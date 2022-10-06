Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternBeavercreek, OH
Related
11-year-old killed in Ohio rollover crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
whbc.com
Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
sciotopost.com
Breaking -Serious Crash on 104 Just North of Pickaway County Line
FRANKLIN – Emergency crews are on the scene of serious two-vehicle crash around 3 pm. Accoridng to Franklin County they are asking people to avoid the area as first responders are on the scene of a serious vehicle crash on 104 just south of Hibbs Rd. in southwestern Franklin County.
2 critical following crash on I-270 North in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt following a crash Saturday morning on I-270 North in west Columbus. The crash happened on I-270 North near Roberts Road around 9:10 a.m., according to a police dispatcher. One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man intentionally crashed head-on into car after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested Monday morning after police said he crashed his car into another man's car on purpose. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Cassady Avenue off of East 5th Avenue for a report of a crash around 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival,...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Taco Bell Opens New Store on East Side of Chillicothe
Ross – Another taco option has come to Chillicothe, as taco bell opens another location on the East Side of Chillicothe. Today the new Taco Bell opened at 1005 East Main st Chillicothe Ohio. The location is a full drive-thru location, along with indoor seating, and offers all the same great menu items as other locations.
Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 9
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 9.
Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Join 10TV Friday for 'Light the Night' Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting its annual “Light the Night” walk in Columbus on Friday and 10TV is proud to be this year’s media sponsor. Join us a we gather to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers. Light...
WSYX ABC6
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
Teen injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the North Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that two or three people fled the scene […]
Two injured in shooting that closed I-71 southbound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting closed Interstate 71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161 Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to […]
Mom demands answers after 10-year-old son injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several stitches and a few bandages later, all Tamecca Lee and her 10-year-old son David Yarbrough II can do is smile. "To see him happy...makes me happy,” Lee said. A few days ago, she was everything but happy. Her son was shot Saturday morning while...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Columbus
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher’s salary is about $2,000 less […]
10TV
Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0