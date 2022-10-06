Read full article on original website
2022 Lubbock Heart Walk on Saturday, October 15 at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Heart Association’s 2022 Lubbock Heart Walk will be held on Saturday, October 15. This year’s event will take place at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School. The address is 16310 Loop 493. Registration will begin at 9:15 a.m. with festivities kicking off at 10:00 a.m.
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
B.U.D.S. Buddy Walk: Better Understanding of Down Syndrome
LUBBOCK, Texas— The B.U.D.S. Buddy Walk 2022 is Saturday, October 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lubbock-Cooper High School Pirate Stadium. B.U.D.S. Lubbock’s mission is to educate, inform, and support families who have loved ones with Down Syndrome. Get more information at budslubbock.org, buds@budslubbock.org.
Dr. Binks asks, who are you a role model for?
LUBBOCK, Texas— Dr. Binks shares how important it is to be a role model. More importantly, being aware that you are a role model, even if you do not realize it. You can get more information from Dr. Binks at the Weight Management Clinic at Texas Tech by reaching out: nmhi.ttu.edu, 806-742-NMHI (6644).
Lubbock Book Festival is October 15 and 16; it’s a fundraiser for Literacy Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas—This is your chance to enjoy a book. The Lubbock Book Festival is October 15 and 16 at Mahon Public Library and its completely free to attend. More than 50 authors will be in attendance. This is a fundraiser for Literacy Lubbock, to fund our adult education programs, where we teach adults to read, learn English as a second language, or earn their GED. Find out more at: literacylubbock.org/lubbock-book-festival, FB: lubbockbookfestival or by emailing: elizabeth@literacylubbock.org.
City of Lubbock, 10th Annual Trick or Treat Street at Safety City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock has hosted Trick or Treat Street for 9 years and this year (due to high interest) the fun will last for two days!. The event is coming up October 28 and 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Safety City in the 4600 block of Avenue U., the City of Lubbock said in a press release.
City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
North University Avenue paving project ribbon-cutting on Monday, Oct. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County will host a ribbon-cutting to mark the completion of the North University Avenue paving project on Monday, October 10. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place at Lubbock Fire Recuse Station...
Los Hermanos Familia hosting Hispanic Heritage Month concert on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia will host their annual Hispanic Heritage Month Free Outdoor Concert on Saturday, October 8. According to a press release from Los Hermanos Familia, the concert will take place a LHUCA Plaza from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. The address is 511 Avenue K.
Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament has a big mission
LUBBOCK, Texas—Get your team together, make a donation, offer a silent auction item or volunteer to be part of Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament on Monday, October 17 at Hillcrest Country Club. Every dollar raised goes directly to benefit the Rett Syndrome Foundation. Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females (and even more rarely in males) and begins to display itself in missed milestones or regression at 6 to 18 months. Find out more at rettsyndrome.org/hannahshope22.
Wrench It Forward is moving people out of poverty one car at a time
LUBBOCK, Texas—Wrench It Forward is having their 5th annual Car & Bike Show on October 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at LHUCA Plaza. They are a Lubbock nonprofit aimed to move people out of poverty and homelessness by providing low-cost car repair for households with limited means. You can get your car or bike registered at: 806-701-4568 or wrenchitforwardlbk.org.
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Oct. 12
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Wednesday, October 12. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Truck overturned, stopped all South Loop eastbound near Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas — A rollover with a large commercial truck was reported between Quaker Avenue and Indiana Avenue on South Loop 289 on Monday. The Lubbock Police Department said the call came in at 5:08 p.m. Photos showed traffic backed up on the Loop, and all eastbound main lanes were blocked by the semi. LPD […]
Lubbock Cabela’s participating in nationwide hiring event for seasonal help
LUBBOCK, Texas — Cabela’s is hosting a National Hiring Event for part-time and full-time seasonal team members on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13. This includes its Lubbock store located at 3030 West Lubbock 289. According to a press release from Cabela’s, the Lubbock location is searching...
Sunday shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ in Central Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle. On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street. Battle was seen with another individual in front...
Wayland Baptist University ranked No. 8 among colleges offering online Spanish degrees
PLAINVIEW, Texas — OnlineU.org has ranked Wayland Baptist University at No. 8 on its 2022 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Spanish Degrees. “I think it’s great that Wayland is recognized as an affordable institution to study Spanish online,” said Dr. Joshua Mora, Joachim Endowed Professor of Spanish in a press release. “It’s great for our students that we have received this recognition, and it certainly helps our recruiting efforts.”
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
Kendall is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Kendall as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 10. Reach out to LAS to adopt Kendall at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Kendall!
The Magnificent 4 to perform at Buddy Holly Hall on Oct. 30
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced The Magnificent 4 will make a stop in Lubbock in late October. The performance will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. According to a...
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Oct. 9-15
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of October 9th through the 15th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. Here is the...
