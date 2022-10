ST. LOUIS — In Week 7 of 5 On Your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, Hazelwood Central and Ladue collected over 4,000 pounds of non-perishable food. Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head-to-head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.

