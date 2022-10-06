ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
SFGate

Diane Keaton Salutes Barbara Davis at 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball

When Oscar-winner Diane Keaton accepted the Brass Ring Award at the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball on Sunday night, she dedicated her speech to the event’s chair, Barbara Davis, highlighting Davis’ work toward finding a cure for type 1 diabetes and the state-of-the-art center she founded, which treats more than 7,500 patients a year.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘I’ve Already Written to Disney’ About Making a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on “The View” that she has “already written to Disney” regarding another “Freaky Friday” movie. Curtis starred opposite Lindsey Lohan in the body-swapping comedy, which Disney released in 2003 to $160 million at the worldwide box office. The actor recently told a crowd in Mexico City while promoting “Halloween Ends” that she would “absolutely” do another “Freaky Friday.”
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Maywood, CA
Local
California Entertainment
SFGate

Billie Eilish and Mom Maggie Baird Stress the Importance of Environmental Awareness at 2022 EMA Awards Gala: ‘This Is Urgent’

The group was acknowledged for their contributions to making the planet a healthier space for future generations and Eilish and Baird, who founded and serves as president of the national nonprofit Support+Feed, kicked off the show by accepting the Missions in Music Award. Eilish took the stage in a green ensemble alongside her mother, beginning her speech with a humble tribute to her parent.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Poundstone
Person
Rita Rudner
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Judy Tenuta
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Michael Mckean
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Al Yankovic
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Bette Midler
Person
George Carlin
Variety

Ron Herrera Resigns as L.A. County Federation of Labor President After Conversation Featuring Racist Remarks Surfaces

Update: Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera submitted his resignation to the federation’s executive board on Monday evening, as reported by the L.A. Times. The exit comes after news broke Sunday of an Oct. 2021 meeting between Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez, fellow councilmembers Kevin De Leon and Gil Cedillo and Herrera that was secretly recorded and posted to Reddit. Martinez resigned her post as Los Angeles City Council president on Monday after recordings of her making racist remark at a meeting surfaced. However, she did not resign her position on the city council, the L.A....
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy