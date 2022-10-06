Read full article on original website
Meta Employees Disappointed By Quality Of Horizon Worlds
As published by The Verge through the leak of two internal documents intended for Meta employees last September, the Horizon Words project of the developers who work in this metaverse is not getting the expected response, not even by the workers themselves. . It seems that few use it and do not even show some hope in their own success of the same.
Huawei wants to circumvent US sanctions, Pixel 7 facial recognition is limited, the recap
Huawei could well circumvent the American embargo with the help of a new start-up, the facial recognition of Pixel 7 is only able to unlock smartphones, WhatsApp launches a paid subscription for its application, this is the recap . After enduring US sanctions since 2019, Huawei may well have found...
Biden approves the implementation of a new data protection framework between the US and the EU
The United States President Joe Bidensigned last Friday an order that gives green light to the implementation of a framework designed for data protection in the transmission of information andbetween the United States and the European Union. This new framework was announced last March, and according to Reuters it adopts new security and privacy mechanisms arranged by US intelligence entities.
OMNIVISION Announces 2K2K Square Resolution CMOS Image Sensor for Security Wide-Field-of-View and AR/VR/MR Pass-Through Cameras
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced its first 2K2K (2048x2048) square resolution CMOS image sensor designed for 1:1 aspect ratio security wide-field-of-view (dome, fisheye, and doorbell) and pass-through (AR/VR/MR) cameras. The OS04E10 is the industry’s first image sensor with digital watermarking, a built-in anti-spoofing feature that ensures the original video source is not tampered with. The sensor captures real-time fast-moving video and features always-on low-power mode at 512p for excellent pre-roll video recording capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005648/en/ OS04E10 (Photo: Business Wire)
AEO Inc. Establishes the Aerie Real Foundation, Building on Aerie’s Long History of Supporting Causes and Organizations that Promote Women’s Confidence, Inclusivity and Sustainability
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Building on Aerie’s strong history of supporting causes that are important to its customers and communities, and in celebration of International Day of the Girl, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) and Aerie today announce the launch of the Aerie Real Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to build confidence in women, foster an inclusive community and protect our planet to make the world a better place for all. By formalizing Aerie’s philanthropic efforts and expanding on the brand’s decades-long history of donating to national nonprofit organizations, the Aerie Real Foundation is investing in making the world a more positive place by providing grants for regional programs and offering educational opportunities to bring local communities together. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005339/en/ The Aerie Real Foundation (Credit: AEO Inc.)
The latest WhatsApp news will change your groups forever
WhatsApp is launching many changes and news lately. In recent weeks we have been able to see how the messaging platform has introduced a new payment plan called WhatsApp Premiumas well as new privacy features to prevent them from taking screenshots when sending photos to other people. Meta continues to work on its program to offer users the best possible service and, now, it is the turn of another of the most forgotten sections: the whatsapp groups.
Racist remarks spotlight rivalry between LA Latinos, Blacks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A leaked recording of crude, racist comments that resulted in the president of the Los Angeles City Council resigning from the post also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries and the sometimes-hidden fight to seize and hold political power in a changing city. Former Council president Nury Martinez, a Democrat, stepped down from the job and apologized Monday, saying she was ashamed of her racially offensive language in the year-old recording. Her remarks, which included mocking the Black son of a white councilman, came during a discussion with other Latino Council members and a Latino labor leader about protecting their political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries, known as redistricting. The once-a-decade process can pit one group against another to gain political advantage in future elections. The white councilman, Mike Bonin, issued a statement with his husband calling for the resignations of Martinez and others involved in the discussion, describing it as “a coordinated effort to weaken Black political representation in Los Angeles.” The California Legislative Black Caucus said the recording “reveals an appalling effort to decentralize Black voices during the critical redistricting process.”
Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video: 1 in 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service
1 out of 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service. This is the main statistic revealed by the latest study from the GetApp recommendation engine. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ are not the only platforms popular with the French. Product delivery and online service delivery services are also popular.
The Pixels 7 finally unveiled, TF1 audiences are collapsing, this is the recap ‘of the week
Google lifts the veil on its new flagships, the conflict between Canal+ and TF1 drives down audiences for the group’s channels, simpler logos for the various USB cables, that’s the recap of the week. While Google lifts the veil on the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Huawei...
Diego Cabezudo, from Gigas: “With Flexible Fiber we have managed to transfer the flexibility of the cloud to connectivity”
Having good communications in the company goes beyond providing the employee with useful tools to increase their productivity and well-being. This type of services allows SMEs to reach the target audience, at the right time and with the right message. Gigas is a Spanish company that knows the national communications...
Snap Inc. and Disguise Launch Halloween AR Shopping Experience
POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Disguise Inc., subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) and world leaders in costume design and manufacturing, today with Snap Inc. announced the launch of an AR shopping experience for Halloween costumes on Snapchat featuring Disguise’s 2022 line. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005314/en/ Minecraft Disguise Costume lens on Snapchat (Photo: Business Wire)
Bank of England expands push to stabilize financial markets
The Bank of England has expanded its emergency effort to stabilize the financial markets amid concerns the government's plan to slash taxes pose a "material risk" to Britain's fiscal stability
Artificial Intelligence to locate minerals and rare earths
When we have a mobile phone in our hands or we find ourselves using a computer at our workplace, we forget that there are certain vital minerals so that batteries can allow us to use this type of device and mobility resources. Therefore, the demand for these minerals has increased. Now, how to find them?
The US further limits the sale of semiconductor manufacturing technology, and chips, to China
The authorities of USA have announced new limits on the sale of chips to China. Specifically, the Biden Administration has put more difficulties for the export of chips and the technology to manufacture them to the country. Its goal is to slow down and hinder the advancement of Chinese military programs, as well as to block China’s domestic surveillance system’s access to advanced computing functions, which require cutting-edge chips to function.
Barcelona is the third preferred European city to start a startup
Barcelona is positioned as the third preferred European city by entrepreneurs to launch a new startup project, according to the Startup Heatmap ranking. 20% of the founders of this type of company point to the city as the place where they could imagine starting their project. Berlin and London are in first and second place, and Barcelona moves up one position compared to the previous edition.
Internet cuts this winter, apps to easily find gasoline, this is the recap
The government confirms that there will be Internet cuts during the winter, tools make it easier to find a service station with supplies, telework applications allow your boss to spy on you… welcome to the recap of the standby !. Yesterday, the news was unfortunately placed under the sign...
Amazon relies on electric for its deliveries in Europe
Amazon has just announced an investment of one billion euros over five years to develop its fleet of electric vehicles dedicated to delivery in Europe. The e-commerce giant hopes to double the number of electric trucks and vans in circulation. After unveiling its first 100% electric delivery truck in October...
