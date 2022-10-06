Read full article on original website
Google takes the colors out of Meta with its video creator AI
We are in an unprecedented historical moment. Some artificial intelligence applications they are developing so fast that there is barely time to process a new technology when the next one has already arrived to surpass it. Just over a month ago stable diffusion It was presented as a free and open source AI. A real revolution.
I exchange my iPhone X for the iPhone 14 Pro, disappointed?
I recently acquired the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s new device for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. However, it did not come from a previous generation, but from several previous generations, specifically, from the iPhone X and today I come to give you my opinion on whether it has been a revolution or continuity between generations.
The Pixels 7 finally unveiled, TF1 audiences are collapsing, this is the recap ‘of the week
Google lifts the veil on its new flagships, the conflict between Canal+ and TF1 drives down audiences for the group’s channels, simpler logos for the various USB cables, that’s the recap of the week. While Google lifts the veil on the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Huawei...
Improve your videos with these 5 phone stabilizers
In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the video stabilization of the iPhone 14 Pro. The new Apple smartphone seems to have improved substantially in terms of video stabilization, with a system that combines lifelong optics with powerful algorithms that stabilize the image at the expense of cutting the ends of the video . If your thing is video recording and you want to get good results with your smartphone, whatever you have, here we show you some of the best gimbals that is currently on the market.
Google Assistant’s Car mode shuts down, find out what the alternatives are
Recently, Google seems to be shutting down services related to voice control one by one. Last function to go to the guillotine: the Car mode of Google Assistant. Android drivers have fewer and fewer options when it comes to guidance apps. But apparently the choice was already made. Google is...
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXI)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Movie premieres (10/22). Black Adam,...
What power supply do I need to power a GeForce RTX 4090?
Rumors about the consumption of the GeForce RTX 40 sowed many doubts. Some rumors said that the GeForce RTX 4090 was going to have a consumption of more than 600 watts, and that in order to move it we were going to need a power supply of more than 1,000 watts. In the end all this has been denied, although as a result of the confirmation of the TGP of said graphics card, a new story has emerged that, frankly, there is nowhere to take it either.
Looking for hard drive? The best 1TB SSDs at their lowest price of the year
According to the latest information, from the first or at the latest, the second quarter of 2023, the price of SSDs will go up. So now is a great time to jump in and buy these storage units before they get expensive. We have found these three 1TB SSDwhich are among the best sellers on Amazon, to rock-bottom prices.
The latest WhatsApp news will change your groups forever
WhatsApp is launching many changes and news lately. In recent weeks we have been able to see how the messaging platform has introduced a new payment plan called WhatsApp Premiumas well as new privacy features to prevent them from taking screenshots when sending photos to other people. Meta continues to work on its program to offer users the best possible service and, now, it is the turn of another of the most forgotten sections: the whatsapp groups.
Our readers speak: What graphics card do you use to play? Do you plan to upgrade?
Buy a graphics card it is no longer impossible. In recent weeks, prices have improved a lot thanks to the normalization of the market, and it is already possible to find even some interesting offers in both the AMD and NVIDIA catalogs. We hope that in the coming weeks things will improve even more, although I also understand that we find ourselves in a complicated situation because, in the end, the new generations are just around the corner.
Internet cuts this winter, apps to easily find gasoline, this is the recap
The government confirms that there will be Internet cuts during the winter, tools make it easier to find a service station with supplies, telework applications allow your boss to spy on you… welcome to the recap of the standby !. Yesterday, the news was unfortunately placed under the sign...
The best Razer controller for PC reduced 40 euros
When it comes to enjoying our favorite games on the computer, it is important to have a series of quality complements in the form of components. Next, we are going to talk about a controller from the prestigious manufacturer Razer that will be very helpful in this case. Specifically, when...
MP3 is the most used, but what is the best music format for PC?
Enjoying music is something that many of us do when we are stressed and want to disconnect. However, the digitization of it meant the loss of nuances and textures in many songs. Fortunately, with the advancement of technology we can now enjoy our favorite songs as they should be heard. That is, in all its splendor. That is why we are going to give you a quick review of the different music formats that currently exist.
I refused to use them, but these programs changed my video calls forever
For some time now, everything related to virtual communications and video conference has been shot. The reasons for all this are quite obvious, despite the fact that the internet has provided us with all this for years. In order for the experience to be the best possible, it is recommended to have a series of hardware components, in addition to some programs that we will precisely talk about now.
The official (and dangerous) Windows 11 trick to speed up games
The launch of Windows 11 was not liked at all, since it was said that Windows 10 would be the company’s last operating system. The reasons why you don’t like it is the short list of processors compatible with this operating system. In addition, the obligation to use TPM 2.0 has generated a lot of chaos and doubts among users and manufacturers.
Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video: 1 in 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service
1 out of 2 French people subscribe to a streaming service. This is the main statistic revealed by the latest study from the GetApp recommendation engine. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ are not the only platforms popular with the French. Product delivery and online service delivery services are also popular.
How to backup your data to a USB hard drive
Many times we have talked about the importance of making backup copies of your documents and files that you do not want to lose, since after all a PC can fail or be infected with viruses, and there are things that you do not want to lose under any circumstances. concept. One of the best ways to make a backup of your data is using a usb hard drive, but many users “get lost” when it comes to knowing how and what to save on them. In this article, we are going to tell you everything you need to know.
Enermax lists GeForce RXT 40 and Radeon RX 7000 cards not yet announced
This fall is a very interesting period both for directly related companies, such as Enermax, and for all those who are interested in the graphics card market. A few days ago we witnessed the announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40, of which its maximum exponent, the GeForce RTX 4090, will hit the market next Wednesday, October 12. On the other hand, Scott Herkelman, senior vice president of AMD, confirmed a few weeks ago on his Twitter account that the presentation of RDNA 3, and therefore of the expected Radeon 7000, will take place on November 3. And if that wasn’t enough, the Intel Arc Alchemist A750 and A770 will also debut in the western market in a few days.
With China blocked, the price of laptops will rise
One of the keys to the advancement of technology is free competition, more than anything due to the fact that it forces companies to be better than others in price and performance. As soon as a monopoly is reached in a market, we find that new products are less and less exciting, prices go up, general disinterest increases and everything stagnates. Is it a good thing to cut off China’s memory makers?
Tizen OS and WebOS are coming to TVs from other manufacturers
Samsung announces that it has opened to bring Tizen OS, the operating system mainly used in many of its smart TVs, to models from other manufacturers. This is going to slipstream of what he did LG last week, when it announced that WebOS would be coming to TVs made by third parties.
