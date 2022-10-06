Sony is not at its best. And it is that the PlayStation 5 is not coming out as they would like, starting with the lack of stock, the overprice, and that, in terms of power, it is below the new Xbox. In addition to that, the company is coercing stores not to sell old consoles, and forcing us to buy packs that we do not need, for 200 euros more, if we want to get hold of a console. The community is beginning to tire of these practices. And, therefore, alternative solutions always appear.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO