Linda Lee Lown Linda Lee Lown, 76, passed peacefully in her home on September 26, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Lown, and three children, Kelly Baker, Cory Lown and Holly Getty, as well as numerous nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren that loved her, dearly. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Wood, and Adolph George Goering I; all children of Dr. Adolph George Goehring and Dorothy Caroline Goehring. Linda was born on August 12, 1946, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. As a child, Linda loved horses. She spent most of her time at the local fairgrounds where she kept her American saddle-bred horse. As that love for horses grew, Linda began to shift her love to the draft horse breed which is what led to the Seventh Heaven Shires Ranch. The ranch is where she admired the draft horses across all her pastures. Linda loved having big family gatherings where she spent multiple evenings by the pond enjoying her peaceful ranch life with her best friend, Dan, and family. Linda married her husband Dan on August 14, 1964. Their marriage ended up being what most people could only dream of having which lasted for 58 years. During this lifelong journey with Dan she helped make a company starting from scratch become very successful. Linda was the backbone of Aqua pump for 30 years and is responsible for its success today. She loved everyone as if they were her own, and our family will not be the same without her. A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 8, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 601 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR.

