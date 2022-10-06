Read full article on original website
Renee Lipton
2d ago
let him Vote. All the illegals are going to be able too. what's good for the goose is good for the gander! let ALL votes be fair and honest. God bless the USA.
2
'It would not take away from the horrific facts': Judge dismisses request for 4 convicted in Lillelid Murders
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Greene County judge dismissed a post-conviction request made by four people convicted in the 1997 Lilliled Murders to have the murder weapon analyzed. Karen Howell, Dean Mullins, Crystal Sturgill and Joseph Risner filed a motion for the gun used in the killings to be fingerprinted more than a month ago. The matter came before the court on Aug. 30, and the court made a decision on Sept. 26 to deny the request after reviewing the petitions as well as the responses filed by the state.
Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection a purchase of a boat in 2016.
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Arrest a Fugitive on Drug Charges
Knoxville Police Special Operations Squad and Drug Interdiction Unit execute a search warrant on Dutch Valley Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three different individuals in Knoxville in the past few months which leads to the arrest of an out of state fugitive. Officers...
Hispanic heritage and Blount County law enforcement
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Lopez didn’t believe there was much of a Hispanic community in Blount County when he began working for the sheriff’s office last year. It wasn’t until he began patrolling the streets that he realized what he had heard from his fellow deputies was true.
hardknoxwire.com
Judge shoots down Lillelid appeals
A Greene County judge has rejected an effort to appeal the sentences of three men and women convicted in the infamous 1997 Lillelid murders. Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson denied a request made by the defendants for fingerprint testing to be performed on the two handguns used in the crime, saying that any results obtained through such an analysis would be legally irrelevant.
Opioid overdose victim's family speaks about Scott County doctor accused of running pill mill
MARYVILLE, Tennessee — Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the reported prison sentence from 40 years to 40 months. After a federal judge sentenced Dr. David Bruce Coffey to 40 months in prison for running a pill mill operation out of his clinic in Scott County, a father who lost his daughter and ex-wife to opioids said that sentence is not long enough.
Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Several months after a woman was found dead in Sevier County, the case is moving forward against the man arrested in connection with the incident. Julian Popoca has been indicted by a grand jury with one count of first-degree murder. This is a more severe charge than the second-degree murder […]
q95fm.net
East Tennessee Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
Now, an update from the Pineville Police Department:. On Wednesday night October 6, 2022, at 8:20pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth made contact with 45-year-old Tina Seabolt of Tazewell, Tennessee on West Tennessee Avenue. The police chief knew Seabolt to have outstanding warrants for her arrest from Bell County Circuit Court which were confirmed by Bell Dispatch.
middlesboronews.com
ATV stop leads to drug charges
What started as a simple stop for operating an ATV on a roadway ended with a host of drug- and traffic-related charges. On Oct. 4, Middlesboro Police Lt. Barry Cowan stopped Joshua Sutton for operating an ATV on the roadway. Once stopped, Sutton fled on foot, Cowan said. After a short foot pursuit Lt. Cowan was able to apprehend Sutton. Lt. Cowan found a amber-colored pill bottle on Sutton that contained a rock-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine.
Union County deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment
UT football captain is accused of assaulting a man who says he entered the wrong apartment by mistake.
1450wlaf.com
Albright is target in search warrant; arrested by CCSO SWAT Team
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – This news release is from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 136 Log Lane in the Jacksboro area on October 6, 2022. The Campbell County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the residence...
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim in a Fatal Shooting in North Knoxville
Police responding to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue Saturday night and found 23 year-old Robby Mathews, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect information. The investigation into this incident remains on-going. Anyone with information is asked to...
'Drug dealer with an advanced degree' | Judge sentences Scott Co. doctor to 40 months in prison
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Scott County doctor accused of writing prescriptions that eventually ended up in the hands of drug dealers was sentenced to 40 months in prison, a $500,000 fine and two years of supervised release in federal court on Monday, Oct. 3. “He was a drug...
wymt.com
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
WBIR
Drug Take Back event in Knox Co.
Staff accepted any unwanted medications, no questions asked. It's a way to tackle accidental drug ingestion, substance misuse and help the environment.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Shooting in North Knoxville
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Knoxville. Police responding to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue Saturday night and found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect information. Anyone with information is...
Bring out your dead batteries: TDEC collecting household hazardous waste in Jefferson Co. on Saturday
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Looking to safely and responsibly get rid of hazardous items in your home like laptop batteries or pesticides? The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will be holding a mobile drop-off in Jefferson County on Saturday. TDEC's mobile household hazardous waste drop-off will happen from 8...
wvlt.tv
Former Jacksboro police chief reveals reason for abrupt departure of almost entire force
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, said he and two others on the force resigned because Mayor Shayne Green interfered and overstepped in the police department, according to a report by The Volunteer Times. In the past week, Goins and two other officers quit, leaving one...
