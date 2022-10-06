ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fortworthinc.com

Fort Worth-Based LanCarte Commercial Real Estate Announces New Partner

Fort Worth-based LanCarte Commercial Real Estate announced on Monday the addition of Nick Talley to the firm’s staff. Talley will be serving as a partner and focusing on the Industrial sector. Talley began his career at Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services in 2006 as an associate and rose to become managing partner and senior vice president.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy