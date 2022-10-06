Read full article on original website
Related
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
Large vehicle no longer stuck under bridge on West 16th Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck was stuck under Fish Lake Tail Bridge at West 16th Avenue near US 195, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). According to the tweet, the road was blocked at West 16th Avenue at US 195. In a tweet from WSDOT, a truck was seen with its cargo caught under the bridge.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office to request helicopter unit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office plans to ask commissioners to approve a two-year, donation-funded pilot program for a helicopter unit, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. If it takes off, the Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit would be the first of...
Hayden baker to compete in Food Network Halloween challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge is coming up in a few weeks, and one of the competitors is right at home. Christina Ramsey of Hayden, Idaho is a home baker. She began her baking journey down in California. In her seven years in California, she made approximately 40,000 cookies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane celebrates seventh Indigenous Peoples Day
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Monday, Oct. 10 is the seventh time Spokane is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day, which honors the cultures and histories of the Native American people. Last year, President Joe Biden proclaimed Oct. 11 as a national holiday in recognition of the country's indigenous peoples, making efforts...
Schweitzer unveils new spa, improvements
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer is set to bring a little more “ahhh” to the ski season this year with the opening of a new spa in the village, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Cambium, a 3,600-square-foot spa, headlines more than $5 million...
Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
Spokane gas prices continue to rise, GasBuddy says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices in Spokane have risen 3.3 cents in the last week, according to a recent survey from GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Spokane is currently $4.77 per gallon. Prices are 40.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.15 higher than a year ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study from Gonzaga's Center for Climate, Society and the Environment show's latest heat results
SPOKANE, Wash — The weather might be starting to turn, but the summer heat is still on the minds of the Gonzaga Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment. With the help of 40 volunteers, the center mapped out Spokane's urban heat island effect back in July as part of their Spokane Beat the Heat project.
City of Spokane holds first of four open house meetings regarding South Hill dog park
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is asking for input on where a new South Hill dog park should be. On Monday night, the City held the first of four meetings to discuss where the official South Hill dog park will be built. In the meantime, South Hill dog owners have been using an empty plot of land as the unofficial dog park.
Moses Lake farm donates 8,000 pumpkins to local students and non-profits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The leaves are starting to change colors, the weather is cooling down and it is starting to feel like fall. Even before fall started, a Moses Lake farmer and his family grew 8,000 pumpkins to donate to local students and non-profits in Spokane. The Great Pumpkinfest...
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Freeman High School shooter prepares to appeal sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man responsible for killing one student and injuring three others in 2017 at Freeman High School is preparing to appeal his sentencing, according to court documents. Caleb Sharpe opened fire inside Freeman High School in 2017, killing sophomore Sam Strahan and injuring three freshmen girls.
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
Spokane community members gather at I-90 homeless encampment to see improvements
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 150 people living at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street have moved out and are no longer staying there. The Spokane Homeless Coalition invited community members into the encampment on Thursday morning to see how the new fencing is making the camp safer. The coalition also wanted to to speak with community members about how much progress is being made to get people into better housing options.
Spokane native killed in stabbing along Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS — After the stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip that killed two people and wounded six on Thursday, the Clark County, Nevada, coroner's office has identified and released the cause of death of two of the victims. According to a report from KLSA in Las Vegas, one...
Gas prices in Spokane increase as refinery issues continued
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane gas prices have risen 20.2 cents per gallon in the last week. The current average cost is set at $4.74 per gallon as of Monday. According to a GasBuddy survey, the national average gas cost increased for the second straight week as gas prices continued to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes.
MultiCare seeks volunteers in Spokane for RSV vaccine trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new vaccine trial is underway for RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), a common virus that can be dangerous for babies, young children and older adults, and MultiCare is seeking volunteers in Spokane. The MultiCare Health System is looking for older adult volunteers for a vaccine trial...
City of Hayden to unveil new intersection improvement plan
HAYDEN, Idaho — The city of Hayden is taking steps to encourage public comments that will help shape decision-making for a planned intersection improvement at Hayden Avenue and Ramsey Road, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A public hearing will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m....
Four people test positive for COVID at Trent shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than a month after the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue opened its doors, organizers are grappling with a handful of COVID cases. As officials work to clear the homeless encampment on I-90, people are being bussed over to the Trent shelter. Brian Coddington with the City of Spokane says 150 people are currently staying at the shelter and now a handful of those people have tested positive for COVID.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0