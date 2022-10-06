LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We begin to dry out overnight tonight with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures making a comeback for your Tuesday. The widespread rain we saw this afternoon continues to push off to the eastern portion of the KCBD viewing area. A few spotty showers are possible through the night, but most of that shower activity will be tapering off by sunset. Temperatures will not cool off much overnight with lows in the 50s, and mostly cloudy skies.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO