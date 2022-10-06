Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Judge Has Accepted a Second Plea for a Man Accused of Child Rape in a Case with Lost EvidenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
Espanola, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Moriarty High School football team will have a game with Espanola Valley High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
krtnradio.com
Romp in the Jungle Brings Raton Win
After a 30-minute lightning delay, and an unusual Saturday night game because of the referee shortage in New Mexico, the Raton boys finally hit the field for a district game in the Jungle against West Las Vegas where once again great blocking and running allowed Raton to mark the win column with a 42-7 win and a 2-0 record in district play.
rrobserver.com
Kirtland rebrands, to open new branch in RR
Albuquerque — Kirtland Credit Union, in the midst of a total rebrand, will add another branch in Rio Rancho. The branch is expected to locate in a retail area at the intersection of Rockaway Blvd. and NM 528. Opening is projected for fourth quarter of this year. The rebranding...
rrobserver.com
ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats
Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nonprofit buys old Las Vegas synagogue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico nonprofit is now the owner of a building in Las Vegas that was originally a synagogue in the 1800s. The Las Vegas Jewish Community Inc. nonprofit bought the building for $352,000 from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Lewis Terr, a legal advisor for the organization, says they raised that […]
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Aspen Glow On Santa Fe Ski Basin Road
Daily Postcard: The Aspen trees glow under a cloudy sky Sunday morning on the Santa Fe Ski Basin Road. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Foundation Accepting Applications For 4-Year Scholarships For Bachelor’s Degrees In Any Field Of Study
Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation is now accepting applications for their four-year undergraduate scholarship awards. Whether pursuing a degree in STEAM, healthcare, education, business, or the humanities, students who meet the eligible criteria are welcome to apply. While current high school seniors are the primary audience, undergraduate students currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited, post-secondary educational institution are also encouraged to apply.
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Second tribe in New Mexico set to open Tesla dealership in 2023
Construction is underway in Santa Ana Pueblo for Tesla’s second car dealership facility in New Mexico. A sleek 35,000 square foot facility is expected to open in May 2023, acting as a sales, service and delivery center. When the facility opens up, Tesla will have centers near three major...
thetrek.co
CDT Day 89-94: Life in the Rainy Desert
We sleep in until 7 am. Skybird and I are starving and we try to raid the kitchen when we wake up, but find it’s locked until 8. And noone else gets up until 8. So different from a hiker hostel. We finally get into the kitchen and I drink all the real coffee and devour lots of fruit and pastries and even make scrambled eggs! Everyone in the hostel has a quick chore to do every day which helps keep the price of the hostel cheap. After that we all set off on our own to wander around town. Santa Fe is full of history and art and I walk for miles seeing lots of both. I hit up REI for some new socks and grab a water filter for Skybird and then find a rooftop pub to have a beer at overlooking the plaza for all the best people watching.
Tesla opening store on Santa Ana Pueblo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tesla is opening its second store in New Mexico, this time in the Pueblo of Santa Ana. New Mexico law prohibits the direct sale of cars from manufacturers. Tesla, however, has found they can open stores on tribal land. Along with car sales, the store will serve as a service and delivery […]
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
losalamosreporter.com
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Hold Second And Last Freezer Sale Of Bagged Meat And Sauces Wednesday
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ will be having our last freezer sale on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5-7 p.m. or until we sell out. We will have pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and baby back ribs. Items will be sold per pound at menu price. We will also have our BBQ sauces available, selling those in 16oz containers for $5 each (original spicy, sweet, vinegar). We are freezing in smaller weight bags (2-3 pounds on most) and suggest you bring a sturdy bag as the paper and plastic may not hold up too well!
New Mexico State Police: 3 teens arrested for murder
Police said the investigation of the murder began on Wednesday.
krwg.org
3 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 52-year-old Taos woman
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Three teenagers have been arrested as suspects in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old woman at her home in Taos. New Mexico state police say all three teens arrested in Wednesday's death of Shirley Reyes are from the Taos area. Two are 14 and one is 16 years old. They've been booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police said in a statement Friday they also face charges of conspiracy, aggravated burglary, battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Reyes' 19-year-old son also was shot in what court records indicate may have been a plan to burglarize the home.
bernco.gov
In-Person Absentee Voting and Same Day Registration Begin for New Mexico General Election
Bernalillo County – Clerk Linda Stover announces the start of in-person absentee voting and same-day registration for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election. The Clerk’s Annex, located at 1500 Lomas NW, will be open for in-person absentee voting and same-day registration Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 11 through Oct. 21, 2022. Additional locations will be available for early voting and the continuation of same-day registration from Oct. 22 through Nov. 5, 2022.
School teacher shot and killed by Bernalillo, Sandoval County law enforcement
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho elementary school teacher has been identified as the man killed in what law enforcement says was suicide by police. Bernalillo police and Sandoval County deputies were called to a Bernalillo home on Monday because of a man, later identified as Gary DeSanctis, armed with a rifle. Officers say they […]
rrobserver.com
2022 Sandoval County Candidates: Jesse Casuas
As the election grows near, voters want to know about the candidates. Over the next months the Observer will be posting Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Jesse Casaus (D), candidate for Sandoval County Sheriff. Observer: What is your background in politics,...
rrobserver.com
Corrales PD, Sandoval County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man for burglary, resisting arrest
At about 4:30 p.m. on Fri. 10/22, officers checking on a report of a suspicious subject in the area of Ashley Lane observed — through a window — an individual matching the description inside of a home. Officers contacted the resident, who was not aware that the suspect...
Rio Grande Sun
County May Offer Financial Support to Solid Waste Authority
During the Rio Arriba County Commissioners special meeting on Oct. 7, County Manager Lucia Sanchez asked the board to consider helping the North Central Solid Waste Authority with their current financial difficulties. “We the county will provide financial support to North Central Solid Waste for operations for the next 90...
Comments / 0