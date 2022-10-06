Bozeman High's Avery Burkhart verbally commits to MSUB for basketball

BOZEMAN — After a breakout junior season earning Eastern AA all-conference and a stellar summer season with the renowned Northwest Blazers club basketball team, senior Avery Burkhart announced her verbal commitment via Twitter on Monday to play for MSU-Billings next season.

As an anchor in the paint, Burkhart's most recent stat line from her time with the Northwest Blazers is estimated to be about 10 points, 7 boards, and 3 blocks which boosted her stock through recruitment

"It was a good experience overall," Burkhart said. "I think it definitely helped me like in the eyes of recruitment."

Although MSU-Billings was in the mix early on, in the end, Burkhart would have to decide between going to Billings or playing at the dominant Carroll College in the Frontier conference; a decision that came down to one factor: the coaching staff.

"Honestly just had to take the most factors out of it and what it came down to was my connection with the coaches," Burkhart explained.

With her verbal commitment coming early, Burkhart now has her sights set on finishing her senior high school career without the stresses of the recruitment process. Burkhart is currently in volleyball season with Bozeman High sitting in fifth place in the Eastern AA.