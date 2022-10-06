Read full article on original website
How Elon Musk would reshape how Twitter works
Elon Musk may finally own Twitter by the end of the month. The mercurial billionaire changed his mind yet again this week and says he does want to buy the company after all. And if this deal does go through, Musk would dramatically reshape how the social media site works. Here to talk more about all of this is NPR's Shannon Bond. Hey, Shannon.
EU mandate for a single universal charger could become world standard
This week, the European Parliament approved new rules that will introduce a single universal charger for a wide range of electronic equipment. That includes iPhones, which currently use a cable specific to Apple devices. Now, the EU has been pushing for a measure like this for a decade. They say this will save consumers money and environmental waste. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports.
BeReal-ity Check! Social Media App Is Dubbed A Threat To Instagram, TikTok But There Is More To The Story Than 50M Downloads
BeReal, a social media app that encourages users to take a photo every day in an effort to create a daily habit, has amassed more than 53 million downloads across Apple Inc.’s AAPL iOS App Store and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Play Store, globally. What Happened: BeReal,...
Amazon Prime Day 2 deals: Best Early Access Sale offers on Nintendo Switch, Fire tablets and more
The wait is over. Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is here.The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza will run until midnight on Wednesday (12 October) and offers the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain on everything from tech, laptops and gaming to home appliances, household essentials and so much more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogWhere big-name brands are concerned, true to form, Amazon has gone large, offering some seriously impressive deals and discounts on the likes of Shark, Ninja, Olaplex, Lego, Apple, Fitbit, ghd and, of course,...
Anna Sorokin, a swindler who inspired a Netflix series, is freed but faces deportation
NEW YORK — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. "Anna now...
