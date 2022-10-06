Read full article on original website
Related
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Billings Senior sweeps defending State AA champion Great Falls CMR
BILLINGS — Billings Senior swept defending State AA champion Great Falls CMR on Saturday at home, 3-0. The Broncs are proving to be a state title contender to this point in the season. Highlights can be found above.
Great Falls Gaming Rendezvous underway
The annual Great Falls Gaming Rendezvous is underway at the Holiday Inn located at 1100 Fifth Street South.
NBCMontana
Montana Dinosaur Center receives 2 grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Dinosaur Center in Bynum recently received two grants to make their fossil collection more accessible to researchers and the public. Intern staff member Maya Krygiel received an internship stipend grant to digitize the center's dinosaur fossil specimens. In addition, the center received a youth...
From the Milk to the Missouri, Canada to Great Falls
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dog show gets underway in Great Falls
The Electric City Kennel Club is hosting its annual Big Sky Fall Cluster dog show at the Four Seasons Arena
montanakaimin.com
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
Great Falls Fire Rescue hosts flu shot clinic
Great Falls Fire Rescue hosted a flu shot clinic on Friday, October 7, 2022, and also gave kids tours of the fire station.
1 person dead in crash on the east side of Great Falls
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash near the intersection of 57th Street South and 3rd Avenue South.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police investigating reports of gunshots in Great Falls neighborhood
Police are investigating after receiving numerous reports of gunshots fired in a Great Falls residential area on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
theelectricgf.com
Sheriff, county sued in federal court over 2021 inmate suicide
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and Cascade County have been in federal court for negligence, liability and wrongful death in the 2021 suicide death of an inmate at the Adult Detention Center. Michael Lee Alexander, Jr. was being held in the county jail awaiting trial in Municipal Court for a misdemeanor charge...
Comments / 0