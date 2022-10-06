ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life

HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

Large vehicle no longer stuck under bridge on West 16th Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck was stuck under Fish Lake Tail Bridge at West 16th Avenue near US 195, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). According to the tweet, the road was blocked at West 16th Avenue at US 195. In a tweet from WSDOT, a truck was seen with its cargo caught under the bridge.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Hayden baker to compete in Food Network Halloween challenge

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge is coming up in a few weeks, and one of the competitors is right at home. Christina Ramsey of Hayden, Idaho is a home baker. She began her baking journey down in California. In her seven years in California, she made approximately 40,000 cookies.
HAYDEN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
City
Hayden, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Hayden, ID
Government
KREM2

Spokane celebrates seventh Indigenous Peoples Day

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Monday, Oct. 10 is the seventh time Spokane is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day, which honors the cultures and histories of the Native American people. Last year, President Joe Biden proclaimed Oct. 11 as a national holiday in recognition of the country's indigenous peoples, making efforts...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Schweitzer unveils new spa, improvements

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer is set to bring a little more “ahhh” to the ski season this year with the opening of a new spa in the village, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Cambium, a 3,600-square-foot spa, headlines more than $5 million...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardians Foundation

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane gas prices continue to rise, GasBuddy says

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices in Spokane have risen 3.3 cents in the last week, according to a recent survey from GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Spokane is currently $4.77 per gallon. Prices are 40.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.15 higher than a year ago.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Linus Monkeypox#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
KREM2

Freeman High School shooter prepares to appeal sentencing

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man responsible for killing one student and injuring three others in 2017 at Freeman High School is preparing to appeal his sentencing, according to court documents. Caleb Sharpe opened fire inside Freeman High School in 2017, killing sophomore Sam Strahan and injuring three freshmen girls.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane community members gather at I-90 homeless encampment to see improvements

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 150 people living at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street have moved out and are no longer staying there. The Spokane Homeless Coalition invited community members into the encampment on Thursday morning to see how the new fencing is making the camp safer. The coalition also wanted to to speak with community members about how much progress is being made to get people into better housing options.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane native killed in stabbing along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS — After the stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip that killed two people and wounded six on Thursday, the Clark County, Nevada, coroner's office has identified and released the cause of death of two of the victims. According to a report from KLSA in Las Vegas, one...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Gas prices in Spokane increase as refinery issues continued

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane gas prices have risen 20.2 cents per gallon in the last week. The current average cost is set at $4.74 per gallon as of Monday. According to a GasBuddy survey, the national average gas cost increased for the second straight week as gas prices continued to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

MultiCare seeks volunteers in Spokane for RSV vaccine trial

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new vaccine trial is underway for RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), a common virus that can be dangerous for babies, young children and older adults, and MultiCare is seeking volunteers in Spokane. The MultiCare Health System is looking for older adult volunteers for a vaccine trial...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

City of Hayden to unveil new intersection improvement plan

HAYDEN, Idaho — The city of Hayden is taking steps to encourage public comments that will help shape decision-making for a planned intersection improvement at Hayden Avenue and Ramsey Road, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A public hearing will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m....
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

Four people test positive for COVID at Trent shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than a month after the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue opened its doors, organizers are grappling with a handful of COVID cases. As officials work to clear the homeless encampment on I-90, people are being bussed over to the Trent shelter. Brian Coddington with the City of Spokane says 150 people are currently staying at the shelter and now a handful of those people have tested positive for COVID.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy