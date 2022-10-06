Read full article on original website
AtlasEdge Further Expands its European Platform with the Acquisition of Datacenter One
LONDON, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- AtlasEdge, a leading pan-European Edge data centre provider, has today announced the acquisition of Datacenter One (“DC1”). The move furthers AtlasEdge’s expansion across Europe, with DC1 a leading data centre provider in Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005199/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ontruck reinforces its management team with Ignacio Carnero and Iván Martínez
Ontruck has decided to strengthen its workforce in recent weeks with the appointment of two new managers. The digital company specialized in road freight transport is preparing to tackle its challenges in the medium term, which go through the diversification of services and the search for new markets. “Ontruck is...
MCPRO Pills (CXLXII): Transputers, Ten Software, Web5
The history of computing is full of incredible events: small-big technological milestones that had the potential to completely change the world, but for various reasons ended up being almost nothing. One of the least known and most notorious of the 1980s is that of the transputers, probably the first SoC that is remembered.
ThreatQuotient automates the detection of new cyber threats
Understand and stop cyber threats much more effectively. This is the purpose of ThreatQuotientan intelligent platform that, integrated into the range of security solutions of any company, allows companies to prepare effectively not only for the threats that are directly affecting them at the moment, but also those that may arise in a near future.
Vivaldi 5.5 launches task panel, improves performance, adds support for Windows 11 Snaps and more
As I was saying the last couple of weeks, we are in the process of updating the main web browsers and those derived from Chromium (106), Vivaldi was one of the last expected to appear. And he is here, as usual, with a good number of novelties to his credit.
Digital assets: this is how financial institutions guard them
The world of crypto assets had been ignored by financial institutions throughout its existence. Even when Bitcoin touched $17,000, most of them remained unfazed. Like us, they probably assumed it was just another fad. Nevertheless, as of 2020, this all changed. Since then, these types of institutions have paid special...
The cloud sector in Spain will be close to 3,000 million euros in 2022
Flexibility, competitiveness, comfort and greater security. There are many advantages for companies to work in the cloud, so it is not surprising that the cloud market reached a record figure of 2,875 million euros this year in Spain. According to study data “Empowering the cloud: how to extract the full...
The objectives of the Catalan Farside Ventures: promote 100 companies in four years
Farside Ventures is a venture builder, specialized in deep tech oriented base solutions, which plans to promote a hundred startups, in early stages or pre-series A, in four years. With the aspiration of positioning itself as a paradigmatic model at a European level, Farside calculates that the value of the shares of its startups will range between €75M and €100M in 2026.
What power supply do I need to power a GeForce RTX 4090?
Rumors about the consumption of the GeForce RTX 40 sowed many doubts. Some rumors said that the GeForce RTX 4090 was going to have a consumption of more than 600 watts, and that in order to move it we were going to need a power supply of more than 1,000 watts. In the end all this has been denied, although as a result of the confirmation of the TGP of said graphics card, a new story has emerged that, frankly, there is nowhere to take it either.
Boston Dynamics and other companies in the sector commit not to manufacture war robots
Manufacturers of highly mobile advanced robots have stood: they will not make robots so that they can be used in wars. This is what they say in an open letter Boston Dynamics and five other advanced robotics companies: Agility Robotics, ANYbotics, Clearpath Robotics, Open Robotics and Unitree Robotics. They have all signed it. In it they agree not to pretend or allow their robots to be armed, or used in wars.
Cheap Windows and Office licenses in the autumn offers
Autumn arrives, and with it also come the periods of offers thanks to which we can buy various technology products at reduced prices. If you need licenses Windows or of Officenow you can take advantage discounts up to 90% in the official store of CDKeySales.com, with prices that already make having non-original software not worth it.
Mac mini M1 for professionals, does it really work?
When I bought the Mac mini M1 I bought it for its value for money, since I have a Magic Mouse, Apple Keyboard and a 4K monitor, so it didn’t make any sense to buy an iMac. Also, with the price of the iMac, you can buy a Mac mini and two monitors, so it’s the best option because it allowed me to get the Mac mini with the highest performance.
Electronic Arts has almost ready its new app, which will replace Origin
Electronic Arts has announced that its new application is almost ready, which will soon replace the Origin client. After being in public beta for a while, the company hopes to be able to deploy it soon. Regarding the new application, which will be linked to its gaming platform, Electronic Arts...
The electric bicycle monopolizes the searches for sustainable urban mobility
The sustainable urban mobility It is one of the objectives to be achieved by most public institutions. In the framework of European Mobility Weekthe experts of Witailerdigital agency that provides consulting, technology and Business Intelligence solutions for the growth of brands on Amazon and others marketplaceshave analyzed how searches have evolved in relation to sustainable mobility within Amazon Spain.
this change ended the cuts and freezes
The worst thing that can happen to us when playing video content via streaming through our favorite internet browser, is that cuts and crashes occur. How could it be otherwise, this is something that is extended to most current platforms such as Disney +, for example. We mention this alternative...
Does the camera of your mobile seem incredible to you? wait till you see this
Have you ever wondered what is the world’s largest camera? The safest thing is that if the idea has crossed your mind, you have discarded it because you saw them as absurd. However, such a camera exists and it is nothing more than the creation of a large digital camera, so much so that it will be useful for exploring outer space. However, it uses the same technology as the cameras we use every day. Let’s see, therefore, what its secrets are.
Spotted a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memory
A few weeks have passed since the official presentation of the new generation of NVIDIA, the long-awaited RTX 40 series that, in view of its specifications, as well as the technologies associated with them, promise to reach performance milestones unimaginable until recently, to the point that we see how it is the hardware that pushes the software, and not the other way around, as is usual. As we told you a few days ago, we are testing a GeForce RTX 4090, and the results are promising, but this should not make us forget about the still very current RTX 30 series.
Mistakes you make without realizing it and affect your WiFi
To get the wireless connection works well it is essential to take into account some factors. If you make a mistake and something goes wrong, it can cause your speed to slow down or you may have trouble connecting some devices. WiFi is sensitive to some problems that may appear and are more common than we can imagine.
How virtual phone number and IP-telephony services work￼
Virtual numbers – what are they? In order to understand why virtual numbers are necessary, we need to first understand how they function. In a virtual phone number, all incoming calls are forwarded to other predetermined phone numbers in a certain order. There is no need to buy additional equipment or change SIM cards constantly with its standard set of digits for direct and mobile numbers. If you wish to purchase a reception virtual number from Telnum, you can choose from the following types:
Windows antivirus does not protect you as much as you think
Having a good antivirus is essential to prevent viruses from entering, detect malware that arrives by mail and other threats. However, sometimes we are less protected than we think. This makes it necessary to avoid risks and always maintain common sense. Today we echo a report that shows how Microsoft Defender works, the windows antivirusfacing some threats that are very present.
