WMUR.com
Video: Frosty overnight for some, but warming this week in New Hampshire
After some showers pass by Monday evening, we clear fast and the temperatures will drop fast, too, overnight. After a chilly start Tuesday we'll have a wonderful October day with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday look mild with highs near 70 then rain moves through. Could be some downpours overnight into Friday morning. Clearing out Friday then Saturday looks like another October beauty.
WMUR.com
Video: Cloudy with scattered showers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A weak weather system will bring a few showers to New Hampshire today. The trend will be for brighter and more mild conditions over the next couple days. Warm and breezy Thursday, then we're watching a system that could bring more rain to our area. Mostly...
WMUR.com
Brilliant New Hampshire fall foliage attracts crowds over holiday weekend
LINCOLN, N.H. — It was a busy weekend in the North Country, with visitors from around the world seeing all the colors that fall in New Hampshire has to offer. All those tourists meant a lot of traffic, but by Monday, most of it was heading south as people headed home from the holiday weekend.
WCVB
Fall foliage brings huge turnout, heavy traffic to northern New Hampshire
LINCOLN, N.H. — People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game issues safety reminders for hikers for fall, winter months
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures get chillier, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding folks to practice personal safety while exploring the Granite State. Officials said hikers should never rely on anything with a battery except a flashlight, and they should always bring extra batteries. Hikers are urged...
WMUR.com
Shotgun season for turkey underway in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Monday marks the start of New Hampshire's seven-day fall shotgun season for turkey. Shooting hours for the fall season begin a half hour before sunrise and end a half hour after sunset each day. A New Hampshire hunting license and a turkey permit allow for the...
CBS News
Climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A person climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at about 4 p.m. Authorities did not immediately release any identifying information about the victim, pending family notification.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds drivers to brake for moose
CONCORD, N.H. — If you're planning on driving this holiday weekend, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding leaf peepers and residents to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because moose are active this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in...
WMUR.com
Drivers warned about moose collision risk in New Hampshire after 72 moose were killed by cars in 2021
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding drivers to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because the moose are loose this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in New Hampshire. To avoid a moose collision, officials said drivers...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
WMUR.com
CHaD Hero race raises money for New Hampshire children's hospital
HANOVER, N.H. — One of New Hampshire’s most beloved fundraisers is back in action. The 17th Annual CHaD Hero brought Granite Staters back to the streets to raise money for the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. People in Hanover participated in a variety of races including...
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
WMUR.com
High inflation, higher interest rates increase credit card debt in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — High inflation, coupled with historic interest rate hikes, have some New Hampshire residents relying on credit cards to get by. According to Wallet Hub, the average New Hampshire household has more than $8,400 in credit card debt. With winter on the way, Granite Staters will be...
WMTW
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
Maine Rafter Killed After Being Thrown Into Rapids
A man was thrown into rapid waters while rafting in Maine. The man rafting with a guide, and died after the impact of being thrown off. The man, 57-year-old Brian Breen, was rafting with his family with Magic Falls Rafting Company. The accident occurred this past Saturday, October 1. Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, shared the details of what happened.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire churches celebrate pets at annual Blessing of the Animals
MEREDITH, N.H. — Granite Staters are giving thanks for their animal friends at this year's Blessing of the Animals. In Meredith, people brought their pets to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. This is the event's 20th year running and involved collaboration between three local churches. Guests were invited to...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police catch 71 violations within three hours on I-93; 25 drivers going more than 90 mph
SALEM, N.H. — It was a busy morning for New Hampshire State troopers who cited 71 violations on Interstate 93 in just three hours. State police from the Special Enforcement and Mobile Enforcement unit set up in Salem. Cruisers and an aircraft clocked drivers. One person was driving over...
