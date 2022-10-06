ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WMUR.com

Video: Frosty overnight for some, but warming this week in New Hampshire

After some showers pass by Monday evening, we clear fast and the temperatures will drop fast, too, overnight. After a chilly start Tuesday we'll have a wonderful October day with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday look mild with highs near 70 then rain moves through. Could be some downpours overnight into Friday morning. Clearing out Friday then Saturday looks like another October beauty.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Cloudy with scattered showers

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A weak weather system will bring a few showers to New Hampshire today. The trend will be for brighter and more mild conditions over the next couple days. Warm and breezy Thursday, then we're watching a system that could bring more rain to our area. Mostly...
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Shotgun season for turkey underway in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Monday marks the start of New Hampshire's seven-day fall shotgun season for turkey. Shooting hours for the fall season begin a half hour before sunrise and end a half hour after sunset each day. A New Hampshire hunting license and a turkey permit allow for the...
CBS News

Climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A person climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at about 4 p.m. Authorities did not immediately release any identifying information about the victim, pending family notification.
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds drivers to brake for moose

CONCORD, N.H. — If you're planning on driving this holiday weekend, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding leaf peepers and residents to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because moose are active this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in...
#Sunny Skies
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
B98.5

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
WMUR.com

CHaD Hero race raises money for New Hampshire children's hospital

HANOVER, N.H. — One of New Hampshire’s most beloved fundraisers is back in action. The 17th Annual CHaD Hero brought Granite Staters back to the streets to raise money for the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. People in Hanover participated in a variety of races including...
HANOVER, NH
WMTW

Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
AUBURN, ME
Outsider.com

Maine Rafter Killed After Being Thrown Into Rapids

A man was thrown into rapid waters while rafting in Maine. The man rafting with a guide, and died after the impact of being thrown off. The man, 57-year-old Brian Breen, was rafting with his family with Magic Falls Rafting Company. The accident occurred this past Saturday, October 1. Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, shared the details of what happened.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire churches celebrate pets at annual Blessing of the Animals

MEREDITH, N.H. — Granite Staters are giving thanks for their animal friends at this year's Blessing of the Animals. In Meredith, people brought their pets to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. This is the event's 20th year running and involved collaboration between three local churches. Guests were invited to...
MEREDITH, NH

