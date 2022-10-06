ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Families with disabled children ‘struggling to survive’ in cost-of-living crisis

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jma6V_0iPBkYkv00

Families raising disabled or seriously ill children are “struggling to survive” due to the scale of the cost-of-living crisis, a charity said.

A survey by Family Fund of 4,264 families with a disabled child found that nine in 10 are struggling or falling behind on their regular household bills and many are forgoing living essentials, such as food and heating as well as basic household equipment, such as washing machines and fridges, to try to make ends meet.

More than half of parents and carers (54%) report skipping or cutting the size of their meals, a 9% increase since September last year, and 13% say they have had to cut back on items that are essential for their disabled children.

Four in five of the families (83%) are in debt with 40% reporting they cannot afford to keep their homes warm, a 13% increase since last December.

When caring costs have spiralled so far out of control that families are having to cut back on the very essentials their disabled child needs, something has to change

Cheryl Ward, Family Fund

On average, families raising a disabled child live on £17,000 a year and spend 60 hours a week in a caring role, with one third caring for more than 100 hours a week, the charity said.

Fewer than one in four parents and carers are able to work full time with more than half not able to work at all.

The charity said the strain on families was “unsustainable”.

Family Fund chief executive Cheryl Ward said: “The outlook for families raising a disabled or seriously ill child is now graver than ever.

“They are unsure how to cope with ever-rising caring costs with winter approaching, they are having to borrow more credit to pay for intense levels of debt and feeling more isolated than ever with worsening mental and physical health.

“These are families on the lowest of incomes due to caring for their children round the clock and having far-reduced available support services post-pandemic.

“When caring costs have spiralled so far out of control that families are having to cut back on the very essentials their disabled child needs, something has to change.

“Along with our sector partners, we are urging Government to ensure that family benefits are increased in line with inflation rather than reducing at a time when the escalating costs of caring are already jeopardising families’ lives.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: “We know that living with a long-term illness or disability can impact on living costs which is why we are supporting six million disabled people with an extra £150 payment.

“This is part of the £37 billion package of support which will see eight million low-income households receiving at least £1,200 of direct payments this year.

“We urge people to check they are getting all the help to which they are entitled.

“The Secretary of State commences her statutory annual review of benefits and state pensions from late October using the most recent prices and earnings indices available.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Young people worried about not being able to afford food this winter, report says

A significant number of young people aged between 16 to 25 are worried they won’t be able to afford food this winter as the cost of living crisis spirals. A new report has found that nearly half (46 per cent) of young people have fears about not having enough money to buy essentials, while more than a third are planning to leave education to get jobs.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Food vouchers for struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield

Struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield are to get supermarket vouchers to help with living costs. The vouchers are one of a number of proposed measures from the council to help pay for items such as food, energy and water bills up until next March. The money is derived from...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Cost Of Living#Family Fund
Daily Mail

They had comfortable lives and happy families - but now these Australian women are forced to stay in cars or hostels after they were suddenly left without a home: 'It can happen to anyone'

Australian women in their 50s are becoming the nation's 'hidden homeless', a shocking new documentary has revealed. Narrated by Margot Robbie, documentary Under Cover charts the heartbreaking stories of 10 women who were suddenly left without a home. The women live in their cars, stay on a friend's couch and...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
AUSTRALIA
msn.com

Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed

A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
KIDS
The Independent

Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage

Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
HEALTH SERVICES
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus program would give families hundreds every month

money in handPhoto by Photos of Money (Creative Commons) If you're feeling the pinch of inflation, here is some great news that will help your wallet: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0.In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy