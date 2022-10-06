Read full article on original website
Victim Pinned In Cement Truck In Horrific Early Morning Maryland Crash
At least one person has suffered serious injuries after being pinned in a multiple vehicle collision with a cement truck in Montgomery County, authorities say. The victim was reportedly pinned inside of a Trugreen work truck after the collision that occurred around 8:40 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10 in the area of Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
WTOP
Collision on BW Parkway leaves 2 dead
Two people have died, including a juvenile, after a two-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Saturday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just after Maryland Route 197. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition but later died. U.S. Park Police...
WTOP
1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire
Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
wfxrtv.com
‘Loved by everyone she met’: Former college roommate remembers flight instructor killed in plane crash
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Viktoria Ljungman’s former roommate, Myana Mabry, described her as the nicest person she has met in two decades. Ljungman, a 23-year-old flight instructor, died in a plane crash Thursday. Mabry was shocked when she received a message about the crash. “I couldn’t believe...
Student pilot from Maryland injured in deadly Virginia plane crash
A flight instructor is dead after a student pilot from Maryland crashed a small plane Thursday afternoon in Newport News, Virginia.
Bay Net
Crash Reported In Hollywood Leaves One Person Injured
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle accident that has resulted in injuries. At approximately 10:45 p.m. on October 8, first responders were dispatched to 25000 block of Peregrine Way, in the area of Sotterley Road, for a reported crash. Crews were advised...
Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
WLTX.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man 17 times outside of Maryland restaurant turns himself in
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A suspect wanted for stabbing his victim 17 times outside a restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland, turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the news release from...
Wbaltv.com
Woman dead after fatal house fire in Bel Air
BEL AIR, Md. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Bel Air Police Department are in a joint investigation after a woman died in a house fire in Bel Air Thursday night. According to officials, around 7 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue to find heavy smoke coming from the home. A man was standing outside, stating his wife was still inside the home. Firefighters entered the home and found the victim on the first floor.
Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Release Identity Of Person Killed In Pedestrian Fatal
Two others who were injured were taken to Shock Trauma. Frederick, Md (KM Frederick Police have released the name of the person who was struck and killed by a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. She is Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick. Authorities say at around 4:30 PM, they responded to Hillcrest...
Man Killed In Howard County Apartment Parking Lot, Police Say
Police in Maryland are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Howard County apartment complex. In Columbia, officers responded shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road to a reported shooting in the area.
WTOP
Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife
A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student. The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in...
wfxrtv.com
Judge: Virginia’s discrimination lawsuit against police department can move forward
RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) — A lawsuit against a Virginia town that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals’ constitutional rights can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday. The State Suit. The Office of the Attorney General initially...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. collision leaves one man dead
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night. Prince George’s County police said they got a call to go the area of Temple Hill Road and Piscataway Road in Clinton about a collision involving a pedestrian. When they arrived...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Twinbrook Area Friday Night
Per Montgomery County Police: MCPD responded to the area of Twinbrook Parkway on Friday, October 7, at approximately 9:27 p.m., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. No injuries have been reported on scene at this time. This appears to be an isolated incident. A gun and shell...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspicious package found, evacuation in Owings Mills, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suspicious package was found on the 5000 block of Painters Mill Rd in Owings Mills causing an evacuation of a building, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, at around 7:35 PM the package was found, and "out of an abundance of caution, the...
Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland
A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
FOX43.com
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Anonymous tip helps police find mall shooting suspect on Instagram
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Sept. 21, 2022. Court documents are giving more insight into the arrest of a man connected to a deadly shooting at the Mall at Prince George's that happened in August, including how they found the suspect on Instagram.
