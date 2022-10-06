Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel Maven
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
Related
Police arrest suspect accused of setting 'suspicious fires' in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a month after three suspicious fires were set in areas around Hillview, police now say they have made an arrest. Troy Adams, 42, is facing multiple charges including arson and criminal mischief in connection to the Sept. 12 fires. The fires damaged two business and...
wvih.com
Police Searching For Escapee From Breckinridge County
Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 4 are currently searching for a Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate who fled while at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. On October 5 at approximately 1:20 a.m. (CDT), 30 year-old Kody Claycomb, of Louisville, reportedly had been taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for examination after a fall in the detention center.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Outer Loop near Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Fairdale on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left on New Cut Road onto Outer Loop when it crashed in a motorcyclist driven by a male.
2 teen boys hurt in drive-by shooting in Lawrence
Two teenagers were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday in a residential area on the southwest side of Lawrence, police say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Cane Run Road. Police say the early investigation indicates a vehicle headed north on Cane Run Road crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and stuck another vehicle carrying three people. The passenger in...
Wave 3
Trial delayed for DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a bartender at a Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve 2021 has been delayed. A trial date for Ronnie O’Bannon was scheduled for Oct. 11 but has since been pushed back to Feb. 14, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 killed in hit-and-run crash on Cane Run Road, police looking for driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a hit-and-run crash near Shively on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a crash in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road, near Interstate 264, around 8 p.m. Police say a passenger vehicle was going northbound on Cane Run and crossed into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.
Wave 3
Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Cane Run Road Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road. Preliminary investigation shows that a car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvih.com
Man Faces Multiple Charges After Home Invasion
A Louisville man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, struck her in the head with a pistol and robbed her and stole her handicap accessible van. Jewell Ashby, 37, was charged with robbery, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police, car theft, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and assault in relation to an incident happening on October 6.
LMPD: Man dies after vehicle, motorcyle collide on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead in southern Jefferson County. According to Metro Police, the incident happened at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation reveals a passenger vehicle...
wdrb.com
7 people injured after 3 shootings, violent home invasion Thursday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a violent Thursday in Louisville, with multiple shootings and an armed robbery just hours apart. Six people were shot, and another person was pistol whipped and robbed. The violence spanned across the city from west Louisville to east Louisville. The first violent incident happened...
Wave 3
Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on New Cut Road at Outer Loop Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on New Cut Road. Officer’s preliminary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Case of Louisville day care worker accused of abuse heads to grand jury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The case of a Louisville day care worker charged with abusing children is headed to a grand jury. Rachel Flannery, 24, appeared in court Monday on three counts of criminal abuse of a child 12-years-old or younger. She was arrested after surveillance video caught her abusing...
WLKY.com
Man taken into custody near Dixie Highway after standoff, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said they have taken a man into custody after he caused a disturbance near Dixie Highway. Around 6 p.m. Friday, LMPD dispatched officers to Dixie Highway near Valley Village about a man stopping traffic in the middle of the highway. Police said...
Wave 3
Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping elderly woman in home invasion, stealing her van
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday, accused of pistol-whipping an elderly woman, knocking her out of her wheelchair and stealing her van. The home invasion and robbery occurred Thursday night on Gardiner Lane. Police said Jewell Ashby Jr., 37, pistol-whipped the homeowner before her friend showed up. According to police, Ashby then hog-tied that woman and dragged her around the house. He then stole the homeowner's van.
wvih.com
Fake Bomb Suspect Indicted
The man accused of causing an hours-long police situation that closed a number of downtown Louisville streets has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Jimmy Smith, Jr., 50, of Louisville, was indicted October 4 for violating a federal law prohibiting false information and hoaxes. The indictment says Smith “engaged...
'I don’t want a plea deal': Family wants suspects in 4-year-old Kentucky girl's death to face trial
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The suspects charged in the disappearance and death of a young Shelby County girl were back in front of a judge Monday with the family watching in the courtroom. Four-year-old Serenity McKinney’s mother, Catherine “Abby” McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, have been charged with...
Wave 3
Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing...
WLKY.com
After 4 shot in Newburg park, Louisville councilwoman wants cameras installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of shots sent people running for cover Thursday night at Petersburg Park, turning it into a crime scene. "I know I heard 20 to 40 shots, and I was just at home around the corner," one neighbor told WLKY. Four men were hit, and all...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 2