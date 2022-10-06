ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Tooves gets into the groove! Geoff Toovey prepares for Rugby League World Cup coaching stint with Samoa by learning traditional dances - and totally outshines Roosters star Joseph Sua'ali'i

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Roosters NRL star Joseph Sua'ali'i won't be signing up for Dancing With The Stars anytime soon, however his Samoan assistant coach Geoff Toovey has shown that he can bust out some real moves.

The duo were filmed by Samoan player Josh Aloiai along with Warriors star Chanel Harris-Tavita rehearsing their dance moves ahead of the Rugby League World in England which runs from October 15 to November 19.

Before each match, Toa Samoa will perform the Manu Siva Tau, a Samoan war dance similar to the Haka performed by New Zealand sporting teams.

However dancing is part of almost every part of the Samoan sporting culture, including welcoming teams, congratulating the opposition and celebrating wins.

That means that players and coaching staff aren't just training for the rugby league matches themselves, but for all the dancing involved.

Former Samoan rugby union international and English Super League player Freddie Tuilagi volunteered his time in England to provide one-on-sessions with the Toa Samoa players so they could perfect their Manu Siva Tau skills.

While both Sua'ali'i and Harris-Tavita stumbled their way through the moves, Toovey nailed it.

Aloiai jokingly posted 'yellow card' under his performance to signify 10 minutes in the sin bin, Toovey was easily the most silky dancer of the three.

'Bit of work to do,' Aloiai posted on Sua'ali'i's efforts.

Toa Samoa will be coached by usual mentor Matt Parish at the World Cup, but he has assembled a strong group of assistants to help him, including Toovey.

Toovey looks on during the match between Samoa and the Cook Islands at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on June 25
Geoff Toovey practices  Samoan dance moves while Joseph Sua'ali'i struggles to find rhythm
Outgoing Panthers assistant coach Andrew Webster [New Zealand Warriors], former Leeds mentor Richard Agar and former Toa Samoa captain Frank Pritchard have all joined the coaching staff for the World Cup.

'One of the critical parts of preparing teams, particularly representative teams, is providing the best environment for them to be successful,' Parish said.

'Toa Samoa has an incredibly strong and talented playing squad.

Joseph Sua'ali'i declined the opportunity to play for Australia, instead nominating for Samoa

'The high-performance environment and culture we create for the players will, at a minimum, replicate what the players are used to at club level, and we will work with the NRL, the clubs and RLWC2021 to ensure our players have all they need to prepare themselves.

'Our focus is ensuring we look after the players both from a physical performance perspective, and a cultural and wellbeing perspective. Our staff are all focussed on this and will work together with the players to build a successful campaign both on and off the field.'

Comments / 0

