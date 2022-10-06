ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Montana Dinosaur Center receives 2 grants

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Dinosaur Center in Bynum recently received two grants to make their fossil collection more accessible to researchers and the public. Intern staff member Maya Krygiel received an internship stipend grant to digitize the center's dinosaur fossil specimens. In addition, the center received a youth...
BYNUM, MT
Sheriff, county sued in federal court over 2021 inmate suicide

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and Cascade County have been in federal court for negligence, liability and wrongful death in the 2021 suicide death of an inmate at the Adult Detention Center. Michael Lee Alexander, Jr. was being held in the county jail awaiting trial in Municipal Court for a misdemeanor charge...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

