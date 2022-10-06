ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fritch, TX



KFDA

Canyon ISD Foundation hosting fundraiser at House Divided this Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Independent School District is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday for grants and student scholarships. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 at House Divided Restaurant & Sports Grill, 7609 Hillside Rd. Participants can go to enjoy drum lines, cheerleaders, food...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Community speaks on life, legacy of 2 fallen Dalhart firefighters

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart and surrounding area communities came together today to honor the life and legacy of two fallen Dalhart firefighters. Today, the Holy Smokes Fundraiser was in Dalhart to benefit the family’s of Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres. Nearly 300 pounds of meat was sold in about seven hours.
DALHART, TX
KFDA

Funeral services held today for Dalhart firefighters

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Today was an emotional day in Dalhart at the service for the two firefighters who died last week. Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department lost Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres. A procession of over 30 different department fire trucks and first responders flowed into Dalhart and...
DALHART, TX
KFDA

More Showers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers continue for the early part of the week. An upper level storm system will slowly pull out of the southwestern part of the country and cross over the Panhandle over the next few days. Scattered showers continue off and on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures warm a bit but remain below average for this time of year. The second part of the week looks dry and temperatures go up and down a bit but remain below average.
PANHANDLE, TX
KFDA

High school football livestreams for Oct. 13 and 14

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio streams of this week’s high school football games. Below are the games that will be available to stream this week. Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available at 6:30 p.m. WATCH: Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

CMSA World Championship to be hosted in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championship will be hosted in Amarillo. Starting Tuesday Oct. 11, to Oct. 15, at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, the best mounted shooters will be competing for the World Championship title. The top contestants will be competing in the Friday night showcase...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Christina Maria DeLeon

Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas

Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
AMARILLO, TX



