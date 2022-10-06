Update: Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera submitted his resignation to the federation’s executive board on Monday evening, as reported by the L.A. Times. The exit comes after news broke Sunday of an Oct. 2021 meeting between Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez, fellow councilmembers Kevin De Leon and Gil Cedillo and Herrera that was secretly recorded and posted to Reddit. Martinez resigned her post as Los Angeles City Council president on Monday after recordings of her making racist remark at a meeting surfaced. However, she did not resign her position on the city council, the L.A....

