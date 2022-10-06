Read full article on original website
Travel Oregon and the state’s federally recognized tribes collaborate on guide featuring events throughout Oregon
Travel Oregon partnered with the state’s nine federally recognized tribes to create the “Travel Guide to Oregon Indian Country.” The guide features descriptions and locations of tribal museums, events and activities open to the public throughout the state. “We really kind of dove into this with both...
Oct. 11 Klamath Basin upcoming events
Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of Directors meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be held in the USDA conference room at 1945 Main Street. Request Zoom link to join virtually by emailing will@klamathswcd.org.
Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber
A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday, Oct. 10 for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minn., set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.
Klamath Basin prep football roundup: Lakeview pulls out miraculous victory; No. 1 Mazama cruises
Talk about a fantastic finish. Benny Alves threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Denver Johnson as time expired for Lakeview High, which scored twice in the final 1:26 to defeat visiting Coquille 33-28 Saturday afternoon in a Class 3A Far West League game.
California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state, as...
Oregon leaders wanted 40-40-20 by 2025. What does it mean and how close are we?
The year was 2011. Oregon’s high school graduation rate was among the lowest in the country — only 68% of students in the Class of 2011 earned high school diplomas. The state’s policymakers responded by aiming for perfection. Oregon lawmakers approved an ambitious, long-term graduation goal in...
Brown, Lois
Lois Brown was born in Hermiston, OR 02/05/1925 and moved on to her heavenly home 10/2/2022 from Bonanza, OR. A service will be held at Shasta Way Christian Church, 5835 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls 10/15/2022 at 11:00. Send condolences and view obituary at www.cascadecremations.com.
Washington state's fire season lightest in a decade
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that about 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) burned in 2022 wildfires, The Seattle Times reported.
Prep football notebook: Canal Bowl moved to Thursday night
Because of lack of officials, the annual Canal Bowl between Klamath Union and Mazama has been moved to Thursday night at Modoc Field. That might help Mazama, the top-ranked team in the state in the Class 4A coaches’ poll, in more ways than one.
Prep football: Henley defeats Klamath Union 54-7 in homecoming game
Henley High’s homecoming featured neon lights and the students dressed in neon colors. The Hornets were not fazed by the flashing lights.
Coon, Stanley A.
Stanley A. Coon, 81, passed away in Klamath Falls on Sept. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 21, 1941 in Klamath Falls to Leo and Alice Coon. He worked as a mill worker here and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his son, Christopher Coon of Klamath Falls; daughter, Shelia FaMar of Klamath Falls. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family.
King Jr., Frank
Frank Leroy King Jr, 94, a resident of Klamath Falls, died on June 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at the Crater Lake Complex, OIT Campus College Union building.
Lough, LaDean Pearl
LaDean Pearl Lough, 95, passed away in Klamath Falls on October 1, 2022. She was born November 23, 1926 in Culver, Ore. Survivors include her daughter, Sherry (Jim) Bellet; son, Michael Lough, son, Rex (Lori) Lough of Lewiston, Idaho; and daughter, Melody Hardt of Klamath Falls; nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. LaDean was preceded in death by her husband,Warren Lough and brothers, Harold and Carl Gilliland. A celebration will be at a later date. Read full obituary online at www.cascadecremations.com .
Lown, Linda Lee
Linda Lee Lown Linda Lee Lown, 76, passed peacefully in her home on September 26, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Lown, and three children, Kelly Baker, Cory Lown and Holly Getty, as well as numerous nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren that loved her, dearly. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Wood, and Adolph George Goering I; all children of Dr. Adolph George Goehring and Dorothy Caroline Goehring. Linda was born on August 12, 1946, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. As a child, Linda loved horses. She spent most of her time at the local fairgrounds where she kept her American saddle-bred horse. As that love for horses grew, Linda began to shift her love to the draft horse breed which is what led to the Seventh Heaven Shires Ranch. The ranch is where she admired the draft horses across all her pastures. Linda loved having big family gatherings where she spent multiple evenings by the pond enjoying her peaceful ranch life with her best friend, Dan, and family. Linda married her husband Dan on August 14, 1964. Their marriage ended up being what most people could only dream of having which lasted for 58 years. During this lifelong journey with Dan she helped make a company starting from scratch become very successful. Linda was the backbone of Aqua pump for 30 years and is responsible for its success today. She loved everyone as if they were her own, and our family will not be the same without her. A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 8, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 601 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR.
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law
A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
