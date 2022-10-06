Read full article on original website
Democrat Val Demings called for ‘walls’ that ‘separate us’ to go down but lives in gated community
Democrat Rep. Val Demings of Florida, who is running for Senate, has been a staunch opponent of former President Trump's border wall but lives in a gated, walled community.
Goodbye, Columbus? Here's what Indigenous Peoples' Day means to Native Americans
For only the second time, a U.S. president has officially recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day. President Biden issued a proclamation on Friday to observe this Oct. 10 as a day to honor Native Americans, their resilience and their contributions to American society throughout history, even as they faced assimilation, discrimination and genocide spanning generations. The move shifts focus from Columbus Day, the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus, which shares the same date as Indigenous Peoples' Day this year.
Trump’s comment that JD Vance is an ‘ass-kisser’ thrown at his face during bad-tempered Ohio debate
Representative Tim Ryan threw back former president Donald Trump’s words at his Republican opponent JD Vance in their debate for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday evening.Toward the end of the debate, Mr Ryan hit out at Mr Vance for seeking Mr Trump’s endorsement. During a rally in Youngstown last month, Mr Trump pointed to Mr Vance, who he has endorsed, for courting him.“JD is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much,” Mr Trump said at the time.“And that's bad, because that means JD Vance is going to do whatever he wants,” Mr Ryan said.Mr Ryan also...
NAACP blasts Tuberville for ‘flat out racist’ reparations comments
NAACP president Derrick Johnson on Monday accused Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) of spreading dangerous rhetoric after the senator claimed Democrats want reparations for minorities because they are “pro-crime.”
Lamont, Stefanowski begin final 30-day sprint to Election Day
The persuasion phase of Gov. Ned Lamont’s campaign remains at full throttle on TV, evident in ads that air hourly, from dawn newscasts to late-night talk shows. And his ad buy was bigger last week than the one before. But there is a shift in tone and how the...
Gabbard says she can’t stay in ‘today’s Democratic Party’
Former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday said she’s leaving the Democratic Party because it is “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness.”. Gabbard, who served as a Democrat in the House from 2013 to...
The Week in CT News: Jury weighs cost of Alex Jones' lies, midterm elections approach
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This...
Racist remarks spotlight rivalry between LA Latinos, Blacks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A leaked recording of crude, racist comments that resulted in the president of the Los Angeles City Council resigning from the post also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries and the sometimes-hidden fight to seize and hold political power in a changing city. Former Council president Nury Martinez, a Democrat, stepped down from the job and apologized Monday, saying she was ashamed of her racially offensive language in the year-old recording. Her remarks, which included mocking the Black son of a white councilman, came during a discussion with other Latino Council members and a Latino labor leader about protecting their political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries, known as redistricting. The once-a-decade process can pit one group against another to gain political advantage in future elections. The white councilman, Mike Bonin, issued a statement with his husband calling for the resignations of Martinez and others involved in the discussion, describing it as “a coordinated effort to weaken Black political representation in Los Angeles.” The California Legislative Black Caucus said the recording “reveals an appalling effort to decentralize Black voices during the critical redistricting process.”
Week in politics: Biden on Russian nuclear threat; Herschel Walker's senate campaign
President Biden's words were blunt, direct and sobering this week when he said at a Democratic fundraiser in New York that for the first time since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, the U.S. faces a real threat of nuclear war. NPR's senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving joins us.
Some lawmakers push back on the oil cartel OPEC with a bill they called NOPEC
The White House and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are threatening to punish OPEC, plus member nations, over their decision to dramatically cut oil production. Lawmakers say a drop in oil supply would again drive gas prices up in the U.S. To put pressure on Saudi Arabia in particular, members of Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, want to revive legislation called NOPEC, the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act. If the bill became law, it would allow the Justice Department to sue Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations for illegal price fixing. For more, we're joined by Ellen Wald. She's a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and author of the book "Saudi, Inc.: The Arabian Kingdom's Pursuit Of Profit And Power." Good morning. Thanks for being on the program.
On Nov. 8, there will be thousands of elections — each with different rules and laws
As we focus on the issues and what's at stake in these midterm elections, we decided to take a look at how voting itself has changed in many parts of the country since the last national election two years ago. We also want to consider what this could mean for the midterms and the next presidential election in 2024. And the first thing we need to point out is that there isn't actually one national election that's taking place on November 8 but thousands in counties and states across the nation, all of which have different rules and procedures.
The mental health crisis and shortage of providers is creating big debt for Americans
Today is World Mental Health Day. It comes as young people especially are in crisis and as there's a shortage of therapists and doctors able to treat them. Those dynamics are leading to a huge parallel problem for many families - debt related to that treatment. A recent survey by Kaiser Family Foundation and NPR found 20% of those with medical debt say they incurred it because of mental health care. But as NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports, there are no good estimates of the true cost of this care for families.
