Montana and everywhere in-between.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Department Of Agriculture
elkhornmediagroup.com

Burns Paiute Tribe signs agreement with State of Oregon, ODFW

BURNS – (Press release from the ODFW) The Burns Paiute Tribe, a federally-recognized Indian tribe, signed an agreement with the State of Oregon and ODFW to continue support and cooperation to protect and enhance fish and wildlife, cultural resources, and habitat connectivity. “This agreement affirms the role of the...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Gas prices in Eugene creep higher

EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices are still going up across the country, especially here in Oregon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Eugene is $5.52 a gallon. That's about 12 cents higher than a week ago, and over a dollar higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy...
EUGENE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

ODOT workers plead guilty in equipment reselling scheme

Three employees used governmental credit cards to steal more than $6 million from the public before they were caught.Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of ODOT's regional Maintenance Station on Lawnfield Road in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of governmental property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of four defendants who admitted to crimes for their roles in a multimillion-dollar equipment reselling scheme. ODOT employees Frank C. Smead of Wilsonville, John Wayne Tipton of Lake Oswego and Autumn Arndt...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
kptv.com

Firefighters put out boat fire in Newberg

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Hazmat crews are on the scene of a boat fire on the Willamette River in Newberg on Sunday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said on Sunday, firefighters responded to Rogers Landing in Newberg for a boat on fire. They quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.
NEWBERG, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODFW Authorizes Lethal Removal Permits for the Balloon Tree Wolfpack

LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) With non-lethal measures failing to stop depredations, ODFW has authorized lethal removal of wolves from the Balloon Tree Pack in Union County. The agency will allow USDA Wildlife Services to take up to two wolves on private...
UNION COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

ODOT employees admit to stealing, reselling equipment

Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of the agency's regional maintenance station in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of government property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of four...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

SNAP: Oregon households have extension on replacement benefits

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon households who lost food they purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the public safety power shut offs or wildfire evacuations in August and September now have an extension to request replacement benefits. Households that lost or had to throw away food...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy