If you are not tired of hot air balloons yet, you can continue seeing them next weekend in Durango, Colorado. The Animas Valley Balloon Rally (AVBR) is a community-based hot-air balloon show located in Durango. Free to the public, it consists of three balloon mass ascensions, three glows, and free tethered balloon rides for children, a fun time for the whole family.

DURANGO, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO