14-Year-Old Girl and 18-Year-Old Young Man Found Shot to Death After Mysteriously Going Missing
Friday night was reportedly the last time family members saw Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, alive. Now deputies in Orange County, North Carolina, say the two teenagers were found shot to death on Sunday. “Through our ongoing investigation, we have information that suggests the two individuals located off...
Texas Man Broke into Hospital Nursery, Said ‘Die’ as He Strangled and Shook Newborn Babies Until They Turned Blue: Police
An 18-year-old man in Texas was arrested this week after he allegedly forced his way into a hospital nursery where he viciously assaulted two newborn babies and several staff members. Marcus Dewayne McCowan Jr. was taken into custody on Monday and charged with a slew of felonies, including two counts...
Florida Woman Stabbed Her Housemates and Went Shopping After She Thought They Died: Deputies
A Florida woman stabbed her two housemates after one of them told her to move out, said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Christina Anne Adams, 30, allegedly said she then went on a planned trip with someone else to shop at a Publix grocery store. The victims survived, however, and this resulted in her capture, deputies said.
Kentucky Man Dies Behind Bars Just Hours After Being Convicted of Murdering His Wife in Front of Their Child
Just hours after his conviction on Monday for murdering his wife four years ago, a Kentucky man reportedly died of a suspected overdose behind bars. A jury had been slated to consider his sentence on Tuesday. Citing a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections press release, local CBS affiliate WLKY and...
Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot
Christina Powell was found dead in the passenger's seat of her vehicle two and a half weeks after she disappeared from her San Antonio home. Officials have ruled her death accidental. The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina...
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried
A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face...
Toddler Wanders Away From Home After Crawling Out Of Bed, Found Dead Hours Later
An hours-long search for a missing toddler boy, who crawled out of bed and wandered away from home at night, came to a tragic end after his body was found around half a mile away from his home in Okemah, Oklahoma. Two-year-old Ares Muse was reported missing Monday after his...
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Father poured boiling water down baby’s throat, police say
PRICHARD, Ala. — A man is facing child abuse charges after police said he poured boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old child. The little girl, named Royalty, suffered severe burns in the attack, WALA reported. “19% of her head is burnt up,” Niktoria Lett, the child’s mother,...
Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty
A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
‘What Have I Done?’: Chiropractor Allegedly Stabbed Two Children While They Slept
A chiropractor allegedly stabbed two children in their sleep, leaving the victims with serious injuries. Trevor Hooper Kilian, 47, remains at the Collier County Jail on Tuesday for two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the redacted arrest papers, a woman called saying that Kilian...
A 5-year-old was dropped off at a Broward school, and nobody knew who he was, cops say
An all-day mystery began around 9:04 a.m. Monday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, when a 5-year-old boy was dropped off at Lauderdale Lakes’ Park Lakes Elementary School — where he wasn’t registered.
Man Accused of Murdering Ex While She Was on a Date Later Hired a Hitman to Kill Surviving Witness and Investigator: Cops
An Illinois man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and grievously injuring a man she was dating didn’t stop there, authorities in Montgomery County say. Robert J. Tarr, 49, allegedly hired someone to kill the survivor of the attack and a deputy investigating the case. “The Solicitation of Murder for...
11-Year-Old Caught Florida Airport Worker Taking Picture of Him from Phone Held Under Restroom Stall Door: Deputies
An airport worker allegedly took pictures of two people using restroom stalls, but deputies say he had well over a hundred such images on his phone. Michel Fernandez Fuentes, 46, was arrested for video voyeurism and a separate count of video voyeurism of a victim less than 16, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Mich. man arrested after news anchor found dead, 10-year-old son bound in closet, girlfriend stabbed
CHESTERFIELD, Mich. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was charged this week after he allegedly killed a 57-year-old news anchor with a hammer, stabbed the victim’s girlfriend, and locked a 10-year-old in a closet. On Friday, Sept. 23, the Chesterfield Police Department said they were investigating a domestic incident that...
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
