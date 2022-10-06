Read full article on original website
fox34.com
UPDATE: Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TxDOT and City crews have been at work clearing the crash and any debris on South Loop 289 after a trash truck overturned just before 6 p.m. All eastbound traffic on the Loop was diverted due to the truck overturning and blocking nearly all lanes of travel between Quaker and Indiana Avenue..
fox34.com
Two injured in crash involving dump truck
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured after a crash between a dump truck and a pick-up truck. The crash occurred at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue just before 1 p.m. One person sustained moderate injuries and another was minorly injured. Authorities are blocking traffic...
fox34.com
Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the moped driver in a fatal Central Lubbock crash. Kaila Riojas, 18, suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday around 6 p.m. Police stated a truck was traveling West in the 4200 block of 19th Street. Kaila was attempting...
fox34.com
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
fox34.com
City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
fox34.com
1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting near 66th & Ave. U
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of 66th on Sunday afternoon. The initial call of shots fired came from University and the South Loop around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot...
fox34.com
Code Enforcement deployment for Clapp Park neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Clapp Park neighborhood can look forward to the upcoming code Administration Department neighborhood deployment on Wednesday, October 12, active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The purpose of the deployment is to identify violations such as nuisance weeds, substandard housing, and rubbish, advise...
fox34.com
Lubbock Police Department ‘Special Response Group’ returns from Houston training
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special unit within the Lubbock Police Department just returned home from Houston after a week-long training program. The ‘Special Response Group’, also known as SRG officers, trains multiple times every month. SRG is made up of 50 police officers and 16 firefighters. They...
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in moped collision at 19th & Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A moped rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon. First responders are still on scene. The call came in around 6 p.m. 19th Street remains open, but some lanes have been closed as officers investigate. We’ll continue to update this...
fox34.com
LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim was taken to UMC and died from their injuries. Person crimes detectives are investigating.
fox34.com
Protecting your home from fires: Lubbock Fire Rescue gives tips
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters say many fires are out of your control, but you can control how prepared you are should a fire start in your home. The first step is for anyone with gas appliances. “If you have natural a gas utility in your home, you need a...
fox34.com
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
fox34.com
One more cool and damp day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain remains likely across the KCBD viewing area. Some will be heavy and may result in localized flooding. As always, drive to conditions. I’ve included rain totals for the last 7 days near the end of this post. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are...
fox34.com
Prison guard arrested, caught trying to bring PCP, fentanyl into unit
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - A Preston E. Smith correctional officer was arrested on Thursday after she was caught trying to bring liquid PCP and liquid fentanyl into the prison, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). Officer Gilma Parades attempted to bring in 17.5 oz. of liquid PCP...
fox34.com
Sunshine and warmer temps return Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We begin to dry out overnight tonight with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures making a comeback for your Tuesday. The widespread rain we saw this afternoon continues to push off to the eastern portion of the KCBD viewing area. A few spotty showers are possible through the night, but most of that shower activity will be tapering off by sunset. Temperatures will not cool off much overnight with lows in the 50s, and mostly cloudy skies.
fox34.com
American Heart Association hosting walking event at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, is holding a walking event to encourage healthy activity, help people stay socially active, and raise money for life-saving research, education, and initiatives to end heart disease and stroke. The event will...
fox34.com
Over 400 Lubbock kids in need get new shoes from Lubbock Association of Realtors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Association of Realtors hosted its Step Up for Kids event at Shoe Department in the South Plains Mall this weekend. This is a partnership with Communities in Schools of the South Plains to provide shoes for families in need. “The excitement in all the...
fox34.com
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
fox34.com
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
fox34.com
A bit warmer today, heavy rain for some through Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our rainy, cool pattern continues for the rest of the weekend with rain chances increasing even more by Monday. Spotty showers will continue for the area through the night. Rain will be generally light overnight with mostly cloudy skies and cool temps. A low of 51 in Lubbock.
