ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
techunwrapped.com

This is what Twitter is going to ban you from doing, but here’s a good alternative

But with everything and with it, other proposals such as Instagram or Facebook are also used for purposes related to news, marketing or entertainment. It all depends on our account and the use we make of it. In addition, here a very important factor, we talk about the accounts of the social networksis if we direct them towards a professional use, or more personal.
INTERNET
techunwrapped.com

Twitter tests “unlinking” hashtags

It is known that constantly, and even more so in recent times, the engineering team of Twitter tests new features, as well as changes in existing ones. From MuyComputer we usually echo them, since many end up arriving, in one way or another, on the social network. Quite a few of them experience some changes during the testing process and, of course, some fall by the wayside. And, I don’t know, I have a feeling that this is what will happen with the last test that has transpired so far.
INTERNET
techunwrapped.com

Google takes the colors out of Meta with its video creator AI

We are in an unprecedented historical moment. Some artificial intelligence applications they are developing so fast that there is barely time to process a new technology when the next one has already arrived to surpass it. Just over a month ago stable diffusion It was presented as a free and open source AI. A real revolution.
SOFTWARE
techunwrapped.com

5 YouTube channels to make learning to code easier than ever

Just by moving around the internet a bit from our favorite web browser, we find all kinds of books, courses, manuals or help forums. All these elements will serve to introduce us to the programming world or to further improve our knowledge in this regard. Despite all the content and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifehacks#Technology Hacks
techunwrapped.com

The latest WhatsApp news will change your groups forever

WhatsApp is launching many changes and news lately. In recent weeks we have been able to see how the messaging platform has introduced a new payment plan called WhatsApp Premiumas well as new privacy features to prevent them from taking screenshots when sending photos to other people. Meta continues to work on its program to offer users the best possible service and, now, it is the turn of another of the most forgotten sections: the whatsapp groups.
INTERNET
techunwrapped.com

YouTube will adopt identifiers such as usernames

YouTube has begun to inform all users who have a channel (that is, all those who have uploaded at least one video to the platform), that in the coming weeks it will adopt a username system, with the format of identifiers (yes, the increasingly ubiquitous one on the Internet, with an @ followed by the unique alphanumeric string that identifies the user). A change that, in truth, makes so much sense I don’t understand how it hasn’t happened beforeWell, as I said, it is a system that we can almost consider as universal on the Internet.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
techunwrapped.com

Top Tools for Content Marketing

Link to the royalty-free image hosted on Px here. Today’s business market is much different than it was twenty years ago. Today, consumers expect to engage with the brands behind the products and services they are paying for. This is true for individual consumers and for B2B companies. Thus, the role of digital marketing is constantly evolving to meet consumer needs, making technology one of the most promising career paths.
TECHNOLOGY
techunwrapped.com

Do you want to work as a programmer? Improve your creativity and skills with these games

Something similar happens in many users who have some knowledge about this topic but who want to go deeper into it. And it is necessary to take into account that the programming industry It never ends, we always have something new to learn. So we can use face-to-face courses in certain academies or universities, train ourselves based on books, download tutorials of all kinds, or even learn based on YouTube videos.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
techunwrapped.com

How to delete all YouTube video history

When we talk about Internet browsers on PCs, it is quite common to clear history, cache and cookies, both to solve possible problems and for privacy. Now even if you do that, the video history of Youtube it will still be there, and if you want to remove it you will have to do it manually, so in this article we are going to tell you how to do it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
techunwrapped.com

The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXI)

We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Movie premieres (10/22). Black Adam,...
MOVIES
techunwrapped.com

3 methods to get into your router if you forget the password

On certain occasions it is necessary to enter the router to solve a problem, change something in the configuration or simply check that everything is fine. But to enter you have to know what the access data are. If you have forgotten the password, you will not be able to access. what can you do to enter the router if you don’t remember the password? In this article we are going to show 3 simple methods.
COMPUTERS
techunwrapped.com

this change ended the cuts and freezes

The worst thing that can happen to us when playing video content via streaming through our favorite internet browser, is that cuts and crashes occur. How could it be otherwise, this is something that is extended to most current platforms such as Disney +, for example. We mention this alternative...
INTERNET
techunwrapped.com

5 essential tricks to listen to music on Spotify

One of the secrets of the success of this particular alternative is that it offers us a free mode so that anyone can use it. Of course, this free subscription has some important restrictions and is also full of advertising. However, for all those who do not want or cannot pay a monthly fee to listen to music, this is a more than attractive proposal.
MUSIC
techunwrapped.com

what to choose and buying advice

Let’s start with the sound bar. These are his best cards against the surround system:. There are sound bars of all prices. Depending on the brand and features, one may cost you more or less. The most advanced are worth more than 1,000 euros, but you don’t have to look too hard to find a device affordable that is not going to escape our budget.
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

Explore the Universe in Minecraft

Those who know me must already imagine the struggle that is taking place inside me right now. And it is that one part, the professional, pushes me to write this news, but another, the playful, asks me to open Minecraft and I get to explore this creation as soon as possible, that I dedicate as many hours to it as necessary and, if it is done during the day, then that I take it easy on Tuesday. Luckily I’m writing and I’m old enough to stay up all night for a game, but I’ll probably go to sleep thinking about it.
VIDEO GAMES
techunwrapped.com

The official (and dangerous) Windows 11 trick to speed up games

The launch of Windows 11 was not liked at all, since it was said that Windows 10 would be the company’s last operating system. The reasons why you don’t like it is the short list of processors compatible with this operating system. In addition, the obligation to use TPM 2.0 has generated a lot of chaos and doubts among users and manufacturers.
COMPUTERS
techunwrapped.com

MP3 is the most used, but what is the best music format for PC?

Enjoying music is something that many of us do when we are stressed and want to disconnect. However, the digitization of it meant the loss of nuances and textures in many songs. Fortunately, with the advancement of technology we can now enjoy our favorite songs as they should be heard. That is, in all its splendor. That is why we are going to give you a quick review of the different music formats that currently exist.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy