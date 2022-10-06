ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Vicky McClure’s dementia choir to release debut single

By Charlotte McLaughlin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020ldc_0iPBkV6k00

Vicky McClure and the Our Dementia Choir have announced their debut single which they hope will show patients “are more than their diagnosis”.

The Line Of Duty actress, 39, recorded What’s Your Story? with the Nottingham-based musical group at the famous Abbey Road Studios in north London, the first dementia choir to do so.

They first performed the single at the April launch event for the Power Of Music report which looked at how music can support staff, create savings and generally improve healthcare services.

McClure, who also stars in ITV series Trigger Point , said: “I couldn’t be prouder of every single person who makes Our Dementia Choir what it is.

“Being able to record a song that gives voice to people living with dementia at the most famous recording studio in the world is an extraordinary achievement, and it’s made even more incredible when you think that the recording was made with people living with dementia.

“For me, this is the power of music in action and shows just what music can do for people with dementia and their carers when people are given access to it. People are more than their diagnosis.

“We hope What’s Your Story? inspires those living with dementia and those who care for them to know that music is there for them and that music is a powerful tool they can use to support health and wellbeing.”

McClure was inspired to form the choir in 2019 after caring for her grandmother, Iris, who died with Alzheimer’s in 2015.

In 2019, she earned a Bafta TV nomination for presenting a BBC One documentary called Our Dementia Choir, exploring how music can help people living with some forms of the condition.

In a new BBC series, the work that went into their charity single will be explored.

Mark De-Lisser conducted the choir’s 16 members and multi–Grammy Award winning record producer Rik Simpson, who has worked with Coldplay, produced the track.

Grace Meadows, campaign director at Music for Dementia, said: “Music can have a transformative effect on people living with dementia and few things show the power of music in action better than Our Dementia Choir.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for the choir to have recorded a song at Abbey Road. It allows choir members to be seen beyond their diagnosis and as talented performers in their own right.

“Vicky and her remarkable choir have done a brilliant job of bringing the often ignored subject of dementia and its lack of care provision into our living rooms at home.

“This is why, in our Power Of Music report, we called for want to see greater investment in grassroots services in people’s communities so everyone can have access to and experience the powerful health and wellbeing benefits of music.

“With this single release we hope the choir also managed to raise much needed money to help secure the choir’s future.”

Dr Tim Beanland, head of knowledge management at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Music can have a really positive effect on people with dementia, and at Alzheimer’s Society Singing for the Brain groups, we’ve seen people who may have become less communicative, or are usually reserved, completely transform.

“Many people with dementia are still able to enjoy music and to sing even when they start to lose their language abilities, and there’s evidence that music can improve someone’s mood and wellbeing, as well as being a powerful prompt for memories.”

In April, the Power Of Music report was published following a one-year study by UK Music , which represents the collective interests of the sector, and Music for Dementia, the health and music campaign.

It recommends that the UK appoint a commissioner to “champion and co-ordinate” projects including the setting up of a cross-government taskforce.

What’s Your Story? is available to pre-order now via Decca Records.

Our Dementia Choir Sings Again with Vicky McClure will broadcast Monday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

William and Kate discuss importance of mental health on Newsbeat

The Prince and Princess of Wales will speak about the importance of mental health on a specially recorded show for BBC Radio One’s Newsbeat.William and Kate led a discussion for World Mental Health Day on Monday for a special programme which will be aired on BBC Radio One, Radio One Extra and the Asian Network on Tuesday afternoon.In a clip released ahead of the broadcast, the royal couple speak about young people’s mental health with Newsbeat presenter Pria Rai and a host of advocates and experts.You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realise...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Luckiest Girl Alive: Is the Netflix movie based on a true story?

