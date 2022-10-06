ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Police Searching For Escapee From Breckinridge County

Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 4 are currently searching for a Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate who fled while at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. On October 5 at approximately 1:20 a.m. (CDT), 30 year-old Kody Claycomb, of Louisville, reportedly had been taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for examination after a fall in the detention center.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Outer Loop near Fairdale, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Fairdale on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left on New Cut Road onto Outer Loop when it crashed in a motorcyclist driven by a male.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Cane Run Road. Police say the early investigation indicates a vehicle headed north on Cane Run Road crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and stuck another vehicle carrying three people. The passenger in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man Faces Multiple Charges After Home Invasion

A Louisville man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, struck her in the head with a pistol and robbed her and stole her handicap accessible van. Jewell Ashby, 37, was charged with robbery, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police, car theft, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and assault in relation to an incident happening on October 6.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man taken into custody near Dixie Highway after standoff, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said they have taken a man into custody after he caused a disturbance near Dixie Highway. Around 6 p.m. Friday, LMPD dispatched officers to Dixie Highway near Valley Village about a man stopping traffic in the middle of the highway. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping elderly woman in home invasion, stealing her van

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday, accused of pistol-whipping an elderly woman, knocking her out of her wheelchair and stealing her van. The home invasion and robbery occurred Thursday night on Gardiner Lane. Police said Jewell Ashby Jr., 37, pistol-whipped the homeowner before her friend showed up. According to police, Ashby then hog-tied that woman and dragged her around the house. He then stole the homeowner's van.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fake Bomb Suspect Indicted

The man accused of causing an hours-long police situation that closed a number of downtown Louisville streets has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Jimmy Smith, Jr., 50, of Louisville, was indicted October 4 for violating a federal law prohibiting false information and hoaxes. The indictment says Smith “engaged...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
