fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth-Based LanCarte Commercial Real Estate Announces New Partner
Fort Worth-based LanCarte Commercial Real Estate announced on Monday the addition of Nick Talley to the firm’s staff. Talley will be serving as a partner and focusing on the Industrial sector. Talley began his career at Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services in 2006 as an associate and rose to become managing partner and senior vice president.
fortworthinc.com
Hoque Global, Mansfield Partner on $65 million ‘Innovation Alley’ Mixed-Use Downtown Development
The city of Mansfield is continuing its investment in its downtown district by partnering with Hoque Global in a new wave of development in the city’s historic economic and entertainment district. The $65-million Smith & Elm development will include 253 units of urban lifestyle multifamily apartments and ground floor...