Many viewers ofLuckiest Girl Alive, which is currently number one on Netflix’s Top 10, have been wondering whether the Mila Kunis-starrer is based on a true story.The film follows Kunis’s Ani, a writer whose seemingly perfect life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront a school shooting she experienced as a teenager.Luckiest Girl Alive contains harrowing scenes, with many viewers calling for stronger trigger warnings, but is it based on real life events?***This article contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive***The answer is not straightforward. The film is technically based on a 2015 mystery novel of...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Jody Miller, Country Music Legend, Dead at 80

GRAMMY-winning country singer Jody Miller has died. She was 80. The celebrated songstress died at her house in Blanchard, Oklahoma, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Miller's first big hit came in 1964 with her song, "He Walks Like a Man," followed by her smash-hit single, "Queen of the House,"...
BLANCHARD, OK
The Independent

Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy

Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow GOT actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Mcclure
The Independent

‘Watch with caution:’ Luckiest Girl Alive viewers urge Netflix to add trigger warning to start of film

Netflix users are issuing warnings for those planning to watch Luckiest Girl Alive.The new film, which is based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, follows Mila Kunis’ lead character who is faced with a past trauma related to a horrifying high school shooting.Those who have watched the 15-certificate film since its release on Friday (7 October) are alerting their Twitter followers to the fact that the film features “harrowing” scenes many might find triggering.Netflix briefly mentions that Luckiest Girl Alive features “sexual violence” and “threat” at the top of the screen when the film starts – but many...
MOVIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine opens up about episode eight’s big plot development

House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine has unpacked the big moment from episode eight.The latest episode of the hit Game of Thronesspin-off aired on Sunday night (9 October) in the US, arriving in the UK on Monday morning.Spoilers follow for House of the Dragon episode eight – you have been warned!The major plot development in the episode, titled “The Lord of the Tides”, saw King Viserys (Considine) pass away after a long, gruelling illness.“I think it’s very noble and dignified how he goes,” Considine said, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s suffering terribly from an affliction....
TV SERIES
The Independent

Madonna looks like ‘boiled egg’ in TikTok suggesting she’s gay, Lorraine Kelly says

Lorraine Kelly has compared Madonna’s appearance in a recent TikTok video to that of a “boiled egg.”The singer-songwriter, 64, shared footage in which she threw a piece of underwear towards a bin, missing the shot, alongside a caption that read: “If I miss, I’m Gay.”Reacting to the clip on her show on Monday, 10 October, Ms Kelly said that she did not recognise her.“Honestly, what’s she done? She was so beautiful... She looks like a boiled egg, she doesn’t look like she’s got any features,” she added.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 3

The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Our Dementia Choir#Nottingham#Itv#Trigger Point
The Independent

Nadiya Hussain has finally overcome her shyness

When Nadiya Hussain was in the midst of the gruelling 10-week culinary challenge that is the Great British Bake Off, there was one family member who had no interest in sampling her flavourful creations and elaborate showstoppers.“My mum is very basic. If I make her cake, she likes to call it ‘no flavour’,” Hussain says on a Zoom call from her home in Milton Keynes, explaining that her Bangladeshi parents didn’t grow up eating chocolate bars or sweets. “My dad used to buy us apples as a treat. I’m like, ‘Dad that’s not a treat’.”The other reason the novice baker kept...
RECIPES
The Independent

King to thank Aberdeenshire people who helped following death of his mother

The King will pay special thanks to those who helped organise and support Queen Elizabeth’s final journey from her beloved Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire following her death.About 25,000 people lined the streets across the county as the Queen’s cortege made its way to Edinburgh last month, where she laid in rest at St Giles’ Cathedral.On Tuesday, King and the Queen Consort will be welcomed at the Victoria and Albert Halls in Ballater, near the Scottish home of the royal family, where they will attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death...
U.K.
The Independent

Julia Roberts gushes over ‘dream come true’ life with husband Daniel Moder and their children

Julia Roberts has opened up about her “dream come true” life with husband Daniel Moder and their three children.While the Oscar winner has held a longtime career as an actress, Roberts recently admitted that being a mom is better than any dream she could have wished for herself.“It’s just never consumed me, being an actor,” Roberts said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true.”“The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children,” she continued. “That’s the best...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Bride sparks debate after supergluing ears on wedding day: ‘This is too crazy’

A bride has sparked a debate after supergluing her ears to her head when getting her hair done for her wedding. In a video posted to Instagram in August, hair stylist Mí Martins showcased one of her client’s updos for her big day. The video featured a woman holding a small tube of Three Bond Super 1000 glue, before taking the top off of it and applying it on the back of the bride’s ears.The bride, Lorena, could then be seen pressing her ears to her head, in order to secure the glue. The video concluded with a “before”...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy