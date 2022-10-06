Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Animas Valley Balloon Rally to host 33 hot air balloons in Durango
If you are not tired of hot air balloons yet, you can continue seeing them next weekend in Durango, Colorado. The Animas Valley Balloon Rally (AVBR) is a community-based hot-air balloon show located in Durango. Free to the public, it consists of three balloon mass ascensions, three glows, and free tethered balloon rides for children, a fun time for the whole family.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department (CPD) released information regarding a Saturday morning motorcycle accident that left one with a significant head injury. According to a news release from CPD, officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at around 2:13 a.m. on Oct 8 at the Grand Avenue Apartment Complex, located […]
Multiple Clovis students harmed by “one chip challenge”
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis schools have issued a warning after a number of students got sick doing a viral challenge. Over the last week, 20 to 30 students suffered upset stomachs and irritated eyes when they participated in the “one chip challenge,” which involves eating a single tortilla chip coated in Carolina Reaper and Scorpion […]
1 man dead in Clovis after being pinned by a vehicle
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released details on a Thursday afternoon incident involving a man who died after being pinned by a vehicle in Clovis. According to a news release from the department, Clovis Police and Clovis Fire Services were dispatched to an incident in the 1300 block of East […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain lion seen outside Chama hotel
CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – A mountain lion was recently spotted outside a hotel in Chama. Tirzio Lopez, a state game commissioner from Santa Fe, sent KRQE a photo showing the large cat behind the Cumbres Suites. It found a shady spot underneath a tree. KRQE reached out to the Game and Fish Department to see if […]
Clovis man dies after being trapped under truck
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say a man died Thursday after being pinned under a vehicle when it fell off a jack. Clovis police officers and Clovis Fire Department responded around 2:50 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of East Brady St. to reports of a man pinned under a vehicle. When emergency crews arrived […]
debacacountynews.com
BLM plans wild horse sale October 14-15 in Clovis
CLOVIS – The Bureau of Land Management is holding a Wild Horse and Burro Adoption sale on Oct. 14-15 at the Curry County Fairgrounds and Events Center. The sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday, concluding at noon. The fairgrounds are located at 1900 E. Brady Ave. in Clovis.
Rio Grande Sun
County May Offer Financial Support to Solid Waste Authority
During the Rio Arriba County Commissioners special meeting on Oct. 7, County Manager Lucia Sanchez asked the board to consider helping the North Central Solid Waste Authority with their current financial difficulties. “We the county will provide financial support to North Central Solid Waste for operations for the next 90...
Comments / 1