LUBBOCK, Texas—This is your chance to enjoy a book. The Lubbock Book Festival is October 15 and 16 at Mahon Public Library and its completely free to attend. More than 50 authors will be in attendance. This is a fundraiser for Literacy Lubbock, to fund our adult education programs, where we teach adults to read, learn English as a second language, or earn their GED. Find out more at: literacylubbock.org/lubbock-book-festival, FB: lubbockbookfestival or by emailing: elizabeth@literacylubbock.org.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO