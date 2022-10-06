ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
CANTON, OH
10TV

2 critical following crash on I-270 North in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt following a crash Saturday morning on I-270 North in west Columbus. The crash happened on I-270 North near Roberts Road around 9:10 a.m., according to a police dispatcher. One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Columbus, OH
Traffic
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Taco Bell Opens New Store on East Side of Chillicothe

Ross – Another taco option has come to Chillicothe, as taco bell opens another location on the East Side of Chillicothe. Today the new Taco Bell opened at 1005 East Main st Chillicothe Ohio. The location is a full drive-thru location, along with indoor seating, and offers all the same great menu items as other locations.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#I 70#East Side#Construction Maintenance#Odot#I 270
10TV

Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 9

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 9.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
10TV

Join 10TV Friday for 'Light the Night' Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting its annual “Light the Night” walk in Columbus on Friday and 10TV is proud to be this year’s media sponsor. Join us a we gather to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers. Light...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Teen injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the North Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that two or three people fled the scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in shooting that closed I-71 southbound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting closed Interstate 71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161 Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Columbus

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher’s salary is about $2,000 less […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy