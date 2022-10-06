A few weeks have passed since the official presentation of the new generation of NVIDIA, the long-awaited RTX 40 series that, in view of its specifications, as well as the technologies associated with them, promise to reach performance milestones unimaginable until recently, to the point that we see how it is the hardware that pushes the software, and not the other way around, as is usual. As we told you a few days ago, we are testing a GeForce RTX 4090, and the results are promising, but this should not make us forget about the still very current RTX 30 series.

COMPUTERS ・ 16 HOURS AGO