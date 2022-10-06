ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Tawas, MI

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Iosco County commissioner accused of impersonating a sheriff deputy

Michigan State Police say an Iosco County commissioner held a Hale school bus full of students while impersonating an Iosco County sheriff deputy. Iosco County Commissioner arrested for impersonating an officer. Iosco County Commissioner Charles Finley is accused of impersonating a police officer in an incident that happened outside the...
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Iosco County Commissioner arrested for impersonating an officer

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - For the second time in less than a week, an elected official in Iosco County has been arrested. In this latest case, an Iosco County commissioner is accused of impersonating a police officer. This follows last week's news that an East Tawas councilman is accused...
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan man arrested after allegedly detaining school bus for 20 minutes while impersonating police officer

GOODAR TWP, MI — A South Branch man was arrested after allegedly detaining a school bus while falsely claiming he was a police officer. About 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, a Hale Community Schools bus was taking students to the South Branch Fire Department in Goodar Township. A student began experiencing a bloody nose, prompting the bus driver to pull into the parking lot to determine whether the student needed medical attention and if an assault had occurred.
SOUTH BRANCH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
East Tawas, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Oscoda Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
East Tawas, MI
WNEM

Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
BAY COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Tuscola County man dies in rollover crash

A 34-year-old Tuscola County man was killed Saturday when his SUV struck a utility pole and rolled over multiple times in Vassar Township. Aaron Nathan Ward, of Vassar, was traveling east on Waterman Road near Kirk Road around 7:14 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2008 Buick Enclave, drove into the north ditch and struck a utility pole, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Caro Post.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Woman’s body found by utility worker

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon by a utility worker. Investigators said the body was discovered around 3:45 p.m. An exact location has not yet been confirmed. The victim has been identified as a woman, but police have not yet released...
MIDLAND, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

No injuries after Wednesday’s two vehicle accident in Fairhaven Twp.

A Wednesday afternoon crash between two vehicles had troopers from Caro’s Michigan State Police post busy. The accident, which occurred on October 5 and happened in Huron County’s Fairhaven Township, occurred around 2:00 p.m. when a 43-year-old Pigeon woman was driving north in her Dodge Journey on Rose Island Road. As she was driving, she crossed the centerline, striking a 73-year-old man from Sebewaing who was driving his Jeep south.
HURON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Michigan State Police#Violent Crime#The Georgia Bureau Of#Investigat
The Saginaw News

$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch

BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
BAY CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
recordpatriot.com

SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy