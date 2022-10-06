A Wednesday afternoon crash between two vehicles had troopers from Caro’s Michigan State Police post busy. The accident, which occurred on October 5 and happened in Huron County’s Fairhaven Township, occurred around 2:00 p.m. when a 43-year-old Pigeon woman was driving north in her Dodge Journey on Rose Island Road. As she was driving, she crossed the centerline, striking a 73-year-old man from Sebewaing who was driving his Jeep south.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO