Want to refresh your home for autumn, without embarking on a major interiors overhaul?Swapping out the cushions on your sofa or bed can be a quick, easy and affordable way to give a room a new lease of life – and right now we're spoilt for choice in the soft furnishings department.From traditional autumnal colours to adorable woodland animal motifs and touchable textures, these picture-perfect pillows are all you need to create a cosy, cocooning vibe.Here's our pick of seven seasonal scatter cushions to spruce up your living space…1. Habitat Green Faux Shearling Cushion – Green, £162. George at Asda Twilight Woodland Cushion, £53. Henry Holland Dante Cushion, £28, Freemans4. Accessorize Embroidered Palermo Tile Cushion Cover, £355. Matalan Green Embroidered Foliage Cushion, £136. M&Co Multi Berry Cushion, £167. B&M Sage Roma Boucle Cushion, £10 (available in store only)

SHOPPING ・ 39 MINUTES AGO