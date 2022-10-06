Read full article on original website
Related
Amarillo TxDOT: Randall County accident causes detour
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation said that a wreck in Randall County has caused traffic to be detoured. According to a post from the TxDOT Amarillo’s Twitter account, officials said a wreck on FM 2186 at Jacob’s Well Drive has caused traffic to be detoured. […]
KFDA
Texas Fire Departments honor fallen Dalhart firemen in funeral procession
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire departments from as far south as Andrews, made their way to Dalhart to honor Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres. Over a dozen fire stations came together this morning and made their way north to Dalhart. The procession passed through Amarillo around lunch...
KFDA
Canyon ISD Foundation hosting fundraiser at House Divided this Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Independent School District is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday for grants and student scholarships. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 at House Divided Restaurant & Sports Grill, 7609 Hillside Rd. Participants can go to enjoy drum lines, cheerleaders, food...
KFDA
Community speaks on life, legacy of 2 fallen Dalhart firefighters
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart and surrounding area communities came together today to honor the life and legacy of two fallen Dalhart firefighters. Today, the Holy Smokes Fundraiser was in Dalhart to benefit the family’s of Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres. Nearly 300 pounds of meat was sold in about seven hours.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
Funeral services held today for Dalhart firefighters
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Today was an emotional day in Dalhart at the service for the two firefighters who died last week. Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department lost Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres. A procession of over 30 different department fire trucks and first responders flowed into Dalhart and...
Panhandle firefighter, Dalhart Fire Chief killed in head-on crash
The chief of a Texas Panhandle volunteer fire department and one of his firefighters were killed when a semi slammed head-on into their department’s SUV.
KFDA
Dalhart lowering flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighters
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart has lowered flags in honor of fallen firefighters Chief Curtis Brown, and Brendan Torres. The mayor of Dalhart asked the city, and the surrounding area to lower flags in honor of them last week. “Flags flown at half staff are to honor someone or a...
KFDA
More Showers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers continue for the early part of the week. An upper level storm system will slowly pull out of the southwestern part of the country and cross over the Panhandle over the next few days. Scattered showers continue off and on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures warm a bit but remain below average for this time of year. The second part of the week looks dry and temperatures go up and down a bit but remain below average.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
High school football livestreams for Oct. 13 and 14
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio streams of this week’s high school football games. Below are the games that will be available to stream this week. Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available at 6:30 p.m. WATCH: Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.
1 dead after Tuesday afternoon crash near Stratford
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released details on a Tuesday afternoon crash that left one dead around four miles northeast of Stratford. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling southwest on US 54 behind a 2007 […]
KFDA
Stream the West Plain vs Canyon Eagles volleyball game here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host a livestream of the West Plains vs Canyon Eagles volleyball game on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. To stream the game, click here.
Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDA
CMSA World Championship to be hosted in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championship will be hosted in Amarillo. Starting Tuesday Oct. 11, to Oct. 15, at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, the best mounted shooters will be competing for the World Championship title. The top contestants will be competing in the Friday night showcase...
thepampanews.com
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
abc7amarillo.com
Former high school teacher sentenced to 20 years for soliciting minor online
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Randall County jury sentenced a former Amarillo Independent School District teacher to 20 years in prison on Wednesday, the Randall County District Attorney announced. Geoffrey Nathan Lowry was sentenced to 20 years after pleading not guilty to the charge of online solicitation of a...
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
AMARILLO, Texas — A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Just before 11 p.m. local time Monday (12 a.m. ET Tuesday), a man opened fire on Potter...
Comments / 0