Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Police arrest Iosco Co. man for allegedly impersonating a police officer
GOODAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police arrest a South Branch man on Friday for allegedly impersonating a police officer. The incident occurred on September 28, at about 4:20 p.m., when a Hale Community Schools bus stopped to drop off students near the South Branch Fire Department. The bus...
abc12.com
Iosco County commissioner accused of impersonating a sheriff deputy
Michigan State Police say an Iosco County commissioner held a Hale school bus full of students while impersonating an Iosco County sheriff deputy. Iosco County Commissioner arrested for impersonating an officer. Iosco County Commissioner Charles Finley is accused of impersonating a police officer in an incident that happened outside the...
abc12.com
Iosco County Commissioner arrested for impersonating an officer
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - For the second time in less than a week, an elected official in Iosco County has been arrested. In this latest case, an Iosco County commissioner is accused of impersonating a police officer. This follows last week's news that an East Tawas councilman is accused...
Michigan man arrested after allegedly detaining school bus for 20 minutes while impersonating police officer
GOODAR TWP, MI — A South Branch man was arrested after allegedly detaining a school bus while falsely claiming he was a police officer. About 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, a Hale Community Schools bus was taking students to the South Branch Fire Department in Goodar Township. A student began experiencing a bloody nose, prompting the bus driver to pull into the parking lot to determine whether the student needed medical attention and if an assault had occurred.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
recordpatriot.com
Tuscola County man dies in rollover crash
A 34-year-old Tuscola County man was killed Saturday when his SUV struck a utility pole and rolled over multiple times in Vassar Township. Aaron Nathan Ward, of Vassar, was traveling east on Waterman Road near Kirk Road around 7:14 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2008 Buick Enclave, drove into the north ditch and struck a utility pole, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Caro Post.
WNEM
Police: Woman’s body found by utility worker
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon by a utility worker. Investigators said the body was discovered around 3:45 p.m. An exact location has not yet been confirmed. The victim has been identified as a woman, but police have not yet released...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
No injuries after Wednesday’s two vehicle accident in Fairhaven Twp.
A Wednesday afternoon crash between two vehicles had troopers from Caro’s Michigan State Police post busy. The accident, which occurred on October 5 and happened in Huron County’s Fairhaven Township, occurred around 2:00 p.m. when a 43-year-old Pigeon woman was driving north in her Dodge Journey on Rose Island Road. As she was driving, she crossed the centerline, striking a 73-year-old man from Sebewaing who was driving his Jeep south.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
Gene Rademacher’s retirement puts Laurie Jeske against 3 for Bay City School Board seats
BAY COUNTY, MI-- Bay City Public Schools Board of Education President Gene Rademacher announced near the end of the 2021-22 school year that he would not be running for re-election, opting to spend more time with his family at the end of his term on Dec. 31. That opens up...
Two healthcare professionals vying for Bay County 3rd District seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two healthcare professionals are competing for the seat overseeing Bay County’s 3rd District on its Board of Commissioners. Democrat Sandy Shutt is challenging Republican incumbent Vaughn Begick during the upcoming Nov. 8 election for the 3rd District seat, which oversees areas such as Williams and Monitor townships as well as the city of Auburn.
recordpatriot.com
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
Comments / 0