WWE

ComicBook

Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown

WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

After weeks of hype and speculation the White Rabbit was finally revealed when Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday night. Prior to his release last year Bray Wyatt had been involved in an ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss, and Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s return when she posted a simple tweet which said, “Hello, old friend.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
COMBAT SPORTS
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Drew Mcintyre
PWMania

Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan

At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
WWE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Stephen A. Smith News

Stephen A. Smith answered a rather personal question during a podcast appearance with Jake Paul and his girlfriend, social media personality Julia Rose. The question was bedroom related and Smith did not hesitate to respond. Unfortunately, while the clip went viral on social media, it's come into play in real...
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon

The last few months have been exciting for WWE fans as several former stars have returned to the company. For weeks fans tried to piece together the clues that WWE dropped for the White Rabbit storyline, and on Saturday night at Extreme Rules the White Rabbit was revealed to be none other than Bray Wyatt.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return

WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
PWMania

Karrion Kross Calls Roman Reigns the Modern Day Bruno Sammartino

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Karrion Kross. After attacking Drew McIntyre, Kross had a stare-down with Reigns when he returned to the WWE a few months ago. Reigns has been the Universal Champion since August 2020 and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
WWE

