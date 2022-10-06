Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Tired of speculation and lack of stock? Emulators for all PlayStation
Sony is not at its best. And it is that the PlayStation 5 is not coming out as they would like, starting with the lack of stock, the overprice, and that, in terms of power, it is below the new Xbox. In addition to that, the company is coercing stores not to sell old consoles, and forcing us to buy packs that we do not need, for 200 euros more, if we want to get hold of a console. The community is beginning to tire of these practices. And, therefore, alternative solutions always appear.
techunwrapped.com
3 Free Steam Games That Aren’t Your “Typical” Ones
You already know that playing for free has become a little easier in recent times thanks to the offers they launch every month both on the Epic Games Store and with Prime Gaming (or Sony and Microsoft on PlayStation and Xbox console), that at least as far as the PC is concerned, they usually give us joy every so often. But in the case of Steam, it is the only one that currently resists doing something like this, beyond weekends in which it opens the doors to testing processes on AAA titles.
techunwrapped.com
Enermax lists GeForce RXT 40 and Radeon RX 7000 cards not yet announced
This fall is a very interesting period both for directly related companies, such as Enermax, and for all those who are interested in the graphics card market. A few days ago we witnessed the announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40, of which its maximum exponent, the GeForce RTX 4090, will hit the market next Wednesday, October 12. On the other hand, Scott Herkelman, senior vice president of AMD, confirmed a few weeks ago on his Twitter account that the presentation of RDNA 3, and therefore of the expected Radeon 7000, will take place on November 3. And if that wasn’t enough, the Intel Arc Alchemist A750 and A770 will also debut in the western market in a few days.
techunwrapped.com
Our readers speak: What graphics card do you use to play? Do you plan to upgrade?
Buy a graphics card it is no longer impossible. In recent weeks, prices have improved a lot thanks to the normalization of the market, and it is already possible to find even some interesting offers in both the AMD and NVIDIA catalogs. We hope that in the coming weeks things will improve even more, although I also understand that we find ourselves in a complicated situation because, in the end, the new generations are just around the corner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
What power supply do I need to power a GeForce RTX 4090?
Rumors about the consumption of the GeForce RTX 40 sowed many doubts. Some rumors said that the GeForce RTX 4090 was going to have a consumption of more than 600 watts, and that in order to move it we were going to need a power supply of more than 1,000 watts. In the end all this has been denied, although as a result of the confirmation of the TGP of said graphics card, a new story has emerged that, frankly, there is nowhere to take it either.
techunwrapped.com
Spotted a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memory
A few weeks have passed since the official presentation of the new generation of NVIDIA, the long-awaited RTX 40 series that, in view of its specifications, as well as the technologies associated with them, promise to reach performance milestones unimaginable until recently, to the point that we see how it is the hardware that pushes the software, and not the other way around, as is usual. As we told you a few days ago, we are testing a GeForce RTX 4090, and the results are promising, but this should not make us forget about the still very current RTX 30 series.
techunwrapped.com
Looking for hard drive? The best 1TB SSDs at their lowest price of the year
According to the latest information, from the first or at the latest, the second quarter of 2023, the price of SSDs will go up. So now is a great time to jump in and buy these storage units before they get expensive. We have found these three 1TB SSDwhich are among the best sellers on Amazon, to rock-bottom prices.
techunwrapped.com
Improve your videos with these 5 phone stabilizers
In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the video stabilization of the iPhone 14 Pro. The new Apple smartphone seems to have improved substantially in terms of video stabilization, with a system that combines lifelong optics with powerful algorithms that stabilize the image at the expense of cutting the ends of the video . If your thing is video recording and you want to get good results with your smartphone, whatever you have, here we show you some of the best gimbals that is currently on the market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
what to choose and buying advice
Let’s start with the sound bar. These are his best cards against the surround system:. There are sound bars of all prices. Depending on the brand and features, one may cost you more or less. The most advanced are worth more than 1,000 euros, but you don’t have to look too hard to find a device affordable that is not going to escape our budget.
techunwrapped.com
SSDs have a serious problem and it is getting worse and worse
Currently, no one considers buying a computer, be it a desktop or a laptop, with a mechanical hard drive. SSD drives allow you to greatly reduce the loading times of Windows and also the execution of games. But the SSD they have a growing problem and they are the temperature problemsevery time more serious.
techunwrapped.com
I exchange my iPhone X for the iPhone 14 Pro, disappointed?
I recently acquired the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s new device for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. However, it did not come from a previous generation, but from several previous generations, specifically, from the iPhone X and today I come to give you my opinion on whether it has been a revolution or continuity between generations.
techunwrapped.com
5 YouTube channels to make learning to code easier than ever
Just by moving around the internet a bit from our favorite web browser, we find all kinds of books, courses, manuals or help forums. All these elements will serve to introduce us to the programming world or to further improve our knowledge in this regard. Despite all the content and...
techunwrapped.com
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXI)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Movie premieres (10/22). Black Adam,...
techunwrapped.com
this change ended the cuts and freezes
The worst thing that can happen to us when playing video content via streaming through our favorite internet browser, is that cuts and crashes occur. How could it be otherwise, this is something that is extended to most current platforms such as Disney +, for example. We mention this alternative...
techunwrapped.com
Google takes the colors out of Meta with its video creator AI
We are in an unprecedented historical moment. Some artificial intelligence applications they are developing so fast that there is barely time to process a new technology when the next one has already arrived to surpass it. Just over a month ago stable diffusion It was presented as a free and open source AI. A real revolution.
techunwrapped.com
The latest WhatsApp news will change your groups forever
WhatsApp is launching many changes and news lately. In recent weeks we have been able to see how the messaging platform has introduced a new payment plan called WhatsApp Premiumas well as new privacy features to prevent them from taking screenshots when sending photos to other people. Meta continues to work on its program to offer users the best possible service and, now, it is the turn of another of the most forgotten sections: the whatsapp groups.
techunwrapped.com
Amazon Prime Day: how to access the offers for free
A new Amazon Prime Day will be held on October 11 and 12, 2022. This will be an opportunity to take advantage of many promotions, especially on high-tech products. This event is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, but only nominally. As you will see, a trick allows you to access the offers for free.
techunwrapped.com
MP3 is the most used, but what is the best music format for PC?
Enjoying music is something that many of us do when we are stressed and want to disconnect. However, the digitization of it meant the loss of nuances and textures in many songs. Fortunately, with the advancement of technology we can now enjoy our favorite songs as they should be heard. That is, in all its splendor. That is why we are going to give you a quick review of the different music formats that currently exist.
techunwrapped.com
Eight applications to customize Windows and leave it to your liking
Customizing Windows and adjusting it to the needs of each user is possible… and much needed. Microsoft’s operating systems don’t particularly stand out for their customization capabilities and it’s quite hard to leave them to everyone’s taste. Windows 10 was a major change in user...
techunwrapped.com
3 methods to get into your router if you forget the password
On certain occasions it is necessary to enter the router to solve a problem, change something in the configuration or simply check that everything is fine. But to enter you have to know what the access data are. If you have forgotten the password, you will not be able to access. what can you do to enter the router if you don’t remember the password? In this article we are going to show 3 simple methods.
Comments / 0