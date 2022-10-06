Read full article on original website
Summerville Presents Trains & Tracks Expo Trains, Live Demonstrations & Interactive Family Fun October 15-16
Summerville Main Street will host a Trains & Tracks Expo at the Historic Summerville Depot on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16. Hours of operation for the event on Saturday, October 15 will be 10:00 am-3:00 pm and Sunday, October 16 from 11:00 am-3:00pm. Admission is free to the public. The expo is a great way to spend the day whether you’re an avid modeler or just looking for a fun and interesting day out with the family. The Trains & Tracks Expo is designed for children of all ages; for modelers, collectors, and enthusiasts; for families in search of good old-fashioned fun; and for the simply curious.
allongeorgia.com
Chattooga Century Bike Ride Held Locally
For the first time 2019, the Chattooga Century Bike Ride was held along the beautiful backroads of Chattooga County. Around 100 riders from all over the southeast left the starting line at Chattooga High School and spent most of the day enjoying the perfect fall weather. The ride was moved...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] 7th Annual Fiddlin’ Fest transforms Downtown Rome
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – On Saturday afternoon the 7th annual Fiddlin’ Fest transformed Downtown Rome into a giant bluegrass street celebration. The festival featured the classical sounds of bluegrass music on two live music stages along with activities along every block of the festival.
allongeorgia.com
Wings Over North Georgia Air Show Lands This Weekend In Rome, GA
Attendees will have the first ever opportunity to witness the launch of this new side by side slalom-style competition racing program as WONG hosts the first-time air racing event in front of an air show audience. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHXSIZb6R4s. Featuring the U.S. Air Force A-10 and QYON S-211 Jet Demo Teams along...
fox5atlanta.com
Gilmer County orchards prepare for another busy Georgia Apple Festival
ELLIJAY, Ga. - Last year, a certain member of the Good Day Atlanta team was featured as Grand Marshal of the famed Apple Festival Parade. We’re not going to name names, but he’s handsome, talented, and the author of the article. So, of course, how could we turn...
weisradio.com
Big Yard Sale – October 8th and 9th
Big yard sale set for Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th, from 8am until? at 9520 AL Highway 9 N in Cedar Bluff (across from Victory Baptist Church). This is the first yard sale of the season. There’s lot’s of good stuff, too much to list. Come out for some really good bargains.
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
New haunted house in Scottsboro makes its frightening debut
Bedlam, a new haunted house in Scottsboro officially opened its doors to the public in September.
wbhfradio.org
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
WTVC
Fire damages Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Fire caused minor damages to the Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning, according to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Amy Maxwell. Maxwell says someone called 911, and arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building on Middle Valley...
Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman
Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Gated Private Estate in Marietta Hits Market for $3.9M
The Estate in Marietta is a luxurious home featuring a spacious formal living room and a private tennis court now available for sale. This home located at 1638 Little Willeo Rd, Marietta, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 9,558 square feet of living spaces. Call Travis D Reed (Phone: 404 617-1770), Michael Kriethe (Phone: 404 357-1770) – HOME Real Estate, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Marietta.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee
First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
walkercountyga.gov
Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet
LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
cityscopemag.com
Ask Hamilton: The Flood of 1917
I love how the Tennessee River flows through the heart of downtown. It’s part of what makes this city so beautiful! But with it being so close, I have to ask – what happens when waters rise?. Sincerely,. Reflective on the Riverfront. Mother and child stand near submerged...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Rome, GA
Found in the Appalachian Mountains’ foothill sits the city of Rome. It’s the largest city in Floyd County, Georgia. Both the locals and tourist visitors love the amazing sceneries the metropolis has to offer. But it is not surprising to say that the place will exceed your food expectations.
earnthenecklace.com
Bryanna Idzior Leaving WTVC-TV: Where Is the Chattanooga Reporter Going?
Bryanna Idzior’s growth as a journalist and news anchor at WTVC-TV has been remarkable. As far as Chattanooga is concerned, she has been a shining star. People enjoyed her reporting and weekend news, but now Bryanna Idzior is leaving WTVC-TV. After this announcement, locals had many questions. They want to know about her next path and can’t wait to follow her on her next career adventure. Find out what Bryanna Idzior said about her departure from WTVC-TV.
WTVC
Chattanooga police warn residents of mail theft
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is warning residents of an increase in mail theft. Police suggest if you are mailing important documents or currency refrain from using mail drop boxes. CPD says to go to the post office instead. East Ridge Police Department also warned residents of...
WTVC
Rossville man charged with setting fire to own home Thursday morning
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A Rossville homeowner faces charges after investigators say he deliberately set his own home on fire during a dispute with other people who lived there. The fire happened Thursday morning at about 9:30 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Ellis Drive. Rossville Police...
